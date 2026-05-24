Results Score Middlesex vs Surrey T20 T20 Blast 24.05.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Curran Samall rounder
|71
|47
|6
|4
|151.06
|Evans Lauriebatsman
|34
|21
|3
|2
|161.9
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Bosch Eathanall rounder
|4
|0
|52
|0
|13
|2
|0
|Hollman Lukeall rounder
|4
|0
|26
|1
|6.5
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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18.3
1
Good length from Helm, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Curran. He gets forward and drives sloppily for a single run through the leg side field.
18.2
.
Good length from Helm, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Curran gets on the front foot and drives sloppily
18.1
1
Good length, outside off stump again. Evans moves onto the back foot and plays a cut back through point for one run.