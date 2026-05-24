Results Score Middlesex vs Surrey T20 T20 Blast 24.05.2026

T20

The Lord's

MID
MID

143

SUR
SUR

144

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Curran Samall rounder714764151.06
Evans Lauriebatsman342132161.9
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Bosch Eathanall rounder405201320
Hollman Lukeall rounder402616.500

Latest Highlights

18.3
1

Good length from Helm, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Curran. He gets forward and drives sloppily for a single run through the leg side field.

18.2
.

Good length from Helm, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Curran gets on the front foot and drives sloppily

18.1
1

Good length, outside off stump again. Evans moves onto the back foot and plays a cut back through point for one run.

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