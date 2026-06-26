Results Score Leicestershire vs Lancashire T20 T20 Blast 26.06.2026

T20

Grace Road

LEI
LEI

156

LAN
LAN

160

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Livingstone Liamall rounder744327172.09
Salt Philwicket keeper343140109.68
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Trevaskis Liambowler402917.2500
Ahmed Rehanall rounder403819.500

Latest Highlights

18.5
4

FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Moores moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 4 runs.

18.4
.

Length ball, outside off. Moores goes back and slices a cut

18.3
.

Yorker, outside off stump. Moores gets on the front foot and drives

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