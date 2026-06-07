17.4 . On a good line and length but angled across the batter. Cornwell gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive

17.3 6 SIX! Full toss, pitching on a good line. Cornwell pushes forward and drives for 6 runs.

17.2 . DROPPED! On a good length, outside off. Cornwell moves onto the back foot and drives poorly. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down.

17.1 . Good line and length. Cornwell rocks back but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

17.1 1w Wide. Short ball, on line. Cornwell moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying a cut

16.6 1 Snater pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Cornwell rocks back and eases a sloppy drive down the ground for a single run.

16.5 4 FOUR! Snater pitches one up, outside off. Cornwell gets on the back foot and drives through the on side field for four runs.

16.4 W OUT! Snater breaks through! Back of a length, on a good line once more. Higgins goes back and pulls poorly, and is caught by Mulder

16.3 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Higgins rocks back and plays a pull for 4 runs.

16.2 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Helm rocks back and drives shakily for 1 run down the ground.

16.1 1 Back of a length from Snater, pitching on a good line. Higgins gets on the back foot and plays a pull for one run.

15.6 . Bennett pitches one up, on line. Helm gets on the back foot and punches a mediocre drive

15.5 1 Length ball, outside off. Higgins goes back and glances for a single run back through point.

15.4 2 DROPPED! Short of a length, on line once more. Higgins rocks back and punches a wild drive for 2 runs through the off side. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped.

15.3 . Good line and length from Bennett. Higgins pushes forward and punches a sloppy drive through the off side.

15.2 1 Good length from Bennett, outside off. Helm moves onto the back foot and flicks poorly for a run.

15.1 W OUT! Bennett breaks through! Bennett pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Morgan pushes forward but swings and misses while trying to play a scoop, the stumps are disturbed, and Morgan has to go

14.6 1 Back of a length from Thain, outside off. Morgan rocks back and plays a bad pull back behind square for a single run.

14.5 . Back of a length from Thain, outside off stump. Morgan gets on the back foot and punches a drive on the off side.

14.4 1 Back of a length from Thain, pitching outside off stump once again. Higgins gets on the back foot and slices a cut for 1 run.

14.3 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Morgan rocks back and plays a pull for one run.

14.2 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Morgan rocks back and cuts for 4 runs.

14.1 W OUT! Thain gets the wicket! Back of a length from Thain, on a good line. Bosch moves onto the back foot and plays a wild pull, and is caught by Mulder

13.6 . Length ball, outside off stump again. Higgins gets on the back foot and outside edges

13.5 4 FOUR! Yorker, pitching outside off. Higgins gets on the front foot and glances for 4 runs behind point.

13.4 . Full, on line once more. Higgins gets forward and drives sloppily back through point.

13.3 6 MAXIMUM! Good line and length once more. Higgins rocks back and pulls back behind square for six runs.

13.2 . Good line and length from Z Akhter. Higgins goes back but swings and misses while trying to play a pull. ESSEX appeal, but Higgins is given not out.

13.1 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off. Higgins gets on the back foot and drives back behind point for 4 runs.

13.1 1w Wide. On line but angled far across Higgins and down the leg side. He gets forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a sweep

12.6 W OUT! Thain breaks through! Short of a length, outside off stump. Hollman moves onto the back foot and plays a sloppy pull, and is caught by Z Akhter back behind square.

12.5 . Pitching on a good line and length. Hollman goes back and drives shakily through the off side.

12.4 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Hollman rocks back, and is struck on the body while trying to defend

12.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on a good line but angled across. Hollman rocks back and plays a pull for 4 runs behind square.

12.2 . Good line and length. Hollman goes back and punches a mediocre drive

12.1 W OUT! Thain breaks through! Back of a length from Thain, on a good line. Du Plooy rocks back and plays a poor pull, and is caught by Z Akhter

11.6 1 Short of a length, on a good line once more. Du Plooy goes back and plays a sloppy flick for a run.

11.5 1 Good line and length once again. Higgins gets forward and plays a mediocre sweep for a run.

11.4 . On a good line and length again. Higgins gets forward and flicks shakily

11.3 6 MAXIMUM! Good line and length from Harmer once more. Higgins moves onto the front foot and sweeps for 6 runs.

11.2 . Harmer pitches one up, on a good line once again. Higgins gets forward and punches a shaky drive

11.1 . On a good line and length from Harmer. Higgins pushes forward but misses while trying a pull

10.6 1 Back of a length from Mulder, pitching on a good line. Higgins rocks back and leg glances for 1 run.

10.5 . Back of a length, on a good line once more. Higgins goes back and defends

10.4 . Back of a length from Mulder, on a good line. Higgins goes back and defends

10.3 1 Back of a length from Mulder, outside off stump. Du Plooy gets on the back foot and plays a flick for one run. The ball is misfielded by Harmer.

10.2 1 On a good line and length from Mulder once again. Higgins goes back and eases a drive for a run.

10.1 . Back of a length, on a good line. Higgins goes back but misses while trying to defend

9.6 1 Good length from Harmer, pitching near leg stump and angling across Higgins. He moves onto the back foot and guides a leg glance for a run.

9.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Du Plooy goes back and guides a cut for a run back behind point.

9.4 1 Good length from Harmer, outside leg and angling across. Higgins gets on the back foot and plays a flick for a single run.

9.3 1 Good length, outside off. Du Plooy moves onto the back foot and cuts for 1 run back through point.

9.2 . Good line and length from Harmer. Du Plooy pushes forward and defends poorly

9.1 1 Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across. Higgins gets on the back foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

8.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Higgins gets on the front foot and defends for 1 run through the off side field.

8.5 . On a good length, outside off. Higgins goes back and plays a defensive stroke

8.4 W OUT! Mulder breaks through! On a good line and length from Mulder. Holden gets forward but makes no contact while attempting a drive, the ball gets through, and Holden is bowled

8.3 1 Back of a length from Mulder, on a good line but angling across du Plooy. He goes back and pulls back behind square for one run.

8.2 1 Short of a length, on line. Holden goes back and pulls back behind square for a run.

8.1 . Good line and length. Holden goes back and defends

7.6 4 FOUR! Z Akhter pitches one up, pitching on a good line again. Du Plooy gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the leg side field for 4 runs.

7.6 1w Wide. Pitching on a good line but angled wildly across the batter and down the leg side.

7.5 . Pitching on a good line and length. Du Plooy gets on the front foot and punches a bad drive

7.4 . Full toss, outside off. Du Plooy gets on the front foot and eases a sloppy drive through the off side field.

7.3 . Good line and length from Z Akhter. Du Plooy goes back and plays a shaky defensive stroke

7.2 1 Good length from Z Akhter, pitching outside off stump. Holden gets forward and plays a flick for a single run back behind square.

7.1 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Du Plooy rocks back and plays a wild defensive stroke for a run on the off side.

6.6 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Du Plooy gets on the front foot and defends averagely for a single run through point on the off side.

6.5 1 On a good line and length. Holden pushes forward and plays a wild flick for a run.

6.4 1 Good line and length from Mulder. Du Plooy moves onto the front foot and guides a leg glance for one run.

6.3 1 Short of a length, outside off. Holden goes back and glances back behind point for a single run.

6.2 1 Back of a length from Mulder, outside off stump. Du Plooy goes back and eases a drive behind point for a single run.

6.1 . Good line and length. Du Plooy gets forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive

5.6 4 Z Akhter drops one in short, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Holden rocks back but misses while attempting a pull, and the ball rolls away from Pepper for four byes.

5.5 1 On a good line and length. Du Plooy moves onto the back foot and guides a glance back behind point for one run.

5.4 W OUT! Z Akhter gets the wicket! Back of a length from Z Akhter, pitching outside off stump. Geddes rocks back and edges, and is caught by Pepper

5.3 . Back of a length from Z Akhter, pitching on a good line. Geddes moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a flick

5.2 . On a good length, outside off stump. Geddes goes back and drives averagely

5.1 W OUT! Z Akhter gets the wicket! On a good line and length. De Caires pushes forward and plays a mediocre flick, and is caught by Snater

4.6 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. De Caires gets on the front foot and edges behind point on the off side for one run.

4.5 1 On a good line and length from Snater. Holden gets on the back foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

4.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Holden gets on the front foot and plays a paddle for four runs back behind square.

4.3 3 Good length, outside off stump. De Caires pushes forward and drives through the off side for three runs.

4.2 1 Short of a length, on line. Holden moves onto the back foot and edges for one run.

4.1 . Back of a length from Snater, pitching outside off stump. Holden moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive shot

3.6 . Full ball, on a good line once again. De Caires moves onto the front foot and punches a sloppy drive on the off side.

3.5 . Bennett drops one in short, on line. De Caires gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a scoop

3.4 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. De Caires gets forward and eases a drive for 4 runs.

3.3 1 Back of a length from Bennett, pitching on a good line. Holden goes back and plays a bad flick for a single run.

3.2 1lb Back of a length from Bennett, pitching outside off. De Caires goes back, and is hit on the pad while attempting a ramp, resulting in one leg bye.

3.1 1lb Back of a length from Bennett, outside off. Holden moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the body while attempting to play a pull, resulting in one leg bye.

2.6 . Good length, outside off. De Caires goes back and punches a wild drive

2.5 . Good line and length from Snater again. De Caires gets forward and drives poorly

2.4 . Back of a length from Snater, pitching on a good line. De Caires gets on the front foot and flicks sloppily

2.3 . On a good line and length. De Caires gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to defend

2.2 1lb Back of a length from Snater, pitching outside off. Holden goes back, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a defensive stroke, resulting in a leg bye.

2.1 2 Pitching on a good line and length. Holden pushes forward and eases a wild drive through the off side field for two runs.

1.6 1lb Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Holden gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a leg glance, resulting in a leg bye back behind square.

1.5 . Back of a length, on a good line but angling across. Holden moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a pull

1.4 6 Back-to-back maximums! On a good length, on leg stump. Holden gets forward and scoops back behind square for a half dozen runs.

1.3 . Back of a length, on a good line. Holden rocks back but lets it through to the keeper without playing a shot

1.2 . Back of a length from Bennett, outside off stump. Holden rocks back but makes no contact while trying a late cut

1.1 . Back of a length from Bennett, on a good line. Holden moves onto the back foot and flicks a sloppy leg glance

0.6 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump. De Caires goes back and tucks a wild glance behind point on the off side for 4 runs.

0.5 W OUT! Snater breaks through! On a good line and length once more. Rossington moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting to play a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

0.4 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line once more. Rossington rocks back and punches a mediocre drive through the off side.

0.3 . Good line and length once more. Rossington moves onto the front foot and flicks averagely

0.2 . Pitching on a good line and length again. Rossington moves onto the back foot and finesses a shaky glance behind point.

0.1 1 Back of a length from Snater, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Holden rocks back and finesses a leg glance for a run.

19.6 W OUT! Morgan gets the wicket! Good line and length from Morgan again. Critchley gets on the back foot and pulls averagely, and is caught by Morgan

19.5 . Short of a length, on line. Critchley moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

19.4 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Critchley goes back but misses while attempting a pull

19.3 W OUT! Morgan gets the wicket! Yorker, on line. Allison rocks back but swings and misses while attempting to play a ramp, the ball gets through, and Allison is bowled

19.2 1 Back of a length from Morgan, on a good line again. Mulder rocks back and inside edges behind square for one run.

19.1 . Free hit. Pitching on a good line and length. Mulder moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a scoop

19.1 nb Back-to-back boundaries! No ball. Full toss, pitching outside leg again. Mulder moves onto the front foot and plays a ramp for 4 runs behind square.

18.6 6 MAXIMUM! On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Allison moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a half dozen runs.

18.5 1 Good length from Helm, outside off again. Mulder goes back and pulls for one run.

18.4 . Good length, outside off. Mulder gets on the back foot and plays a shaky pull

18.3 4 And another! Good line and length once more. Mulder gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs back behind square.

18.2 . Back of a length from Helm, pitching on a good line. Mulder gets on the back foot and defends sloppily

18.1 W OUT! Caught. Good length, pitching outside off. Benkenstein gets on the back foot and eases a sloppy drive, and is caught by Helm down the ground.

17.6 1 Good length from Hollman, pitching on leg. Benkenstein gets on the back foot and pulls poorly for a single run back behind square.

17.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Allison pushes forward and plays a bad flick for one run.

17.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Benkenstein moves onto the back foot and eases a poor drive on the off side for a single run.

17.3 4 Good line and length once again. Benkenstein goes back but swings and misses while trying a pull, and the ball runs away from the wicketkeeper for four byes.

17.2 . DROPPED! Good line and length. Benkenstein goes back and drives shakily. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down.

17.1 4 FOUR! Good line and length again. Benkenstein gets forward and punches a drive for four runs through the off side.

16.6 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Bosch once again. Allison gets on the front foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.

16.5 6 And again! Fifty up for Allison by clearing the rope! Back of a length from Bosch, on line. Allison moves onto the back foot and pulls for a half dozen runs.

16.4 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, outside off. Allison rocks back and pulls for 6 runs.

16.3 1 Back of a length, on a good line once more. Benkenstein gets on the back foot and drives shakily for a run through the leg side field.

16.3 5w Wide. Short ball, on a good line.

16.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Allison moves onto the back foot and punches a sloppy drive for 1 run through the off side field.

16.1 2 Back of a length from Bosch, outside off once again. Allison rocks back and plays a pull for a pair of runs.

15.6 . Good length from Hollman, outside off stump. Benkenstein pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a flick

15.5 2 Full, pitching on a good line again. Benkenstein gets forward and punches a drive through the off side for a pair of runs.

15.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length again. Allison gets forward and plays a shaky flick for one run back behind square.

15.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length again. Benkenstein rocks back and cuts sloppily for a run.

15.2 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length again. Benkenstein gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for four runs back behind square.

15.1 . Good line and length again. Benkenstein gets on the back foot and plays a shaky pull

14.6 . Good line and length from Helm. Allison gets forward and drives averagely on the off side.

14.4 . Back of a length from Helm, on a good line once again. Benkenstein rocks back, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a unknown

14.3 . On a good line and length again. Benkenstein gets on the back foot and eases a bad drive

14.2 . On a good line and length from Helm. Benkenstein goes back and drives shakily

14.1 4 FOUR! 50 for Benkenstein in emphatic style! Good length, outside off stump once more. Benkenstein gets forward and drives for four runs.

13.6 1 Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Benkenstein rocks back and plays a mediocre flick for 1 run.

13.5 1 Back of a length from Morgan, pitching outside off. Allison moves onto the back foot and punches a sloppy drive for 1 run.

13.4 1 Back of a length from Morgan, pitching on a good line. Benkenstein moves onto the back foot and punches a mediocre drive for a single run.

13.3 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Morgan, pitching outside off. Benkenstein goes back and plays a pull for four runs.

13.2 1 Good line and length once again. Allison pushes forward and plays a flick back behind square for 1 run.

13.1 4 FOUR! Good line and length again. Allison pushes forward and drives on the on side for four runs.

12.6 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Benkenstein moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for four runs.

12.5 1 Good length, pitching on leg and angled across Allison. He goes back and outside edges behind point for 1 run.

12.4 6 MAXIMUM! Good length, pitching on leg and angling across. Allison moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for six runs.

12.3 1 Back of a length from Cornwell, pitching on leg and angled across Benkenstein. He goes back and pulls shakily for a single run.

12.2 . Cornwell pitches one up, on line. Benkenstein rocks back and eases a poor drive down the ground.

12.1 . On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Benkenstein gets on the back foot and inside edges onto the pads while attempting to play a drive

11.6 . Good line and length from Hollman once again. Allison moves onto the back foot and drives poorly

11.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length again. Benkenstein moves onto the front foot and punches a wild drive for 1 run down the ground.

11.4 1 Good line and length from Hollman once again. Allison gets on the front foot and plays a mediocre flick for one run.

11.3 4 FOUR! On a good line and length once more. Allison pushes forward and plays a reverse sweep for 4 runs behind point.

11.2 1 On a good line and length once more. Benkenstein gets forward and plays a flick for 1 run down the ground.

11.1 1 On a good line and length from Hollman. Allison moves onto the front foot and drives averagely for 1 run through the off side.

10.6 4 FOUR! Full toss, outside off stump. Benkenstein moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs on the off side.

10.5 1 Good line and length from Higgins once more. Allison goes back and pulls poorly for a run back behind square.

10.4 1 Short of a length, on line again. Benkenstein goes back and drives poorly down the ground for a run.

10.3 6 SIX! Good line and length again. Benkenstein goes back and pulls for a half dozen runs.

10.2 . Good line and length but angled across. Benkenstein moves onto the back foot and drives poorly down the ground.

10.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Allison goes back and drives sloppily for a run down the ground.

9.6 . On a good line and length once more. Benkenstein pushes forward and plays a wild defensive stroke

9.5 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Hollman. Benkenstein gets on the front foot and eases a drive for four runs through the off side.

9.4 2 On a good line and length once more. Benkenstein gets on the front foot and drives averagely for 2 runs on the off side.

9.3 1 Good line and length from Hollman once more. Allison moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a run.

9.2 . Pitching on a good line and length. Allison goes back but makes no contact while trying a drive

9.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Benkenstein pushes forward and drives for a run through the off side.

8.6 1 On a good line and length once again. Benkenstein gets on the back foot and drives shakily down the ground for one run.

8.5 . Pitching on a good line and length once more. Benkenstein moves onto the back foot and eases a wild drive

8.5 1w Wide. On a good line but angled loosely across Benkenstein. He gets forward but swings and misses while trying to play a flick

8.4 6 SIX! Good line and length once again. Benkenstein rocks back and drives for a half dozen runs down the ground.

8.3 . Good line and length from Morgan once more. Benkenstein gets forward but misses while trying a drive

8.2 1 Good line and length once again. Allison goes back and plays a shaky flick for 1 run down the ground.

8.1 . On a good line and length from Morgan once more. Allison gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

7.6 . Pitching on a good line and length again. Benkenstein moves onto the front foot and drives poorly

7.5 . On a good line and length from Bosch again. Benkenstein gets on the front foot and punches a bad drive through the off side field.

7.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length once more. Allison moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for one run behind square.

7.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching on a good line once more. Allison goes back and pulls for 4 runs.

7.2 1 Good line and length from Bosch once again. Benkenstein moves onto the back foot and eases a poor drive for a single run down the ground.

7.1 . Good line and length once more. Benkenstein rocks back and drives shakily

6.6 . Good line and length once more. Allison gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

6.5 1 Good line and length from Morgan again. Benkenstein rocks back and plays a flick for one run.

6.4 1 Good line and length. Allison moves onto the front foot and drives sloppily down the ground for a run.

6.3 1 On a good line and length from Morgan again. Benkenstein rocks back and flicks a glance for one run behind square.

6.2 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Benkenstein gets on the back foot and pulls for four runs.

6.1 . Good line and length. Benkenstein gets forward and eases a mediocre drive

5.6 . Back of a length from Cornwell, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Allison gets on the back foot and plays a bad pull

5.5 4 FOUR! Good line and length again. Allison pushes forward and edges for 4 runs behind square.

5.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Benkenstein goes back and guides a cut for a run.

5.3 . Good line and length once again. Benkenstein gets on the back foot and drives shakily through the off side.

5.2 . Good line and length from Cornwell once again. Benkenstein rocks back but makes no contact while attempting a scoop

5.1 . Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across Benkenstein. He gets on the front foot and drives poorly through the off side.

4.6 . On a good length, outside off. Allison moves onto the front foot and defends

4.5 . Good length from Helm, pitching outside off. Allison goes back and guides a poor glance back behind point.

4.4 . Good line and length once again. Allison gets forward and drives poorly through the off side field.

4.3 1 Good line and length again. Benkenstein rocks back and plays a poor defensive stroke through the off side for 1 run.

4.2 . Good line and length. Benkenstein pushes forward but decides to allow it to travel through to the keeper unchallenged

4.1 . Back of a length from Helm, on a good line again. Benkenstein gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a cut

3.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Benkenstein goes back and drives poorly through the off side for a run.

3.5 . Pitching on a good line and length. Benkenstein gets on the front foot and glances

3.4 . Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Benkenstein. He gets forward but misses while trying to play a drive

3.3 1 Good line and length once again. Allison gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

3.2 . Good line and length from Cornwell. Allison pushes forward and eases a bad drive

3.1 . Good length, on leg stump and angled across Allison. He gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.1 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

2.6 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length from Bosch, outside off stump. Pepper moves onto the front foot and plays a shaky flick, and is caught by de Caires behind square.

2.5 4 And again! Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Pepper gets on the back foot and punches a drive for four runs through the off side field.

2.4 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length again. Pepper gets on the back foot and drives for 4 runs.

2.3 . Back of a length from Bosch, on line once more. Pepper moves onto the back foot and defends shakily

2.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Bosch, on a good line once more. Pepper moves onto the back foot and plays a pull behind square for 4 runs.

2.1 . Good line and length from Bosch. Pepper rocks back and drives shakily down the ground.

1.6 W OUT! Cornwell gets the wicket! Good line and length from Cornwell. Walter moves onto the back foot and edges, and is caught by Bosch back behind point.

1.6 5w Wide. On leg stump once again. The ball beats the wicketkeeper and runs away to the rope for 5 wides.

1.5 2 On a good line and length from Cornwell once more. Walter goes back and plays a flick for a couple of runs.

1.4 1 Good line and length from Cornwell. Pepper goes back and eases a shaky drive through the off side field for a run.

1.3 . On a good line and length. Pepper gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive

1.2 . Full toss, on a good line. Pepper pushes forward and eases a bad drive through the off side field.

1.1 . Back of a length from Cornwell, on leg stump and angled across. Pepper goes back but swings and misses while attempting a drive

0.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Helm, outside off. Walter moves onto the back foot and edges back behind point for four runs.

0.5 . On a good line and length from Helm. Walter goes back, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a drive

0.4 1 Good length, outside off. Pepper gets on the back foot and cuts for 1 run back behind point.

0.3 1 Good line and length once more. Walter gets on the back foot and punches a wild drive for a run.

0.2 . Pitching on a good line and length again. Walter goes back, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a drive