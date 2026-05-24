18.3 1 Good length from Helm, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Curran. He gets forward and drives sloppily for a single run through the leg side field.

18.2 . Good length from Helm, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Curran gets on the front foot and drives sloppily

18.1 1 Good length, outside off stump again. Evans moves onto the back foot and plays a cut back through point for one run.

18.1 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

17.6 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump again. Curran gets on the front foot and plays a drive for six runs over the off side field.

17.5 1 Good length, outside off stump once more. Evans gets on the front foot and drives for a run through the off side.

17.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Evans gets forward and edges back behind point for four runs.

17.3 1 CHANCE! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Curran gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for 1 run. A run out chance but Surrey survive the attempt from de Caires's throw.

17.2 6 And again! Good length, outside off stump. Curran pushes forward and lifts a drive for six runs.

17.1 6 SIX! Bosch pitches one up, pitching outside off. Curran gets on the front foot and skies a drive over the off side for 6 runs.

17.1 1w Wide. Short of a length, too wide outside off.

16.6 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Evans moves onto the front foot and drives over the off side field for 4 runs.

16.5 1 Short, pitching outside leg and angled across. Curran gets on the front foot and plays a pull for a single run.

16.4 . Dropped in short by Helm, on a good line. Curran moves onto the back foot but allows it to go through to Rossington

16.3 2 Curran brings up his 50! Helm drops one in short, pitching outside leg stump. Curran gets on the front foot and plays a pull for two runs back behind square.

16.2 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Evans moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run behind point on the off side.

16.1 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off. Evans gets forward and edges behind point for four runs.

15.6 . Yorker, outside off stump. Curran gets on the front foot and cuts poorly

15.5 . Higgins comes around the wicket. Full toss, outside off stump once again. Curran gets on the front foot and drives

15.4 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Evans gets forward and punches a drive for 1 run on the off side.

15.3 . Free hit, but Evans doesn't take advantage of it. On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Evans pushes forward but misses while trying to play a drive

15.3 7 SIX! Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Evans gets forward and pulls for six runs.

15.2 . Yorker, outside off stump once more. Evans gets on the front foot and drives shakily

15.1 . Higgins drops one in short, outside off stump. Evans gets on the back foot and guides a mediocre cut

14.6 6 SIX! Full ball, outside off stump once more. Curran gets on the front foot and skies a drive for a half dozen runs.

14.5 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Evans gets forward and drives for one run.

14.4 6 MAXIMUM! Evans plays a defensive stroke for a half dozen runs.

14.3 1 Curran defends for one run.

14.2 1 Evans plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

14.1 . 0 runs

13.6 4 FOUR! Curran defends for four runs.

13.5 . 0 runs

13.4 1 Evans plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

13.3 1 Curran plays a defensive stroke for a run.

13.2 4 FOUR! Curran defends for 4 runs.

13.1 . 0 runs

13.1 1 wide

12.6 1 Curran plays a defensive stroke for a run.

12.5 . 0 runs

12.4 . 0 runs

12.3 1 Evans plays a defensive stroke for one run.

12.2 1 Curran plays a defensive stroke for one run.

12.1 . 0 runs

11.6 . 0 runs

11.5 . 0 runs

11.4 1 Curran plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

11.4 1 wide

11.3 . 0 runs

11.3 1 wide

11.2 4 FOUR! Curran plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.

11.1 1 Evans plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

10.6 . 0 runs

10.5 2 Curran defends for 2 runs.

10.4 1 Evans defends for a run.

10.3 W appeal, wicket (caught - Lawrence)

10.2 4 FOUR! Lawrence plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.

10.1 1 Curran defends for 1 run.

9.6 1 Curran defends for a single run.

9.5 4 FOUR! Curran plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

9.4 1 Lawrence defends for 1 run.

9.3 1 Curran defends for a run.

9.2 . 0 runs

9.1 1 Lawrence plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

8.6 . Good length from Hollman, outside off once more. Curran gets on the back foot but misses while trying to play a cut

8.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Lawrence gets forward and drives for a run through the off side.

8.4 W OUT! Caught. Hollman pitches one up, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Pope gets on the front foot and skies a sweep, but is caught by Hollman

8.3 1 Good line and length from Hollman. Curran rocks back and punches a drive for 1 run.

8.2 3 Back of a length from Hollman, on leg stump and angling across Pope. He gets forward and switch hits behind point on the off side for 3 runs. Tidy work in the field by Cornwell results in a boundary being saved.

8.1 . Good line and length once again. Pope moves down the pitch and eases a drive

7.6 . Full ball, on line. Curran moves onto the front foot and defends

7.5 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Curran moves onto the front foot and defends for a run.

7.4 2 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Curran rocks back and square cuts behind point for a couple of runs.

7.3 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump. Curran rocks back and plays a square cut behind point for 4 runs.

7.2 2 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Curran gets forward and pulls for 2 runs.

7.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Cornwell, pitching outside off once again. Curran gets forward and punches a drive for four runs through the off side field.

6.6 . Length ball, outside off. Pope moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to play a cut

6.5 1 Good line and length from Hollman. Curran goes back and cuts for 1 run.

6.4 . Good length from Hollman, pitching outside leg and angled across Curran. He gets on the back foot and plays a poor defensive stroke

6.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Curran goes back but swings and misses while trying a cut

6.2 1 Good length from Hollman, outside off stump. Pope moves onto the back foot and cuts for 1 run.

6.1 1 Good length from Hollman, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Curran gets on the back foot and glances for 1 run back behind square.

5.6 . Back of a length from Cornwell, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Pope gets on the back foot and flicks a glance

5.5 . Cornwell drops one in short, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Pope. He goes back but swings and misses while trying a hook

5.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Cornwell, outside leg and angled across Pope. He goes back and cuts for 4 runs.

5.3 1 CHANCE! Back of a length from Cornwell, on a good line but angled across Curran. He rocks back and flicks a glance for a run. There's an attempt at a run out.

5.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Curran rocks back and defends through the off side field.

5.1 W OUT! Cornwell gets the wicket! Good line and length from Cornwell. Roy gets forward but swings and misses while attempting a pull, the stumps are disturbed, and Roy has to depart

4.6 1lb Good length from Helm, outside off once more. Roy pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while trying a sweep behind square, resulting in one leg bye. Undefined appeal, but the umpire says not out.

4.5 . Back of a length from Helm, pitching outside off. Roy moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

4.4 . Back of a length from Helm, pitching outside off stump once again. Roy gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a cut

4.3 . Back of a length from Helm, pitching outside off. Roy gets on the back foot and inside edges

4.2 1 Good length from Helm, outside off stump once more. Pope gets forward and glances for a run on the on side.

4.1 W OUT! Caught. Good length from Helm, pitching outside off stump once more. Thomas gets on the front foot and outside edges, and is caught by Rossington

3.6 1 Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Roy gets on the back foot and defends for a single run.

3.5 . Back of a length from Cornwell, pitching near leg stump and angled across Roy. He moves onto the front foot but misses while trying a pull

3.4 . Good length, pitching outside leg stump. Roy gets forward, and is hit on the body while attempting a pull

3.3 1 Back of a length from Cornwell, pitching outside leg and angled across. Thomas gets on the back foot and edges onto the body while trying to play a defensive shot for one run.

3.2 . On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Thomas advances but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

3.1 . Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Thomas gets on the back foot, and is struck on the body while trying to defend

2.6 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off again. Roy pushes forward and lofts a pull for four runs.

2.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Roy moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive

2.4 . Back of a length from Bosch, outside off stump once more. Roy gets on the back foot and plays a poor cut

2.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Roy moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side.

2.2 . Dropped in short by Bosch, outside off stump again. Roy gets on the front foot and plays a pull

2.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump. Roy moves onto the back foot and outside edges back behind point for four runs.

1.6 1 Good length, pitching on leg and angling across Thomas. He moves onto the front foot and defends

1.6 1w Wide. Short of a length, pitching outside leg and angling wildly across Thomas. He gets on the back foot but misses while attempting a leg glance

1.5 1lb Good length from Cornwell, outside leg. Roy moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a leg glance back behind square, resulting in one leg bye.

1.4 . Good line and length from Cornwell. Roy pushes forward but swings and misses while trying a drive

1.3 1 On a good length, on leg stump and angled across Thomas. He pushes forward and edges for one run behind square.

1.2 . On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across. Thomas gets on the back foot and defends

1.1 . On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Thomas. He pushes forward and defends

0.6 . Good length from Zafar Gohar, outside off once more. Roy gets forward and inside edges

0.5 . Length ball, outside off. Roy gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive. Middlesex appeal, but Roy is given not out.

0.4 1 Back of a length from Zafar Gohar, pitching outside off but angled across the batter. Thomas goes back and pulls for one run.

0.3 . Zafar Gohar pitches one up, pitching outside off once more. Thomas gets on the front foot and drives

0.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Thomas moves onto the front foot and inside edges onto the pads while trying to defend. Middlesex appeal, however Thomas is given not out.

0.1 1 Length ball, outside off. Roy pushes forward and defends for a single run.

19.6 W OUT! Run out. Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Helm moves onto the front foot and drives averagely behind point for one run. He is then run out at the striker's end.

19.5 W OUT! Run out. Good length, pitching outside off stump. Bosch gets forward and drives shakily for 1 run on the on side. The batters attempt an extra run, but Surrey appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show Bosch is short of the popping crease

19.4 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Topley, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Bosch moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for a half dozen runs.

19.3 . Dropped in short by Topley, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Bosch moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a pull

19.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Bosch gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

19.1 1 Good line and length from Topley once again. Bosch pushes forward and plays a sloppy sweep for one run.

18.6 . Full, on a good line. Hollman moves down the pitch and drives down the ground.

18.5 . Full toss, pitching outside off. Hollman moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side.

18.4 1 Clark pitches one up, outside leg once again. Bosch rocks back and tucks a shaky glance for a single run.

18.4 1w Wide. Back of a length, pitching well down the leg side. Bosch moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a pull

18.2 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Bosch goes back but makes no contact while attempting to play a hook

18.1 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Hollman pushes forward and eases a drive on the on side for a single run.

17.6 . Full toss, pitching outside off again. Bosch gets forward and punches a drive through the on side field.

17.6 1w Wide. Short of a length, too wide outside off.

17.6 1w Wide. Full ball, too wide outside off. Bosch gets forward but misses while attempting to play a square cut

17.6 1w Wide. Short of a length, too wide outside off. Bosch moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to play a cut

17.5 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off once again. Bosch gets on the front foot and edges behind point on the off side for four runs.

17.4 6 SIX! Curran comes over the wicket. Curran drops one in short, pitching outside off. Bosch pushes forward and skies a pull for 6 runs.

17.3 1 Curran comes around the wicket to Hollman. Curran pitches one up, pitching outside off. Hollman gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.

17.2 1 Curran now coming over the wicket to Bosch. Good length from Curran, pitching outside off. Bosch gets on the front foot and eases a sloppy drive for a single run.

17.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Hollman rocks back and defends for 1 run on the off side.

16.6 1 Short, outside off stump. Hollman moves onto the back foot and cuts sloppily for a run.

16.5 4 DROPPED! Back of a length, outside off. Hollman goes back and cuts for 4 runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Thomas. A really difficult chance for Thomas there.

16.5 1w Wide. Topley comes over the wicket to Hollman. Pitching well outside off stump.

16.4 1 Topley comes around the wicket to Bosch. Back of a length from Topley, pitching outside off. Bosch gets on the front foot and drives for a run.

16.3 1 Short, outside off stump. Hollman moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for a run behind point.

16.2 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump. Hollman gets on the front foot and lifts a drive for four runs.

16.1 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Hollman rocks back but makes no contact while trying to play a cut

15.6 2 Length ball, outside off stump again. Bosch gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field for a couple of runs.

15.5 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Bosch gets forward, and is struck on the body while trying to play a pull. Surrey appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.

15.4 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Hollman moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.

15.3 1 Good line and length. Bosch gets on the front foot and glances for a single run on the on side.

15.2 1 Majid pitches one up, outside off stump. Hollman shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive for a single run through the off side field.

15.1 1 Full, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Bosch moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run through the leg side field.

14.6 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Bosch gets on the front foot and defends for one run.

14.5 1 Short of a length, on line. Hollman cuts for a run.

14.4 1 Short, pitching outside off. Bosch moves onto the back foot and late cuts back behind point for a single run.

14.3 W OUT! Hit wicket. On a good length, outside off once more. Higgins moves onto the front foot and punches a poor drive. Higgins is given out hit wicket

14.2 . Back of a length from Curran, outside off. Higgins moves onto the back foot but misses while trying a cut

14.1 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line once more. Hollman goes back and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field for a single run.

13.6 1 Pitched up, on line. Hollman goes back and glances for a single run behind square.

13.5 4 FOUR! Abbott drops one in short, pitching outside off stump. Hollman gets on the back foot and ramps for four runs behind point on the off side.

13.4 . DROPPED! Abbott now coming around the wicket to Hollman. Full, pitching outside off. Hollman moves onto the front foot and drives. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Topley.

13.3 1 On a good length, outside off stump once more. Higgins moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for one run.

13.2 . Abbott now coming over the wicket. Yorker, pitching outside off. Higgins gets forward and drives shakily

13.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Hollman moves onto the front foot and glances for 1 run.

12.6 1 Good length from Lawrence, pitching outside off. Hollman gets on the back foot and cuts for a run.

12.5 2 Lawrence comes around the wicket. Good length, pitching outside off once again. Hollman moves onto the back foot and cuts for 2 runs.

12.4 1 Lawrence now coming over the wicket. Full ball, outside off stump. Higgins gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for a single run.

12.3 1 Lawrence now coming around the wicket to Hollman. Full ball, outside off stump once more. Hollman pushes forward and drives for a run through the off side.

12.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Higgins gets on the back foot and plays a poor cut for 1 run.

12.1 . Full, outside off stump once again. Higgins moves onto the front foot and drives

11.6 1 On a good length, outside off. Higgins moves onto the back foot and cuts for a single run back behind point.

11.5 1 Good length, outside off. Hollman moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the off side field for a run.

11.4 4 FOUR! Good length from Abbott, pitching outside off. Hollman pushes forward and plays a square cut for four runs.

11.3 . Abbott now coming around the wicket. Dropped in short by Abbott, outside off once again. Hollman allows it to go through to Evans

11.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Higgins pushes forward and inside edges for one run back behind square.

11.2 1w Wide. Abbott comes over the wicket to Higgins. Abbott pitches one up, too wide outside leg. Higgins pushes forward but makes no contact while trying a sweep

11.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Hollman moves onto the front foot and defends for a run.

10.6 1 Full, pitching outside off. Hollman moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run through the off side field.

10.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Hollman gets forward and drives

10.4 W OUT! LBW. Good length from Majid, outside off. De Caires gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a reverse sweep. The umpire raises the finger, there's no review, and de Caires is on his way

10.3 2 Majid pitches one up, on a good line but angled across de Caires. He moves onto the front foot and inside edges back behind point for a couple of runs.

10.2 1 Good length from Majid, outside off. Higgins gets forward and reverse sweeps for one run.

10.1 . On a good length, outside leg and angled across the batter. Higgins gets on the front foot and glances

9.6 2 Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. De Caires gets on the front foot and slices a cut for a couple of runs.

9.5 . Abbott pitches one up, pitching outside off once more. De Caires gets forward and eases a drive through the off side field.

9.4 . Short, outside off stump once more. De Caires decides to allow that one to go through to Evans without offering a shot

9.3 1 Back of a length from Abbott, pitching outside off once again. Higgins gets on the front foot and guides a glance on the leg side for one run.

9.2 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Higgins moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

9.1 1 Full toss, on line. De Caires gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a run.

8.6 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump once again. Higgins gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for 4 runs.

8.5 1 Good length from Majid, outside off. De Caires rocks back and drives down the ground for a single run.

8.4 1 Full, outside leg and angled across the batter. Higgins backs away and plays a sweep for one run behind square.

8.3 1 Full, outside off. De Caires advances and eases a drive for a single run.

8.2 1 Full, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Higgins pushes forward and glances for a run.

8.1 W OUT! Majid gets the wicket! Majid pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump. Falconer steps away and lifts a shaky drive, and is caught by Thomas on the leg side.

7.6 1 Short, outside off. Falconer moves onto the back foot and plays a mediocre hook for 1 run back behind square.

7.5 1 Good length, outside off stump once again. De Caires pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run through the off side field.

7.4 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Falconer gets on the back foot and cuts back through point for a single run.

7.3 . Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Falconer pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive

7.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Falconer moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

7.1 1 On a good length, outside off stump. De Caires moves onto the front foot and glances through the leg side field for a run.

6.6 1 Yorker, outside leg once more. De Caires gets forward and glances for one run through the on side field.

6.5 1 Majid pitches one up, outside leg once more. Falconer creates space and eases a drive down the ground for a run.

6.4 . Yorker, pitching outside leg. Falconer gets forward and punches a drive

6.3 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Falconer advances and drives averagely

6.2 1 Majid pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump again. De Caires advances down the pitch and flicks a glance for a single run through the leg side field.

6.1 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. De Caires moves onto the front foot and plays a reverse sweep back behind point for four runs.

5.6 1 Back of a length from Topley, outside leg and angled across de Caires. He rocks back and flicks a glance through the on side field for a single run.

5.5 . Length ball, outside off. De Caires gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive

5.4 1 Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Falconer advances and flicks a leg glance for a single run behind square.

5.3 W OUT! Topley gets the wicket! Good length, outside off. Du Plooy moves down the pitch and drives sloppily, and is caught by Curran on the off side.

5.2 . Back of a length from Topley, pitching outside off but angled across the batter. Du Plooy glances sloppily

5.1 W OUT! Topley gets the wicket! Full, on line once more. Rossington moves onto the front foot and skies a wild drive, and is caught by Thomas back behind point.

4.6 W OUT! Bowled. Yorker, on a good line once more. Holden creates space but misses while attempting to play a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Holden has to depart

4.5 4 FOUR! Clark pitches one up, on line. Holden pushes forward and drives through the on side field for four runs.

4.3 . Back of a length from Clark, pitching outside off. Rossington gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

4.3 1w Wide. Clark pitches one up, too wide outside leg. Rossington pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting a leg glance

4.2 . On a good line and length. Rossington gets forward but misses while trying to play a drive

4.1 . Back of a length from Clark, pitching on a good line. Rossington moves onto the front foot and defends

3.6 . Curran now coming around the wicket to Holden. Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Holden steps back and drives through the off side.

3.5 . Back of a length from Curran, outside leg and angling across. Holden moves onto the back foot and cuts

3.4 4 And again! Back of a length from Curran, outside leg and angling across the batter. Holden shuffles down the pitch and edges for 4 runs behind square.

3.2 . Good length from Curran, outside leg and angling across Holden. He gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

3.1 2 Half-tracker, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Holden gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a couple of runs.

2.6 . Good length, outside off. Rossington gets on the front foot and eases a drive

2.5 1 Full, on line. Holden gets forward and drives for a single run down the ground.

2.4 . DROPPED! Good line and length. Holden moves onto the front foot and plays a mediocre drive. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Curran.

2.3 2 Dropped in short by Clark, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Holden. He moves onto the front foot and plays a shaky pull for a couple of runs.

2.2 . Short, pitching outside leg and angled across. Holden moves onto the front foot but plays and misses while attempting to defend

2.1 . Back of a length from Clark, outside leg and angled across Holden. He rocks back, and is hit on the body while attempting to play a glance

1.6 . Good length, pitching outside off. Rossington pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

1.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Holden moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a single run down the ground.

1.4 1 Length ball, outside leg and angled across the batter. Rossington moves onto the front foot and glances for one run through the on side field.

1.3 . Back of a length from Curran, pitching outside off again. Rossington moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground.

1.2 . Back of a length from Curran, pitching outside off once again. Rossington moves onto the front foot, and is struck on the body while trying to defend

1.1 . Back of a length from Curran, outside off. Rossington gets forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive

0.6 . 0 runs

0.5 1lb Rossington defends for one leg bye.

0.4 4 FOUR! Rossington plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

0.3 1 Holden plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

0.2 4 FOUR! Free hit. Holden plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

0.2 1 no ball

0.2 5w Wide. Topley pitches one up, too wide outside leg. Holden gets on the front foot and makes no contact while trying a leg glance, but the ball beats the wicketkeeper and runs to the rope for five wides.