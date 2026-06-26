Match details Leicestershire vs Lancashire T20 T20 Blast 26.06.2026

T20

Grace Road

LEI
LEI

156

LAN
LAN

160

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:Lancashire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, June 26, 2026 05:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Leicestershire Squad

PlayersPatel Rishi, Ahmed Rehan, Kelly Nicholas Frederick, Turner Ashton, Evison Joey, Cox Ben, Green Ben, Trevaskis Liam, Mike Ben, Wood Sam, Green Alex M
BenchBudinger SG, Davey Josh, Eskinazi Stevie, Holland Ian, Hull Josh, Tattersall Jonathan

Lancashire Squad

PlayersSalt Phil, Buttler Jos, Livingstone Liam, Jennings Keaton, McDermott Ben, Khan Shadab, Moores Joe, Blatherwick Jack, Hartley Tom, Mahmood Saqib, Wood Luke
BenchAnderson James, Bailey Tom, Balderson George Philip, Coughlin Paul, Green Chris, Hurst Matthew, Jones Michael, Singh Harry

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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Hosts tono information yet