Results Score Middlesex vs Kent T20 T20 Blast 22.05.2026

T20

Lord's Cricket Ground

MID
MID

181

KEN
KEN

208

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Rossington Adamwicket keeper794394183.72
Holden Maxbatsman201630125
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Lintott Jacobbowler402526.2520
Rogers Tombowler403949.7500

Latest Highlights

18.6
.

On a good line and length. Zafar Gohar gets on the front foot and tucks a glance

18.5
2

On a good length, pitching outside off. Zafar Gohar moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a pair of runs on the off side.

18.4
1

On a good line and length from Klaassen but angled across the batter. Morgan moves onto the back foot and plays a cut. Some poor fielding allows Middlesex to run through for 1 overthrow.

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