Results Score Northamptonshire vs Essex T20 T20 Blast 26.06.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Pepper Michaelwicket keeper
|23
|11
|3
|1
|209.09
|Cox Jordanwicket keeper
|21
|9
|2
|2
|233.33
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Scrimshaw Georgebowler
|3
|0
|23
|1
|7.67
|0
|0
|Harrison Calvinbowler
|2.2
|0
|9
|5
|3.86
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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13.2
W
OUT! Five wicket haul for Harrison! Harrison pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angling across Bennett. He moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a sweep. Middlebrook raises the finger, there's no review, and Bennett is on his way
12.4
1
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Fernandes pushes forward and punches a drive down the ground for a single run.
12.3
1
Pitched up, on a good line. Z Akhter gets on the front foot and outside edges for one run.