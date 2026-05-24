Match details Middlesex vs Surrey T20 T20 Blast 24.05.2026

T20

The Lord's

MID
MID

143

SUR
SUR

144

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:Middlesex won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, May 24, 2026 11:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Middlesex Squad

PlayersRossington Adam, Holden Max, Du Plooy Leus, Falconer Caleb, Higgins Ryan, Caires Joshua Michael De, Hollman Luke, Gohar Zafar, Bosch Eathan, Helm Tom, Bo Cornwell Noah Bo
BenchBoyle Matt, Morgan Sebastian Herbert Bache

Surrey Squad

PlayersRoy Jason, Thomas Adam Roger George, Pope Ollie, Curran Sam, Lawrence Dan, Evans Laurie, Curran Tom, Clark Jordan, Abbott Sean, Majid Yousef, Topley Reece
BenchWorrall Daniel

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet