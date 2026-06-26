Match details Northamptonshire vs Essex T20 T20 Blast 26.06.2026

T20

County Ground

NOR
NOR

238

ESS
ESS

108

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:Essex won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, June 26, 2026 05:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Northamptonshire Squad

PlayersVasconcelos Ricardo, Lynn Chris, McSweeney Nathan, Willey David, Broad Justin, Zaib Saif, Harrison Calvin, McManus Lewis, Sales James, Sanderson Ben, Scrimshaw George
BenchBartlett George, James Kimber Louis Philip, Miller Angus H, Procter Luke, Weatherall Raphael A

Essex Squad

PlayersWalter Paul Ian, Pepper Michael, Cox Jordan, Allison Charles, Critchley Matt, Benkenstein Luc, Harmer Simon, Fernandes Simon Maurice L, Snater Shane, Akhter Zaman, Bennett Charlie Edward
BenchDas Robin, Jones Mackenzie, Mulder Wiaan, Thain Noah Robin Mostyn

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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