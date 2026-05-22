Match details Middlesex vs Kent T20 T20 Blast 22.05.2026

T20

Lord's Cricket Ground

MID
MID

181

KEN
KEN

208

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:Kent won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, May 22, 2026 05:15 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Middlesex Squad

PlayersRossington Adam, Holden Max, Du Plooy Leus, Falconer Caleb, Higgins Ryan, Hollman Luke, Gohar Zafar, Bosch Eathan, Morgan Sebastian Herbert Bache, Helm Tom, Bo Cornwell Noah Bo
BenchAlbert Geddes Benedict Brodie, Brookes Henry, Caires Joshua Michael De, Cracknell Joe, Davies Jack, Eskinazi Stevie, Feldman JJ, Harris Max Benjamin, Little Joshua, Williamson Kane

Kent Squad

PlayersMuyeye Tawanda, Bell-Drummond Daniel, Crawley Zak, Billings Sam, Denly Joe, Benjamin Christopher Gavin, Evison Joey, Lintott Jacob, Milnes Matt, Rogers Tom, Klaassen Fred
BenchCohen Michael, Dawkins Ben, Garrett George, Parkinson Matt, Singh Can Ekansh, Stewart Grant

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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