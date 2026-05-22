18.6 . On a good line and length. Zafar Gohar gets on the front foot and tucks a glance

18.5 2 On a good length, pitching outside off. Zafar Gohar moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a pair of runs on the off side.

18.4 1 On a good line and length from Klaassen but angled across the batter. Morgan moves onto the back foot and plays a cut. Some poor fielding allows Middlesex to run through for 1 overthrow.

18.3 1lb On a good length, pitching outside off stump but angling across the batter. Zafar Gohar gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a glance behind square, resulting in one leg bye.

18.2 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Zafar Gohar gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 4 runs through the off side.

18.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Zafar Gohar moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

17.6 1 Good length from Rogers, outside leg and angling across the batter. Zafar Gohar pushes forward and punches a drive for a single run down the ground.

17.5 . Length ball, outside off stump. Zafar Gohar moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

17.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. Zafar Gohar gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs through the off side field.

17.3 W OUT! Rogers gets the wicket! Good length from Rogers, pitching outside off stump. Bosch rocks back and skies a wild cut, and is caught by Muyeye

17.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Morgan moves onto the front foot and drives for a run.

17.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Rogers, pitching outside off stump. Morgan moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for 4 runs through the off side field.

16.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Morgan gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a run past the bowler.

16.5 2 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Morgan pushes forward and finesses a glance for a couple of runs on the leg side.

16.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Bosch goes back and cuts for a run.

16.3 6 MAXIMUM! Good length, outside off but angling across the batter. Bosch moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for 6 runs behind square.

16.2 1 Back of a length from Milnes, pitching outside off. Morgan moves onto the front foot and drives for one run.

16.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Bosch gets forward and drives through the off side field for one run.

15.6 W OUT! Rogers breaks through! Length ball, outside off. Hollman drives sloppily, and is caught by Crawley on the off side.

15.5 . On a good length, outside off. Hollman pushes forward but misses while attempting to play a drive

15.4 . Back of a length from Rogers, outside off stump once more. Hollman gets on the front foot and eases a shaky drive

15.3 W OUT! Rogers gets the wicket! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Rossington rocks back and cuts averagely, and is caught by Klaassen

15.2 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump. Rossington goes back and plays a cut for four runs.

15.1 1lb On a good length, pitching outside leg once more. Bosch moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a glance, resulting in a leg bye behind square on the leg side.

14.6 1 Good length, outside leg and angled across the batter. Bosch moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side for a run.

14.5 1 Good line and length once again. Rossington moves onto the front foot and glances for one run back behind square.

14.4 . Good line and length from Klaassen. Rossington goes back and slices a cut

14.3 1 Good length, outside off. Bosch goes back and cuts for one run.

14.2 . Good length from Klaassen, on leg stump and angled across. Bosch gets on the front foot and punches a drive

14.1 . On a good line and length from Klaassen. Bosch gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

13.6 1 Good length from Evison, pitching on leg and angled across Bosch. He moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for a single run.

13.5 1 Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Rossington gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side field for a run.

13.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside leg. Rossington leg glances for four runs.

13.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Bosch gets on the back foot and cuts for 1 run.

13.2 1 Good length from Evison, outside leg and angled across. Rossington moves onto the front foot and late cuts behind point for a run.

13.1 . Good length, on leg stump and angling across Rossington. He moves onto the front foot and sweeps back behind square.

12.6 W OUT! Lintott gets the wicket! Good line and length again. Higgins moves onto the front foot and drives sloppily, and is caught by Benjamin on the on side.

12.5 . On a good line and length. Higgins gets forward but misses while trying a drive

12.4 W OUT! Lintott gets the wicket! On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Falconer gets on the front foot and edges, and is caught by Billings

12.4 2w Wide. Pitching far outside off. Rossington gets forward and makes no contact while trying to play a drive, but it beats Billings and runs away for 2 wides.

12.3 1 On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Falconer moves onto the front foot and glances behind square for a run.

12.2 . Length ball, outside off stump. Falconer pushes forward but misses while trying to play a drive

12.1 1 Good line and length from Lintott. Rossington rocks back and cuts for a single run.

11.6 1 Good length, on leg stump and angled across Rossington. He gets forward and glances behind square for a single run.

11.6 1w Wide. Outside leg and angling sharply across Rossington. He moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a glance

11.5 1 Length ball, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Falconer pushes forward and cuts back through point for one run.

11.4 1 Good length, pitching on leg and angled across Rossington. Rossington drives on the off side for a run.

11.3 6 SIX! Good length, pitching outside off once more. Rossington moves onto the front foot and defends behind square for a half dozen runs.

11.2 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Falconer gets on the back foot and plays a cut for 1 run.

11.2 1w Wide. Outside leg and angling across. Falconer gets forward but misses while attempting to play a glance

11.1 1 Good line and length. Rossington moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run down the ground.

10.6 1 Full, pitching near leg stump and angled across Rossington. He goes back and cuts for 1 run.

10.5 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line once more. Rossington gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive

10.4 1 Good line and length. Falconer gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field for a run.

10.3 . Good length from Lintott, outside off. Falconer gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

10.2 . Pitching on a good line and length. Falconer moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field.

10.1 1 Length ball, outside off. Rossington gets on the back foot and slices a cut for one run.

9.6 1 Good line and length from Denly. Rossington moves onto the front foot and flicks a glance for a single run behind square on the leg side.

9.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg and angling across Falconer. He moves onto the front foot and flicks a glance for a single run through the leg side field.

9.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Falconer gets forward but swings and misses while trying a drive

9.3 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Falconer goes back and slices a cut for 4 runs.

9.2 1 Good length, pitching on leg and angling across. Rossington pushes forward and tucks a glance through the on side field for a single run.

9.1 1 On a good length, on leg stump and angled across. Falconer gets on the front foot and punches a drive through point for 1 run.

8.6 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Rossington gets forward and drives for 4 runs on the off side.

8.5 1 Length ball, outside off stump once more. Du Plooy pushes forward but misses while trying to play a drive

8.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Falconer gets on the front foot and punches a drive for one run.

8.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Du Plooy gets forward and eases a drive for a single run down the ground.

8.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Falconer gets forward and eases a drive for a run down the ground.

8.1 1 Good line and length from Lintott again. Du Plooy gets forward and punches a drive for 1 run past the bowler.

7.6 W OUT! Caught. Good line and length. Rossington gets forward and sweeps sloppily, and is caught by Muyeye back behind square.

7.5 2 Good line and length from Rogers once again. Rossington moves onto the back foot and cuts back through point for 2 runs.

7.4 6 SIX! Pitched up, on line. Rossington gets on the front foot and defends for 6 runs behind square.

7.3 4 FOUR! Rossington brings up his 50 with a boundary! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Rossington goes back and guides a cut for four runs.

7.2 1 Good length, pitching outside leg and angling across du Plooy. He gets on the front foot and eases a drive for one run through the off side.

7.1 1 Rogers pitches one up, outside off stump. Rossington gets forward and drives through the off side field for a run.

6.6 . Good length from Lintott, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Rossington moves onto the front foot and flicks a glance for a run behind square on the leg side.

6.5 6 SIX! Back of a length, on line. Rossington pushes forward and drives past the bowler for 6 runs.

6.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Du Plooy gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a run.

6.3 1 On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Rossington. He pushes forward and glances back behind square for one run.

6.2 1 Good length from Lintott, pitching near leg stump and angled across du Plooy. He gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a single run straight down the ground.

6.1 1 Good line and length from Lintott. Rossington pushes forward and punches a drive for 1 run down the ground.

5.6 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. Du Plooy moves onto the back foot and pulls for four runs behind square.

5.5 . On a good length, outside off stump. Du Plooy gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

5.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Du Plooy pushes forward and defends

5.3 W OUT! Caught. Good length, outside off stump. Holden gets forward and drives shakily, and is caught by Rogers on the on side.

5.3 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.

5.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Rossington moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for 1 run.

5.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Holden gets forward and tucks a glance for a single run through the on side field.

4.6 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Klaassen again. Rossington pushes forward and drives for four runs.

4.5 1 On a good length, on leg stump and angling across Holden. Holden guides a cut for 1 run.

4.5 1w Wide. On line. Holden pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a glance

4.4 . On a good length, outside off. Holden gets forward but makes no contact while trying a drive

4.3 1 On a good line and length from Klaassen. Rossington gets forward and drives for a single run through the off side.

4.2 6 MAXIMUM! Pitching on a good line and length. Rossington moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive for six runs past the bowler.

4.1 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Holden pushes forward and drives for 1 run.

3.6 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Rossington gets on the back foot and lifts a pull behind square for 4 runs.

3.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Holden moves onto the back foot and cuts for one run.

3.4 1 Good line and length from Denly. Rossington pushes forward and flicks a glance for a run.

3.3 4 FOUR! Good length from Denly, outside off. Rossington gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 4 runs on the off side.

3.2 . Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Rossington gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.1 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Holden moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field for one run.

2.6 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg and angled across Holden. He moves onto the front foot and glances behind square on the on side for one run.

2.5 . Length ball, outside off. Holden gets on the front foot and eases a drive

2.4 . Good length, outside off stump. Holden gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying a drive

2.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off. Holden flicks a glance for 4 runs.

2.2 . Good line and length from Milnes. Holden pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

2.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump once more. Holden gets on the front foot and defends for 4 runs.

1.6 . Rogers pitches one up, outside off. Rossington pushes forward but makes no contact while trying a drive

1.5 6 SIX! On a good length, pitching outside leg stump. Rossington gets on the front foot and lofts a drive down the ground for a half dozen runs.

1.4 . Good length, outside off stump. Rossington eases a drive through point on the off side.

1.3 . On a good line and length. Rossington drives through the off side.

1.2 1 Good length from Rogers, outside off but angled across the batter. Holden guides a glance for a single run through the leg side field.

1.1 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump once again. Holden gets on the front foot and drives through the off side for four runs.

0.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Rossington moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a unknown

0.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Good length from Klaassen, pitching outside off stump. Rossington pushes forward and glances through the on side field for four runs.

0.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside leg stump. Rossington gets forward and punches a drive for 4 runs on the off side.

0.3 . Good line and length. Rossington gets on the front foot but misses while attempting a drive

0.2 4 FOUR! Full, pitching on a good line. Rossington moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 4 runs.

0.1 1 Full, on a good line. Holden moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.

19.6 W FOUR! On a good length, on leg stump and angled across. Rogers moves onto the back foot and pulls for four runs.

19.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Billings pushes forward and glances for a run back behind square.

19.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across Billings. He gets forward and eases a drive for four runs down the ground.

19.3 . On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Billings pushes forward but misses while trying to play a drive

19.2 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Rogers pushes forward and punches a drive for one run.

19.2 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching far outside off. Rogers gets forward but swings and misses while attempting a glance

19.1 1 Free hit. Good length from Helm, outside off. Billings moves onto the front foot and punches a drive on the off side for 1 run.

19.1 nb No ball. On a good line and length from Helm. Rogers gets forward and glances back behind square for a single run.

18.6 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Billings moves onto the back foot and skies a pull back behind square for six runs.

18.5 . On a good length, outside off stump. Billings moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying a drive

18.4 4 And again! Good length from Higgins, pitching on leg and angling across. Billings gets on the back foot and plays a cut for 4 runs.

18.3 4 FOUR MORE! Good length, on leg stump and angling across Billings. He gets on the front foot and eases a drive for four runs.

18.2 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Billings pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke down the ground for four runs.

18.2 1w Wide. Pitching on leg again. Billings moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a unknown

18.1 1 Good length, on leg stump and angling across Evison. He moves onto the front foot and eases a drive past the bowler for one run.

17.6 1 Back of a length from Cornwell, pitching on a good line. Evison gets on the back foot and guides a glance for a single run back behind square.

17.5 . On a good line and length. Evison pushes forward but misses while attempting to play a drive

17.4 1 Good line and length. Billings moves onto the front foot and eases a drive on the off side for a single run.

17.3 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, on line. Billings rocks back and lofts a pull behind square for a half dozen runs.

17.2 . Good length from Cornwell, pitching on leg and angling across. Billings moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a drive

17.2 1w Wide. Full, on line once again. Billings moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a unknown

17.1 4 FOUR! Fifty for Billings with a boundary! On a good line and length from Cornwell. Billings moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs on the off side.

17.1 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Billings moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a glance

16.6 . Length ball, pitching outside leg. Evison moves onto the front foot and punches a bad drive

16.5 . On a good line and length. Evison pushes forward but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

16.4 . Short of a length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Evison gets forward but misses while attempting to play a drive

16.3 1 Good length, pitching outside leg and angling across Billings. He gets on the front foot and glances for a run behind square.

16.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Billings gets on the front foot and drives for four runs.

16.1 1 Good length, pitching outside leg and angled across Evison. Evison drives down the ground for a run.

15.6 1lb Good line and length from Cornwell once more. Evison moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a glance behind square, resulting in 1 leg bye.

15.5 . Pitching on a good line and length. Evison gets forward and drives shakily

15.4 2 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Evison gets on the front foot and glances behind square for 2 runs.

15.3 . Good line and length from Cornwell once more. Evison moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

15.2 . Good line and length. Evison gets forward but misses while trying a drive

15.1 1 Back of a length from Cornwell, outside leg and angling across the batter. Billings pushes forward and drives down the ground for a single run.

14.6 W OUT! Zafar Gohar breaks through! On a good length, pitching outside leg and angling across Benjamin. He goes back and pulls poorly, and is caught by Higgins behind square.

14.5 1 Good line and length from Zafar Gohar. Billings gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run.

14.4 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Billings goes back and pulls for 4 runs.

14.3 6 SIX! On a good length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Billings pushes forward and plays a drive down the ground for six runs.

14.2 2 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Billings gets on the front foot and drives for two runs through the on side field.

14.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Zafar Gohar, outside off stump. Billings pushes forward and drives through the off side field for 4 runs.

13.6 . Good line and length again. Benjamin moves onto the front foot and guides a sloppy glance back behind square.

13.5 . Good line and length. Benjamin moves onto the front foot and eases a bad drive

13.4 . Good length from Cornwell, pitching outside off stump. Benjamin pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting a drive

13.3 W OUT! Cornwell gets the wicket! Pitching on a good line and length again. Denly gets forward and drives shakily, and is caught by Falconer

13.2 . Good line and length once more. Denly moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

13.1 W OUT! Cornwell gets the wicket! Pitching on a good line and length. Crawley pushes forward and plays a sloppy drive, and is caught by Falconer

12.6 1 Good length, outside leg and angled across Crawley. He gets forward and eases a drive for one run past the bowler.

12.5 4 FOUR! Good length from Hollman, pitching outside off. Crawley goes back and cuts for four runs.

12.4 6 SIX! Good length from Hollman, pitching outside leg and angled across Crawley. He gets forward and drives for six runs straight down the ground.

12.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump but angled across. Billings gets forward and glances back behind square for a run.

12.2 . Good line and length from Hollman. Billings pushes forward but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

12.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Crawley pushes forward and drives for a single run down the ground.

11.6 1lb On a good line and length from Zafar Gohar. Crawley moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a glance back behind square, resulting in a leg bye.

11.5 1 Good line and length again. Billings pushes forward and glances sloppily for 1 run through the leg side field.

11.4 2 Good line and length. Billings gets forward and guides a glance for a pair of runs back behind square.

11.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Billings rocks back and guides a cut for 4 runs.

11.2 6 And another! On a good line and length from Zafar Gohar. Billings moves onto the front foot and drives for 6 runs.

11.1 6 SIX! Good length, pitching on leg and angled across. Billings moves onto the back foot and skies a pull back behind square for a half dozen runs.

10.6 1 Good line and length from Hollman again. Billings moves onto the back foot and cuts for a run.

10.5 1 Good line and length once again. Crawley pushes forward and drives down the ground for a single run.

10.4 1 Good line and length once again. Billings gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run.

10.3 . Good line and length from Hollman. Billings gets forward and drives

10.2 1 Good length from Hollman, pitching outside leg and angled across. Crawley moves onto the front foot and finesses a glance for one run on the leg side.

10.1 . Pitching on a good line and length again. Crawley gets forward but misses while attempting a drive

9.6 1 On a good line and length once again. Crawley pushes forward and guides a glance for a single run on the leg side.

9.5 . On a good line and length from Zafar Gohar. Crawley pushes forward but misses while trying a drive

9.4 . On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Crawley gets on the front foot and guides a glance on the on side.

9.3 . Good line and length from Zafar Gohar once more. Crawley gets forward and drives

9.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Billings pushes forward and tucks a glance for a single run.

9.1 . Good length from Zafar Gohar, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Billings gets on the front foot and defends

8.6 1 On a good line and length once more. Billings pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side for a run.

8.5 2 Pitching on a good line and length. Billings gets on the front foot and glances behind square on the leg side for a couple of runs.

8.4 . Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Billings pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

8.3 . Good line and length from Hollman. Billings pushes forward and defends

8.2 W OUT! Hollman gets the wicket! Good length from Hollman, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Muyeye pushes forward and edges, and is caught by Rossington

8.1 . Good length, on leg stump and angled across. Muyeye gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying a drive

7.6 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off but angled across Crawley. He gets forward and glances for 4 runs back behind square.

7.6 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg.

7.6 1w Wide. On a good line but angled wildly across Crawley.

7.5 1 Good length, on leg stump and angled across Muyeye. He moves onto the front foot and guides a glance for one run behind square.

7.4 1 On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across Crawley. He gets on the front foot and leg glances for a single run back behind square.

7.3 . Length ball, outside off. Crawley moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

7.2 2 Good line and length. Crawley gets forward and slices a cut for two runs.

7.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg and angling across Muyeye. He moves onto the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for one run.

6.6 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Hollman. Crawley gets on the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for four runs.

6.5 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Muyeye moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for one run.

6.4 1 On a good line and length from Hollman once more. Crawley gets forward and drives for 1 run.

6.3 1 Good line and length from Hollman. Muyeye moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for a single run.

6.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg and angling across Crawley. He moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.

6.1 2 Full ball, on a good line once more. Crawley pushes forward and tucks a glance behind square on the leg side for 2 runs.

5.6 . Full, pitching on a good line. Muyeye gets forward and defends

5.5 6 MAXIMUM! On a good line and length from Helm but angling across the batter. Muyeye moves onto the back foot and lifts a pull behind square for six runs.

5.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Muyeye rocks back and pulls for 4 runs.

5.4 1w Wide. Helm pitches one up, pitching on leg and angled sharply across the batter.

5.3 1lb Pitching on a good line and length once more. Crawley gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying a glance, resulting in a leg bye.

5.2 . Good line and length from Helm. Crawley pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

5.1 1 Good length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Muyeye moves onto the front foot and cuts back behind point for a single run.

4.6 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Crawley pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side field for 4 runs.

4.5 1 Good line and length from Higgins again. Muyeye moves onto the front foot and glances on the on side for one run.

4.4 1 On a good line and length. Crawley moves onto the front foot and drives for a run.

4.3 1 On a good length, on leg stump and angled across Muyeye. He gets forward and glances for 1 run through the leg side field.

4.2 4 Back-to-back boundaries! On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Muyeye gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 4 runs through the off side.

4.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Muyeye gets on the front foot and eases a drive for four runs.

3.6 1 Length ball, outside off. Muyeye moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for one run.

3.5 1 Good length, pitching near leg stump once more. Crawley gets forward and drives down the ground for one run.

3.4 W OUT! Caught. Length ball, on leg stump and angling across Bell-Drummond. He pushes forward and glances, but is caught by Zafar Gohar

3.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angling across. Bell-Drummond rocks back and plays a pull for four runs.

3.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Muyeye. He gets forward and flicks a glance for a run on the on side.

3.1 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Bell-Drummond pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side for one run.

2.6 1 Length ball, on leg stump. Bell-Drummond gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

2.5 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, on a good line. Bell-Drummond gets on the back foot and pulls for six runs behind square.

2.4 1 Good line and length again. Muyeye moves onto the back foot and guides a glance through the on side field for one run.

2.3 1 Good line and length from Bosch again. Bell-Drummond gets forward and punches a drive for a single run on the leg side.

2.2 4 And another! On a good line and length from Bosch. Bell-Drummond moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for four runs.

2.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across. Bell-Drummond moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 4 runs down the ground.

1.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Bell-Drummond moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for 1 run.

1.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Cornwell, on line. Bell-Drummond moves onto the back foot and plays a pull back behind square for 4 runs.

1.4 . Good length, outside leg and angling across the batter. Bell-Drummond gets on the front foot and tucks a glance through the on side field.

1.3 3 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Muyeye moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for three runs.

1.2 . Back of a length, on leg stump and angling across. Muyeye gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull

1.1 . Pitching on a good line and length once more. Muyeye gets on the front foot and punches a drive on the off side.

0.6 1b Good line and length. Muyeye watches that one go through to the wicketkeeper untouched, and the ball flies away from Rossington for a single bye.

0.5 1lb Good line and length. Bell-Drummond gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a drive through the off side field, resulting in a single leg bye.

0.4 1 Bosch pitches one up, pitching on leg and angling across. Muyeye gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

0.3 6 SIX! Good line and length. Muyeye gets on the front foot and drives for a half dozen runs past the bowler.

0.2 . Bosch pitches one up, on line. Muyeye gets forward and defends