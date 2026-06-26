13.2 W OUT! Five wicket haul for Harrison! Harrison pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angling across Bennett. He moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a sweep. Middlebrook raises the finger, there's no review, and Bennett is on his way

12.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Fernandes pushes forward and punches a drive down the ground for a single run.

12.3 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Z Akhter gets on the front foot and outside edges for one run.

12.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Z Akhter moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut

12.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off once again. Fernandes moves onto the back foot and edges behind point for 1 run.

11.6 1 Harrison pitches one up, outside off stump. Fernandes gets forward and punches a drive down the ground for a single run.

11.5 1 Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across Z Akhter. He moves onto the back foot and plays a reverse sweep for a single run.

11.4 W OUT! Two dismissals in a row for Harrison! Good length from Harrison, pitching outside off. Snater advances but swings and misses while trying a drive, McManus quickly whips the bails off, and Snater has to go

11.3 W OUT! Caught. On a good length, pitching outside leg and angled across. Harmer advances and edges, and is caught by Vasconcelos

11.1 1lb Good length from Harrison, pitching outside leg stump. Harmer rocks back, and is hit on the pad while attempting a leg glance, resulting in a single leg bye behind square.

10.6 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off once more. Harmer pushes forward and eases a drive on the off side for a single run.

10.5 1 On a good length, outside off stump again. Fernandes advances and eases a shaky drive for a single run down the ground.

10.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Fernandes moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke down the ground.

10.1 1lb Good line and length. Harmer gets on the back foot, and is hit on the body while trying to play a pull, resulting in one leg bye.

9.5 1 Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Fernandes gets forward and plays a mediocre sweep back behind square for one run.

9.4 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off once more. Harmer moves onto the front foot and slices a cut for a single run.

9.1 W OUT! Two dismissals in a row! Pitched up, on a good line again. Harmer pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to play a sweep, the stumps are disturbed, and Harmer has to depart

8.6 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off again. Critchley moves onto the back foot and drives for 4 runs over the off side.

8.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Critchley moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for a single run.

8.4 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Critchley rocks back and edges back behind point for four runs.

8.3 1 On a good length, outside off once more. Harmer moves onto the back foot and edges for 1 run.

8.2 . Scrimshaw pitches one up, outside off again. Harmer gets forward and punches a drive

8.1 . On a good length, outside off stump once again. Harmer gets on the back foot but misses while trying a cut

7.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Harmer goes back and cuts for a run.

7.4 . Good length, pitching outside off. Harmer moves onto the back foot and drives through the off side.

7.2 W OUT! Zaib gets the wicket! Full ball, pitching outside off. Benkenstein moves onto the front foot and skies a drive, but is caught by McSweeney down the ground.

7.1 1 Full ball, on a good line. Critchley gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a single run.

6.6 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump again. Benkenstein gets forward and punches a drive on the off side.

6.5 1 Length ball, outside off stump again. Critchley goes back and pulls averagely for a run.

6.4 . On a good length, outside off stump. Critchley gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a cut

6.3 . Length ball, outside off stump. Critchley pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive

6.2 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off. Critchley gets forward and eases a drive for 4 runs.

6.1 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length, on a good line once more. Allison goes back and pulls, but is caught by McSweeney behind square.

5.5 . Full, outside off once again. Allison rocks back and punches a drive on the off side.

5.4 . Pitched up, outside off again. Allison rocks back and slices a poor cut

5.3 . Good length, pitching outside off. Allison gets on the back foot and slices a cut

5.2 . Length ball, outside off once again. Allison gets forward and defends

5.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off again. Allison moves onto the back foot and cuts for 4 runs.

4.5 . On a good line and length from Sales once again. Benkenstein rocks back, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a leg glance. Northamptonshire Steelbacks appeal, but Benkenstein is given not out.

4.4 W OUT! Sales gets the wicket! Full ball, on a good line. Pepper pushes forward and plays a shaky drive, and is caught by Sanderson down the ground.

4.3 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Pepper moves down the pitch and scoops for four runs behind square.

4.2 6 Back-to-back maximums! Good line and length from Sales once again. Pepper pushes forward and lifts a drive for six runs over the leg side field.

4.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Pepper moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance

3.6 W OUT! Caught. Good length from Sanderson, outside off. Cox gets on the front foot and edges, and is impressively caught by McManus. What a catch by McManus!

3.5 4 FOUR! Good length from Sanderson, on leg stump. Cox moves onto the back foot and flicks back behind square for 4 runs.

3.3 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Cox pushes forward and drives on the off side.

3.2 6 SIX! Back of a length, on line. Cox gets on the back foot and lifts a pull for a half dozen runs.

2.6 4 FOUR! On a good length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Cox moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs.

2.2 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Good length from Willey, pitching near leg stump and angling across Pepper. He gets on the back foot and flicks for 4 runs back behind square. The ball is misfielded by McSweeney costing 4 runs.

2.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside leg and angled across. Pepper gets on the back foot and plays a flick for 4 runs.

1.6 . Good length, outside off once more. Cox moves onto the front foot and drives

1.5 . Good length, pitching outside off. Cox gets forward and eases a drive down the ground.

1.4 W OUT! Sanderson gets the wicket! Full ball, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Walter goes back but swings and misses while attempting a drive, the ball gets through, and Walter is bowled

1.3 . DROPPED! Back of a length, on a good line once again. Walter gets on the back foot and plays a pull. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Sanderson. That was a hard chance for Sanderson. However, the attempt by Sanderson results in a boundary being saved.

1.2 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Full ball, outside off. Walter gets on the front foot and drives for four runs over the off side.

1.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across Walter. He moves down the pitch and outside edges for 4 runs back behind point.

0.6 . On a good line and length. Pepper gets on the back foot, and is hit on the body while trying a pull

0.4 1 Full, outside off. Walter gets on the back foot and drives on the off side for a run.

0.3 . Length ball, outside off stump. Walter gets on the back foot and defends down the ground.

0.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Walter moves onto the front foot and punches a sloppy drive

19.6 1lb Full ball, pitching on leg. McSweeney pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a flick, resulting in a leg bye. Essex appeal, but umpire Middlebrook gives McSweeney not out.

19.5 W OUT! Z Akhter breaks through! Pitched up, on line. Zaib gets on the back foot and plays a sweep, the stumps are disturbed, and Zaib has to go

19.4 1 Good length from Z Akhter, outside off once more. Harrison rocks back and defends for a single run.

19.3 W OUT! Two dismissals in a row! Z Akhter pitches one up, outside off stump once more. McManus moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive, but is caught by Harmer down the ground.

19.2 1 Full toss, outside off stump. Zaib gets on the front foot and eases a drive for one run through the off side.

19.1 1 Good length from Z Akhter, on leg stump. McManus goes back and is hit on the gloves while attempting to play a pull for a run back behind square.

18.4 1 Good line and length. Zaib moves down the pitch and drives through the off side field for a single run.

18.3 . Full, pitching outside off. Zaib shuffles down the pitch but makes no contact while attempting a scoop

18.3 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

18.2 1 Good length from Snater, pitching outside off stump. McManus gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

18.1 W OUT! Back-to-back dismissals for Snater! Yorker, on leg stump and angling across Broad. He gets on the back foot and plays a pull, but is caught by Pepper

17.6 6 Back-to-back maximums! Length ball, outside off. Zaib moves onto the back foot and pulls behind square for a half dozen runs.

17.5 1 Bennett comes over the wicket to Broad. On a good length, outside off stump but angling across. Broad moves onto the back foot and plays a pull behind square for one run.

17.4 1 Free hit. Yorker, on leg stump and angled across Zaib. He rocks back and flicks behind square for one run.

17.4 nb No ball. Good length from Bennett, outside off stump. Zaib moves onto the back foot and pulls sloppily for a pair of runs.

17.3 W OUT! Caught. Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Willey gets on the back foot and plays a wild pull, and is spectacularly caught by Pepper down the ground. What a catch by Pepper!

16.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Broad goes back and defends for a single run.

16.5 4 FOUR! Z Akhter pitches one up, outside off stump. Broad gets forward and drives for 4 runs on the off side.

16.4 6 SIX! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Broad moves onto the back foot and drives for a half dozen runs.

16.4 1w Wide. Back of a length from Z Akhter, too wide outside off.

16.2 2 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Willey goes back and finesses a glance for two runs behind point on the off side.

16.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Z Akhter, pitching on leg and angled across Willey. He moves down the pitch and lofts a flick for four runs behind square.

15.6 1 Harmer pitches one up, outside off stump. Willey moves onto the front foot and edges for one run.

15.5 6 SIX! Harmer pitches one up, on a good line. Willey moves onto the back foot and drives for six runs over the off side field.

15.4 2 Full ball, pitching outside off. Willey goes back and plays a sloppy pull straight down the ground for a couple of runs.

15.3 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off. Willey gets on the back foot and skies a drive for 4 runs.

15.1 . CHANCE! Full, pitching outside leg stump. Broad pushes forward but misses while attempting to play a flick. Essex appeal for stumped, but umpire Naeem Ashraf at square leg gives Broad not out.

14.6 1 On a good line and length again. Broad gets on the back foot and inside edges for a run.

14.5 4 FOUR! Full, on line once more. Broad goes back and reverse sweeps back behind point for four runs.

14.4 1 On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across. Willey pushes forward and sweeps for one run back behind square.

14.3 1 Good length, outside off. Broad rocks back and cuts for 1 run.

14.1 6 Back-to-back maximums! Critchley pitches one up, pitching outside off. Willey pushes forward and lofts a drive for 6 runs.

13.4 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Broad moves onto the front foot and plays a drive for a single run on the off side.

13.3 1w Wide. On line but angled loosely across the batter and down the leg side. Willey steps back but swings and misses while trying to play a pull

13.2 4 FOUR! Good length from Walter, pitching outside off. Willey moves onto the back foot and drives over the off side for 4 runs.

13.1 1 CHANCE! Pitched up, pitching on leg and angling across. Broad moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side for 1 run. A great run out chance but Northamptonshire Steelbacks survive the attempt from Harmer's throw.

12.5 . Full, pitching outside off. Broad steps back and punches a drive

12.4 1 Good length from Critchley, pitching outside off stump. Willey gets on the back foot and cuts poorly for a run.

12.3 1 Full ball, outside off once more. Broad gets on the front foot and skies a poor drive down the ground for a single run.

12.2 1 Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Willey. He goes back and flicks for one run.

12.1 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump. Willey goes back and edges for 4 runs behind point. The ball is misfielded by Walter costing four runs.

11.6 . Harmer pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angling across Broad. He steps away but misses while attempting a cut

11.5 . Full ball, on a good line. Broad rocks back and eases a drive

11.2 W OUT! Harmer gets the wicket! Full toss, pitching on a good line once more. Lynn moves onto the back foot and pulls, but is caught by Benkenstein

11.1 1 Harmer pitches one up, on a good line. Willey goes back and plays a flick for one run.

10.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off but angling across Lynn. He gets on the back foot, and is struck on the body while attempting to play a pull

10.5 1 On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across. Willey moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

10.4 1 On a good line and length from Z Akhter but angling across. Lynn moves onto the back foot and plays a mediocre pull for a single run behind square.

10.3 1 Full, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Willey moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke on the leg side for one run.

10.2 1 Free hit. Good length from Z Akhter, outside off once more. Lynn goes back and plays a cut back behind point for a single run. Terrific work in the field by Benkenstein results in a boundary being saved.

10.2 nb No ball. Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Lynn moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut

9.6 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump. Willey advances down the pitch and lofts a drive for 4 runs over the off side field.

9.4 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Lynn rocks back and punches a drive through the off side field for one run.

9.2 6 MAXIMUM! Full, pitching outside off. Willey moves onto the front foot and skies a drive for a half dozen runs down the ground.

9.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Benkenstein, outside off once more. Willey rocks back and pulls for four runs.

8.6 6 Back-to-back maximums! Full ball, pitching outside off. Lynn advances down the pitch and lifts a pull for six runs.

8.5 6 SIX! Full ball, outside off stump. Lynn goes back and pulls for 6 runs.

8.4 2 Full, outside off. Lynn advances down the pitch and plays a sweep for a pair of runs. Impressive fielding by Snater prevents a certain boundary.

8.3 1 Pitched up, outside off. Willey gets on the front foot and drives for a run.

8.2 . Good line and length from Critchley. Willey goes back and defends

8.1 1 On a good length, outside off. Lynn gets on the back foot and slices a cut for 1 run through point.

7.6 . Pitching on a good line and length. Willey steps back and pulls

7.5 W OUT! Harmer gets one through! Full, outside off. Vasconcelos moves down the pitch but swings and misses while trying to play a cut, the ball gets through, and Vasconcelos is bowled

7.4 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Vasconcelos gets forward and drives poorly down the ground.

7.3 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off once more. Vasconcelos pushes forward and sweeps back behind square for four runs.

7.2 1 Full, outside off. Lynn rocks back and drives averagely for one run on the off side.

7.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Vasconcelos gets on the back foot and eases a drive for 1 run down the ground.

6.6 4 FOUR! 50 comes up for Lynn in emphatic style! On a good line and length from Critchley. Lynn backs away and eases a drive for 4 runs.

6.5 . Good length from Critchley, outside off. Lynn gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a sweep

6.4 1 Good length from Critchley, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Vasconcelos moves onto the back foot and plays a flick behind square for 1 run.

6.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Lynn moves onto the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

6.2 . On a good length, outside off stump. Lynn moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to defend

5.6 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Harmer. Lynn steps away and drives past the bowler for 4 runs.

5.5 1 Harmer pitches one up, outside off stump. Vasconcelos goes back and leg glances for a single run.

5.4 4 And again! Full ball, on line. Vasconcelos shuffles down the pitch and drives for 4 runs over the off side field.

5.3 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off. Vasconcelos steps back and drives for four runs over the off side.

5.2 1 Length ball, outside leg. Lynn steps away and punches a drive for one run on the on side.

5.1 4 FOUR! Full, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Lynn creates space and drives for four runs on the off side.

4.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump but angling across. Lynn ducks out of the way and plays a pull behind square for 1 run.

4.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Good length from Z Akhter, outside off stump. Lynn moves onto the back foot and plays a drive down the ground for four runs.

4.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off again. Lynn goes back and edges for 4 runs behind square.

4.3 2 Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Lynn moves onto the front foot and defends through the off side field for two runs. Tidy fielding by Benkenstein prevents a certain boundary.

4.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Lynn rocks back and guides a poor cut

4.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Z Akhter, outside off but angling across. Lynn rocks back and hooks for four runs behind square.

3.6 . Short, pitching outside off stump. Vasconcelos ducks under it

3.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Full toss, on line. Vasconcelos moves onto the back foot and pulls for 4 runs.

3.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Vasconcelos goes back and drives over the off side field for four runs.

3.3 . Good line and length from Bennett. Vasconcelos gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a flick behind square.

3.2 4 FOUR! Good line and length but angled across Vasconcelos. He gets on the back foot and edges for four runs back behind square.

3.1 . Good length, outside off. Vasconcelos rocks back and defends down the ground.

2.5 4 And again! On a good line and length again. Lynn gets on the back foot and edges behind square for four runs. The ball is misfielded by Bennett costing Essex four runs.

2.4 . DROPPED! Good line and length. Lynn moves onto the back foot and plays a pull. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Snater. That was a tough chance for Snater.

2.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Lynn moves onto the back foot and cuts shakily for four runs behind point.

2.2 6 MAXIMUM! Good length from Snater, pitching outside off. Lynn gets on the back foot and pulls for 6 runs.

2.1 4 FOUR! Good line and length but angled across Lynn. He moves onto the back foot and inside edges for four runs back behind square.

1.6 1 Full, pitching outside off. Lynn pushes forward and edges behind square for 1 run.

1.6 1w Wide. On line but angled loosely across the batter.

1.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Lynn gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a cut

1.4 . Good length from Bennett, pitching outside off again. Lynn pushes forward and defends averagely down the ground.

1.3 . Pitched up, outside off once again. Lynn shuffles down the pitch but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

1.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump. Lynn advances down the pitch and skies a drive over the off side for four runs.

1.1 . Good length from Bennett, pitching outside off stump. Lynn rocks back and defends

0.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Vasconcelos gets on the front foot and drives

0.5 4 FOUR MORE! Snater comes around the wicket to Vasconcelos. Good length from Snater, pitching outside off stump. Vasconcelos goes back and drives through the off side for four runs.

0.4 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across Vasconcelos. He rocks back and flicks for 4 runs.

0.2 4 FOUR! Good length from Snater, outside leg. Vasconcelos rocks back and plays a pull back behind square for 4 runs.