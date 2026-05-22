Results Score Middlesex vs Kent T20 T20 Blast 22.05.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Rossington Adamwicket keeper
|79
|43
|9
|4
|183.72
|Holden Maxbatsman
|20
|16
|3
|0
|125
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Lintott Jacobbowler
|4
|0
|25
|2
|6.25
|2
|0
|Rogers Tombowler
|4
|0
|39
|4
|9.75
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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18.6
.
On a good line and length. Zafar Gohar gets on the front foot and tucks a glance
18.5
2
On a good length, pitching outside off. Zafar Gohar moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a pair of runs on the off side.
18.4
1
On a good line and length from Klaassen but angled across the batter. Morgan moves onto the back foot and plays a cut. Some poor fielding allows Middlesex to run through for 1 overthrow.