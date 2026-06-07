Results Score Middlesex vs Essex T20 T20 Blast 07.06.2026

T20

Merchant Taylors' School Ground

MID
MID

116

ESS
ESS

176

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Higgins Ryanall rounder362832128.57
Holden Maxbatsman20221190.91
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Snater Shanebowler40282700
Bennett Charlie Edward3.502225.7410

Latest Highlights

17.4
.

On a good line and length but angled across the batter. Cornwell gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive

17.3
6

SIX! Full toss, pitching on a good line. Cornwell pushes forward and drives for 6 runs.

17.2
.

DROPPED! On a good length, outside off. Cornwell moves onto the back foot and drives poorly. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down.

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