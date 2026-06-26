18.5 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Moores moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 4 runs.

18.4 . Length ball, outside off. Moores goes back and slices a cut

18.3 . Yorker, outside off stump. Moores gets on the front foot and drives

18.2 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Moores moves onto the back foot and defends

18.1 2 Short ball, on line. Moores goes back and pulls back behind square for a couple of runs.

18.1 1w Wide. Full ball, too wide outside leg.

17.6 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Moores gets on the back foot and drives through the off side for one run.

17.5 1 On a good length, outside off. Jennings gets on the back foot and drives for a run through the off side.

17.4 . Good length from Turner, outside off. Jennings goes back and eases a drive

17.3 1 Good line and length from Turner again. Moores goes back and eases a drive for a run.

17.2 1 Good line and length. Jennings moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run.

17.1 . Good length from Turner, outside off stump. Jennings rocks back and plays a reverse sweep

16.6 2 Short ball, outside off stump. Moores goes back and pulls for a pair of runs.

16.5 6 SIX! Length ball, outside off stump. Moores advances and punches a drive on the leg side for 6 runs.

16.5 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching far outside leg.

16.4 . Full, pitching on a good line. Moores gets on the front foot and defends

16.3 . Full, outside leg and angled across Moores. He gets forward and defends

16.2 W OUT! Green breaks through! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Shadab Khan gets forward but misses while trying to defend, the ball gets through, and Shadab Khan is bowled

16.1 . Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Shadab Khan. He shuffles down the pitch and drives shakily

15.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg. Shadab Khan pushes forward and defends for 1 run on the leg side.

15.5 W OUT! Turner gets the wicket! On a good line and length from Turner. Livingstone gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a sweep. The umpire raises the finger, there's no review, and Livingstone is on his way

15.4 . Good length, pitching outside off again. Livingstone moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying a sweep

15.3 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Livingstone moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a drive

15.2 6 SIX! Length ball, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Livingstone moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for a half dozen runs.

15.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Jennings moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field for a run.

14.6 6 And another! Good line and length. Livingstone pushes forward and eases a drive for 6 runs through the leg side field.

14.5 6 MAXIMUM! Green drops one in short, on line. Livingstone rocks back and plays a pull back behind square for 6 runs.

14.4 . On a good length, outside off stump. Livingstone goes back and punches a drive

14.2 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Jennings pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

14.1 2 On a good length, pitching outside off. Jennings moves onto the back foot and slices a cut behind point for a couple of runs.

13.6 1 Turner pitches one up, outside off. Jennings pushes forward and drives on the off side for a single run.

13.5 . Good length from Turner, outside off stump. Jennings gets on the back foot and punches a drive

13.4 1lb Good length from Turner, pitching outside leg stump. Livingstone gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a defensive shot, resulting in one leg bye back behind square.

13.3 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Livingstone pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

13.2 . Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Livingstone moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

13.1 1 Good line and length. Jennings goes back and plays a flick for a single run.

12.6 1 Rehan Ahmed pitches one up, outside off. Jennings gets on the front foot and reverse sweeps back behind point for a single run.

12.5 . Full, pitching outside off stump again. Jennings gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a sweep

12.4 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Livingstone pushes forward and drives for 1 run on the off side.

12.3 1 Good length, outside off again. Jennings rocks back and plays a cut for 1 run back through point.

12.2 1 On a good length, outside off. Livingstone moves onto the back foot and cuts for a run.

12.1 1 Rehan Ahmed pitches one up, outside off stump again. Jennings pushes forward and drives through the off side field for a run.

11.6 . Good length from Trevaskis, outside off. Livingstone moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

11.5 1 Trevaskis pitches one up, outside off stump. Jennings moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the leg side field for 1 run.

11.4 . Full, pitching outside off. Jennings gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

11.3 . Trevaskis pitches one up, on line. Jennings pushes forward and defends

11.2 W OUT! Trevaskis gets the wicket! Full, on a good line. McDermott moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a scoop. Leicestershire Foxes appeal, the umpire agrees, and McDermott has to depart

11.1 1 Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Livingstone gets forward and flicks for one run.

10.6 W OUT! Rehan Ahmed gets the wicket! Rehan Ahmed pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Salt moves onto the front foot but misses while trying a sweep. The umpire raises the finger, there's no review, and Salt is on his way

10.5 3 Short of a length, pitching outside off again. Livingstone moves onto the back foot and punches a drive through point on the off side for three runs.

10.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off again. Salt moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for 1 run behind point.

10.3 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Salt gets on the front foot and outside edges for four runs behind point on the off side.

10.2 1 Livingstone brings up his 50! Good length, pitching outside off. Livingstone rocks back and cuts for 1 run through point.

9.6 . Trevaskis pitches one up, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Salt pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

9.5 1 On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across. Livingstone goes back and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

9.4 1 Length ball, outside off stump once again. Salt moves onto the back foot and defends back behind point for a single run.

9.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Livingstone moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run.

9.2 1 Full, on a good line once again. Salt moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.

9.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Livingstone goes back and defends for a run through the on side field.

8.6 1 Full ball, outside off stump once again. Livingstone pushes forward and drives on the off side for a run.

8.5 1 Good length, outside off. Salt goes back and slices a cut for a run.

8.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Livingstone moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for one run.

8.3 1 On a good line and length from Rehan Ahmed. Salt gets on the back foot and drives for a single run through the off side field.

8.2 . Good length, outside off stump. Salt gets on the back foot and cuts

8.1 . Good length, on leg stump and angled across. Salt moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a sweep

7.6 1 Yorker, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Salt rocks back and punches a drive through the leg side field for a run.

7.5 1 Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angling across. Livingstone rocks back and flicks for a single run.

7.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on a good line. Livingstone goes back and plays a cut for four runs back behind point.

7.4 5w Wide. Dropped in short by Green, pitching far outside leg. The ball beats the keeper and runs away to the rope for 5 wides.

7.3 1 On a good length, outside off. Salt rocks back and defends through point on the off side for a single run.

7.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Livingstone goes back and plays a defensive stroke for one run through the on side field.

7.1 1 Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Salt. He rocks back and plays a pull for 1 run.

6.6 6 SIX MORE! Full ball, on line once more. Livingstone gets forward and eases a drive for six runs down the ground.

6.5 6 MAXIMUM! Good line and length from Rehan Ahmed. Livingstone gets on the front foot and drives past the bowler for 6 runs.

6.4 1 Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across. Salt goes back and plays a pull back behind square for one run.

6.3 1 Good length, outside off stump. Livingstone goes back and cuts through point for a single run.

6.2 . On a good length, outside off once more. Livingstone gets on the back foot and guides a cut

6.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Livingstone gets on the back foot but decides to let the ball through to the keeper

5.6 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Salt goes back and plays a flick for four runs behind square.

5.5 1lb Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Livingstone goes back, and is hit on the pads while trying to defend, resulting in a leg bye.

5.4 1 Green pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Salt. He goes back and flicks behind square for a single run.

5.3 1 Green pitches one up, pitching outside leg and angling across Livingstone. He goes back and plays a flick behind square for a single run.

5.2 4 DROPPED! Pitched up, outside off. Livingstone gets on the front foot and drives through the leg side field for 4 runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down.

5.1 2 Pitched up, on a good line. Livingstone gets forward and drives averagely over the on side field for two runs.

5.1 1w Wide. Back of a length from Green, too wide outside leg.

4.6 . Pitching on a good line and length. Salt gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

4.5 1 Good length from Trevaskis, pitching outside off. Livingstone gets forward and eases a drive for one run.

4.4 6 MAXIMUM! On a good length, pitching outside leg stump. Livingstone pushes forward and sweeps back behind square for six runs.

4.3 . Pitched up, on a good line. Livingstone gets forward and defends

4.2 . Pitched up, outside off stump again. Livingstone moves onto the front foot and drives

4.1 2 Full, outside off. Livingstone pushes forward and punches a drive for a pair of runs.

3.6 . Good length from Green, on leg stump. Salt goes back, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a flick

3.5 . Green pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Salt. He goes back and flicks

3.5 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg.

3.4 . Yorker, outside off. Salt moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.3 1 Full ball, on a good line once again. Livingstone pushes forward and inside edges for a single run on the leg side.

3.2 1 Back of a length, on line. Salt gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke behind point for 1 run.

3.1 1 On a good length, outside off once again. Livingstone gets forward and defends for a run through the off side field.

2.6 4 FOUR! Short, pitching outside off stump once more. Salt steps back and edges back behind point for 4 runs.

2.5 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Salt moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

2.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Wood, pitching outside off once more. Salt moves onto the back foot and guides a cut behind point for 4 runs.

2.3 1 Good length from Wood, pitching outside off again. Livingstone rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for a run on the on side.

2.2 . Wood pitches one up, outside off stump. Livingstone gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

1.6 W OUT! LBW. Length ball, pitching outside off. Buttler gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive shot. Leicestershire Foxes appeal, the umpire agrees, and Buttler has to go

1.5 1 Good length from Green, outside off stump. Salt gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run behind point on the off side.

1.5 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side.

1.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Salt gets forward and defends

1.3 2 Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Salt gets on the back foot and flicks for 2 runs.

1.2 . Bouncer, pitching on a good line but angled across. Salt moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the body while attempting a pull

1.1 . Back of a length, on leg stump. Salt goes back, and is hit on the body while trying to play a pull. Leicestershire Foxes appeal, but Salt is given not out.

0.6 4 And another! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Buttler goes back and cuts for four runs behind point.

0.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump once again. Buttler pushes forward and reverse sweeps for 4 runs behind point.

0.4 2 Length ball, outside off. Buttler gets on the front foot and drives shakily for two runs behind point.

0.3 . On a good length, outside leg and angling across Buttler. He moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.2 . Good line and length. Buttler moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.1 3 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Salt goes back and cuts for 3 runs.

19.6 W OUT! Run out. Good length, pitching outside leg. Kelly gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive. Trevaskis is then run out at the non-striker's end, after some good fielding by Buttler.

19.4 . Yorker, pitching outside off. Kelly goes back but swings and misses while attempting a drive

19.3 2 On a good length, pitching outside off. Kelly moves onto the back foot and scoops for two leg byes back behind point.

19.2 2 Back of a length from Mahmood, on a good line. Kelly rocks back and plays a sloppy pull for 2 runs.

19.1 1 Yorker, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Trevaskis moves down the pitch and punches a drive for a run.

18.6 4 FOUR! Wood pitches one up, outside off stump. Kelly gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs through the off side field.

18.6 1w Wide. Yorker, pitching well outside off stump.

18.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Trevaskis gets forward and punches a drive for 1 run.

18.4 W OUT! Wood breaks through! Wood drops one in short, outside leg. Green moves onto the back foot and pulls sloppily, and is caught by Hartley

18.3 . Short of a length, pitching near leg stump. Green rocks back but makes no contact while trying to play a scoop

18.2 1 Yorker, outside off stump. Kelly gets on the back foot and punches a drive down the ground for one run.

18.1 . Good length from Wood, outside off stump. Kelly gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

18.1 1w Wide. Yorker, too wide outside off.

17.6 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump once more. Green pushes forward but misses while attempting to play a sweep

17.5 2 Back of a length, outside off stump. Green rocks back and eases a drive for 2 runs straight down the ground.

17.4 1lb Good line and length. Kelly goes back, and is hit on the pads while trying a pull, resulting in one leg bye back behind square.

17.3 . Yorker, outside leg and angling across. Kelly rocks back but makes no contact while trying a drive

17.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Green goes back and punches a wild drive

16.6 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Green moves onto the front foot and reverse sweeps back behind point for 1 run.

16.5 1 Yorker, on a good line. Kelly moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for 1 run.

16.5 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.

16.4 1 On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Green. He moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for one run.

16.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Kelly rocks back and drives on the off side for a single run.

16.2 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off again. Kelly gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 4 runs through the off side.

16.1 1 Good length from Livingstone, pitching outside off stump. Green goes back and defends through the off side field for a single run.

15.6 . Pitched up, pitching outside off once again. Kelly gets on the back foot and drives

15.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Green rocks back and drives for a single run through the off side.

15.4 . Good length from Shadab Khan, outside off. Green goes back and punches a drive

15.3 W OUT! Shadab Khan breaks through! Pitched up, on a good line. Evison moves onto the front foot and drives sloppily, and is caught by Shadab Khan

15.2 1b CHANCE! Pitched up, outside off stump. Kelly shuffles down the pitch but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive, and the ball runs away from Moores for a bye. A chance for a stumping, but it's flubbed by the keeper.

15.1 . Good line and length. Kelly rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

14.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Kelly goes back and drives for 1 run on the leg side.

14.5 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Livingstone. Kelly pushes forward and punches a drive down the ground for four runs.

14.4 1 Good length, pitching on leg and angled across. Evison rocks back and plays a flick for one run.

14.3 W OUT! Bowled. Good line and length from Livingstone. Turner backs away but makes no contact while trying to play a drive, the ball gets through, and Turner is bowled

14.2 2 Good length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Turner moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 2 runs.

14.1 1 Good length from Livingstone, pitching outside off. Kelly moves onto the back foot and drives for 1 run.

13.6 1 Full ball, pitching outside off once again. Kelly moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for one run through the off side field.

13.5 1 Good length from Shadab Khan, pitching outside off once more. Turner gets on the back foot and guides a cut for one run.

13.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Turner gets forward but makes no contact while attempting a sweep

13.3 4 And again! Shadab Khan pitches one up, on line. Turner goes back and plays a reverse sweep for four runs behind point.

13.2 4 FOUR! Full, on a good line. Turner pushes forward and punches a drive straight down the ground for 4 runs. The ball is misfielded.

13.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Kelly goes back and punches a drive through the off side field for a run.

12.6 1 On a good line and length from Hartley. Kelly moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

12.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Turner rocks back and plays a flick for a run.

12.4 2 On a good length, outside off once more. Turner rocks back and cuts for a pair of runs.

12.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off again. Turner moves onto the front foot and reverse sweeps behind point for 4 runs.

12.2 . Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Turner steps away and drives

12.1 . Hartley pitches one up, pitching outside off again. Turner gets forward and plays a reverse sweep

11.6 1 Good length from Shadab Khan, outside off. Turner goes back and punches a drive for 1 run through the off side.

11.5 . Length ball, on leg stump and angled across Turner. He moves onto the front foot and sweeps averagely

11.4 1 On a good length, outside off. Kelly goes back and eases a drive through the off side for 1 run.

11.3 . On a good length, outside off. Kelly moves onto the front foot and defends

11.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Turner rocks back and guides a cut for a run back through point.

11.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside leg and angling across Turner. He gets forward and plays a reverse sweep for 4 runs back behind point.

10.6 4 FOUR! Full, outside off stump. Kelly gets on the front foot and punches a drive back behind point for four runs.

10.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Turner rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

10.4 2 Good length from Livingstone, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Turner moves onto the back foot and pulls for two runs.

10.3 2 Pitching on a good line and length. Turner gets forward and drives averagely for a pair of runs.

10.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Kelly goes back and drives for one run.

10.1 . Good length from Livingstone, outside off. Kelly gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

9.6 . Pitching on a good line and length. Turner moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

9.5 1 Good length from Blatherwick, outside off stump. Kelly gets on the back foot and eases a drive for 1 run through point on the off side.

9.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Turner. He goes back and flicks for 1 run.

9.3 1 On a good line and length. Kelly rocks back and defends for 1 run.

9.1 . Good line and length from Blatherwick once again. Turner rocks back and defends

8.6 1 Full ball, on a good line. Turner pushes forward and eases a drive on the leg side for 1 run.

8.5 W OUT! Caught. Good length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Ben Cox gets on the front foot and sweeps shakily, and is caught by Jennings back behind square.

8.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Kelly pushes forward and drives for a single run on the off side.

8.3 2 On a good line and length from Livingstone. Kelly rocks back and plays a flick for 2 runs back behind square.

8.2 . Livingstone pitches one up, on a good line. Kelly gets on the back foot and drives

8.1 . Length ball, outside off stump again. Kelly goes back and plays a defensive stroke

8.1 1w Wide. Pitched up, pitching well down the leg side.

7.6 W OUT! Blatherwick breaks through! Short, on a good line again. Rishi Patel rocks back and lifts a sloppy pull, and is caught by Shadab Khan behind square.

7.5 1 Back of a length from Blatherwick, on a good line. Kelly rocks back and plays a defensive stroke behind square for 1 run.

7.4 . Dropped in short by Blatherwick, on line once again. Kelly advances down the pitch but decides to allow the ball to go through to the wicketkeeper untouched

7.3 1 Good line and length. Rishi Patel goes back and eases a drive for one run on the on side.

7.2 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Kelly goes back and drives on the off side for a single run.

7.1 2 Short of a length, on line but angled across. Kelly moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for a couple of runs.

6.6 1 Good length, outside off again. Kelly gets on the back foot and drives for one run.

6.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Rishi Patel rocks back and punches a drive for a single run through the off side.

6.4 . Good length, pitching outside leg and angled across Rishi Patel. He pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while trying a sweep. Lancashire Lightning appeal, but Rishi Patel is given not out.

6.3 . Good length from Shadab Khan, outside off. Rishi Patel rocks back and cuts

6.2 2 Good length from Shadab Khan, pitching on leg and angling across. Rishi Patel pushes forward and plays a sweep back behind square for a pair of runs.

5.6 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on line. Rishi Patel moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.

5.5 . Back of a length, on line. Rishi Patel rocks back and defends

5.4 2 Free hit. Yorker, pitching outside leg and angling across. Rishi Patel gets on the back foot and flicks for a couple of runs.

5.4 nb No ball. On a good length, outside off stump. Kelly moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for a single run down the ground.

5.3 6 MAXIMUM! Good line and length. Kelly moves down the pitch and punches a drive for 6 runs.

5.2 . On a good length, outside off stump. Kelly gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a cut

5.1 1 Yorker, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Rishi Patel. He gets on the back foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

4.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off again. Rishi Patel moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for one run.

4.5 6 SIX! On a good length, outside off stump once more. Rishi Patel gets forward and eases a drive for six runs.

4.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Rishi Patel goes back and drives

4.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Rishi Patel rocks back and punches a drive

4.2 4 Good length from Hartley, outside off. Rishi Patel gets on the front foot and plays a reverse sweep for four leg byes behind point.

4.1 1 On a good line and length. Kelly moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run back behind square.

3.6 4 And another! Back of a length from Mahmood, outside off. Rishi Patel gets on the back foot and flicks for 4 runs.

3.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Rishi Patel rocks back and pulls for 4 runs.

3.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Kelly goes back and flicks for a run.

3.3 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Rishi Patel gets on the back foot and defends for one run.

3.2 2 Good length from Mahmood, on leg stump and angled across. Rishi Patel gets on the back foot and flicks for a pair of runs.

3.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump. Rishi Patel goes back and punches a drive on the off side for four runs. The ball is misfielded.

2.6 W OUT! Caught. On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Rehan Ahmed advances down the pitch and outside edges, and is caught by Mahmood

2.5 . Good length, outside off. Rehan Ahmed moves onto the back foot and drives

2.4 6 MAXIMUM! Full toss, on a good line. Rehan Ahmed gets forward and sweeps for six runs back behind square.

2.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Rehan Ahmed goes back and slices a cut

2.2 . Full, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Rehan Ahmed gets forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a sweep. Lancashire Lightning appeal, but the umpire says not out.

2.1 1 Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across Rishi Patel. He moves onto the back foot and punches a drive on the off side for 1 run.

1.6 4 FOUR! Mahmood drops one in short, on a good line. Rehan Ahmed goes back and plays a pull for 4 runs.

1.5 1 Short of a length, on leg stump. Rishi Patel goes back and pulls for 1 run behind square.

1.4 1 Good length from Mahmood, outside off. Rehan Ahmed moves onto the back foot and drives for a single run on the off side.

1.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off again. Rishi Patel rocks back and cuts behind point for a single run.

1.2 . Short of a length, outside off. Rishi Patel rocks back and drives

1.1 . Back of a length from Mahmood, on line. Rishi Patel gets on the back foot and eases a drive

0.6 1 Good length from Wood, pitching outside off stump. Rishi Patel rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run behind point on the off side.

0.5 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Rehan Ahmed goes back and plays a flick back behind square for a single run.

0.4 . On a good line and length from Wood. Rehan Ahmed gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.3 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Rehan Ahmed rocks back and plays a cut

0.2 1 Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Rishi Patel moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for one run down the ground.