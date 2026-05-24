Match details Middlesex vs Surrey T20 T20 Blast 24.05.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Blast 2026
|Date:
|Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
|Toss:
|Middlesex won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Sunday, May 24, 2026 11:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Middlesex Squad
|Players
|Rossington Adam, Holden Max, Du Plooy Leus, Falconer Caleb, Higgins Ryan, Caires Joshua Michael De, Hollman Luke, Gohar Zafar, Bosch Eathan, Helm Tom, Bo Cornwell Noah Bo
|Bench
|Boyle Matt, Morgan Sebastian Herbert Bache
Surrey Squad
|Players
|Roy Jason, Thomas Adam Roger George, Pope Ollie, Curran Sam, Lawrence Dan, Evans Laurie, Curran Tom, Clark Jordan, Abbott Sean, Majid Yousef, Topley Reece
|Bench
|Worrall Daniel
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet