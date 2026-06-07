Results Score Middlesex vs Essex T20 T20 Blast 07.06.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Higgins Ryanall rounder
|36
|28
|3
|2
|128.57
|Holden Maxbatsman
|20
|22
|1
|1
|90.91
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Snater Shanebowler
|4
|0
|28
|2
|7
|0
|0
|Bennett Charlie Edward
|3.5
|0
|22
|2
|5.74
|1
|0
Latest Highlights
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17.4
.
On a good line and length but angled across the batter. Cornwell gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive
17.3
6
SIX! Full toss, pitching on a good line. Cornwell pushes forward and drives for 6 runs.
17.2
.
DROPPED! On a good length, outside off. Cornwell moves onto the back foot and drives poorly. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down.