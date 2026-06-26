Results Score Northamptonshire vs Essex T20 T20 Blast 26.06.2026

T20

County Ground

NOR
NOR

238

ESS
ESS

108

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Pepper Michaelwicket keeper231131209.09
Cox Jordanwicket keeper21922233.33
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Scrimshaw Georgebowler302317.6700
Harrison Calvinbowler2.20953.8600

Latest Highlights

13.2
W

OUT! Five wicket haul for Harrison! Harrison pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angling across Bennett. He moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a sweep. Middlebrook raises the finger, there's no review, and Bennett is on his way

12.4
1

Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Fernandes pushes forward and punches a drive down the ground for a single run.

12.3
1

Pitched up, on a good line. Z Akhter gets on the front foot and outside edges for one run.

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