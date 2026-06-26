Match details Kent vs Nottinghamshire T20 T20 Blast 26.06.2026

T20

St Lawrence Ground

KEN
KEN

184

NOT
NOT

187

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:Nottinghamshire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, June 26, 2026 06:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Kent Squad

PlayersFinch Harry, Bell-Drummond Daniel, Crawley Zak, Billings Sam, Denly Joe, Benjamin Christopher Gavin, Stewart Grant, Lintott Jacob, Dudgeon Keith, Milnes Matt, Klaassen Fred
BenchEvison Joey, Foreman Bertie, Muyeye Tawanda, Parkinson Matt, Rogers Tom

Nottinghamshire Squad

PlayersClarke Joe, Munsey George, Haynes Jack, McCann Freddie, Moores Tom, Linde George, Howell Benny, Patterson-White Liam, Stone Olly, Amir Mohammad, Ali Mohammad
BenchAhmed Farhan, Duckett Ben, Henry Hayes James Philip, James Lyndon, Martindale Ben, Pennington Dillon, Pocklington Joe, Seecharan Samuel Jack

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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