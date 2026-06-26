Results Score Leicestershire vs Lancashire T20 T20 Blast 26.06.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Livingstone Liamall rounder
|74
|43
|2
|7
|172.09
|Salt Philwicket keeper
|34
|31
|4
|0
|109.68
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Trevaskis Liambowler
|4
|0
|29
|1
|7.25
|0
|0
|Ahmed Rehanall rounder
|4
|0
|38
|1
|9.5
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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18.5
4
FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Moores moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 4 runs.
18.4
.
Length ball, outside off. Moores goes back and slices a cut
18.3
.
Yorker, outside off stump. Moores gets on the front foot and drives