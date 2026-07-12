18.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, on line. Hain gets forward and drives for 4 runs through the on side field.

18.1 . Sanderson pitches one up, on a good line. Hain moves onto the front foot and defends

17.6 . Good length, on leg stump and angled across. Smith goes back and plays a defensive stroke

17.5 4 FOUR! Willey pitches one up, on line. Smith gets forward and drives on the leg side for 4 runs.

17.4 . On a good length, pitching outside leg. Smith goes back and plays a defensive stroke

17.3 4 FOUR! Full, outside off stump. Smith gets forward and drives through the on side field for four runs.

17.2 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off. Smith gets forward and punches a drive for four runs on the off side.

17.1 1 Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Hain rocks back and defends back behind square for one run.

16.6 1 On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Hain rocks back and plays a defensive stroke back behind square for a single run.

16.5 2 On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Hain rocks back and drives through point for a pair of runs.

16.4 1 Good length from Harrison, outside off again. Smith rocks back and drives back through point for one run.

16.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Smith goes back and defends

16.2 1 Good line and length. Hain rocks back and defends for one run.

16.1 2 Full, on a good line. Hain gets forward and eases a drive for a couple of runs through point on the off side.

15.6 1 Good length from Sanderson, outside off stump. Hain gets on the back foot and defends for one run.

15.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Smith moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run back behind square.

15.4 2 Full, outside off once again. Smith moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a pair of runs back through point.

15.3 . Back of a length from Sanderson, on a good line. Smith rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

15.2 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off. Smith pushes forward and punches a drive for four runs straight down the ground.

15.1 1lb Good length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Hain moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to defend, resulting in a leg bye.

14.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length again. Hain goes back and defends for 1 run.

14.5 1 Good line and length. Smith gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

14.4 6 SIX! Scrimshaw pitches one up, outside off. Smith gets forward and punches a drive through the leg side field for 6 runs.

14.3 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump. Smith gets forward and drives for 4 runs.

14.2 1 Good line and length. Hain moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

14.1 6 SIX! Good length from Scrimshaw, outside off. Hain gets forward and punches a drive for a half dozen runs through the on side field.

13.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length once more. Hain gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

13.5 1 Good line and length from Willey. Smith gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

13.4 4 And again! Willey pitches one up, outside off again. Smith gets on the front foot and punches a drive for four runs.

13.3 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. Smith gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs.

13.2 1 Good line and length from Willey. Hain moves onto the back foot and defends for a run.

13.1 1lb On a good length, outside leg. Smith gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a defensive stroke, resulting in 1 leg bye.

12.6 2 Good line and length from Harrison once more. Hain gets on the back foot and cuts for a couple of runs back through point.

12.5 . Good line and length from Harrison once more. Hain moves onto the front foot and defends

12.4 1 On a good line and length from Harrison. Smith gets on the back foot and defends behind square for one run.

12.3 1 Good length from Harrison, pitching outside leg and angled across. Hain gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

12.2 1 On a good line and length but angling across Smith. He gets on the back foot and defends for a run.

12.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Hain moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run through the off side.

11.6 2 Full, outside leg and angling across Smith. He goes back and plays a flick back behind square for 2 runs.

11.5 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Smith pushes forward and defends

11.4 1 Good length from Procter, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Hain rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

11.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Smith goes back and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

11.2 4 And again! Length ball, outside off once again. Smith gets forward and drives for four runs.

11.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Smith moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs.

10.6 1b Good length from Harrison, pitching on leg. Smith goes back but swings and misses while attempting a drive, and the ball rolls away from McManus for one bye.

10.5 1 Good length from Harrison, pitching on leg and angled across. Hain rocks back and punches a drive behind point on the off side for 1 run.

10.4 1 Good length from Harrison, outside off stump. Smith gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run through point.

10.3 1 Good line and length from Harrison. Hain rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

10.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Smith goes back and defends for a single run.

10.1 2 Good length from Harrison, pitching outside off stump. Smith goes back and plays a defensive stroke for a couple of runs behind point.

9.6 . Good line and length from Sanderson. Hain goes back and plays a defensive stroke

9.5 2 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Hain gets on the front foot and drives through the off side for 2 runs.

9.4 1 Good length from Sanderson, outside off but angled across the batter. Smith rocks back and defends for 1 run.

9.3 . Good line and length from Sanderson. Smith gets on the back foot and defends

9.2 . Full ball, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Smith pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

9.1 . Good length, pitching outside off again. Smith gets on the front foot and defends

8.6 1 Good length, outside off stump. Smith gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

8.4 1 Good line and length from Willey. Smith rocks back and defends behind square on the on side for 1 run.

8.3 1 Good length from Willey, outside off. Hain goes back and defends for a run.

8.2 1 Good line and length from Willey. Smith goes back and defends for a run.

8.1 1 On a good line and length from Willey. Hain gets on the back foot and defends for a run.

7.6 1 Good length from Procter, pitching on leg and angled across. Hamza Shaikh goes back and plays a defensive stroke back behind square for one run.

7.5 1lb Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angling across. Smith goes back and defends behind square for 1 leg bye.

7.4 . Back of a length from Procter, outside off again. Smith moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

7.3 . Good length from Procter, outside off stump once again. Smith goes back and plays a defensive stroke

7.2 4 FOUR! Procter pitches one up, pitching outside off again. Smith gets forward and eases a drive through the off side for 4 runs.

7.1 1 Back of a length from Procter, pitching outside off stump. Hamza Shaikh rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

6.6 W OUT! Bowled. Full ball, on a good line. Hain moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a sweep, the stumps are disturbed, and Hain has to depart

6.5 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Hain moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

6.4 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Hain pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

6.3 1 Good line and length from Scrimshaw. Hamza Shaikh gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

6.2 1 Length ball, outside off. Hain goes back and defends for a single run.

6.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Hamza Shaikh rocks back and defends for one run.

5.6 1 Good line and length from Procter but angled across. Hain goes back and defends for one run.

5.6 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching far outside leg.

5.5 . On a good line and length from Procter. Hain moves onto the back foot and defends

5.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Hamza Shaikh goes back and defends behind square for a single run.

5.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Hamza Shaikh moves onto the back foot and defends

5.2 W OUT! Caught. Good length, pitching outside off. Mousley moves onto the back foot and plays a wild pull, and is caught by Kimber

5.1 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Mousley moves onto the front foot and drives

4.5 . Good length from Scrimshaw, outside off again. Mousley moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

4.4 W OUT! Caught. Length ball, pitching outside off. Webster moves onto the front foot and drives poorly, and is caught by Willey

4.2 3 Length ball, pitching outside leg stump once again. Hain moves onto the back foot and plays a flick behind square for 3 runs.

4.2 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg.

4.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Hain gets on the back foot and plays a cut for four runs behind point.

3.6 1 Good length from Procter, pitching outside leg and angled across Hain. He goes back and plays a defensive stroke behind square on the leg side for 1 run.

3.5 1 On a good line and length. Webster rocks back and defends for a run on the off side.

3.4 1 Length ball, outside off. Hain moves onto the back foot and cuts for 1 run back behind point.

3.3 . On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Hain moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.2 1 On a good line and length from Procter again. Webster goes back and defends for a single run.

3.1 . Pitching on a good line and length again. Webster gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.6 W OUT! Scrimshaw breaks through! Good line and length. Jani gets forward and drives shakily, and is caught by Willey

2.5 . Good length from Scrimshaw, outside off stump again. Jani goes back and defends

2.4 . Good length from Scrimshaw, pitching outside off. Jani rocks back and slices a cut

2.2 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. Jani rocks back and slices a cut for four runs through point.

2.1 . Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Jani gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.6 1 On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across. Jani rocks back and plays a flick for 1 run behind square.

1.1 W OUT! Caught. Good line and length. Malik gets forward and skies a wild drive, and is caught by McManus

19.6 W OUT! Thompson finds a way through! Yorker, pitching on a good line. Scrimshaw moves onto the back foot but misses while trying a scoop, and the ball careens into the stumps

19.5 1 Yorker, on a good line. Procter gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run.

19.5 1w Wide. Yorker, pitching well outside off stump.

19.4 4 FOUR! Yorker, outside off. Procter moves onto the back foot and edges back behind square for four runs.

19.3 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump once again. Procter gets on the front foot but misses while trying to play a drive

19.2 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Scrimshaw moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run down the ground.

19.1 W OUT! Bowled. Yorker, on a good line. Sanderson advances down the pitch but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Sanderson has to depart

18.6 1 Yorker, outside off. Sanderson steps away and eases a drive down the ground for a single run.

18.5 1 Dropped in short by Gleeson, pitching on a good line once more. Procter gets on the back foot and pulls for a run.

18.4 1 On a good line and length from Gleeson again. Sanderson creates space and punches a drive for one run.

18.3 1 Good line and length. Procter rocks back and edges into their pads while trying to play a drive for 1 run behind square on the on side.

18.2 1 On a good length, outside off. Sanderson advances and punches a drive for a run.

18.1 1 DROPPED! Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Procter moves onto the front foot and drives shakily for a run down the ground. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped.

17.5 . Short of a length, outside off. Sanderson rocks back but swings and misses while trying a cut

17.4 . Back of a length, pitching on leg and angling across. Sanderson moves down the pitch but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

17.3 1 On a good line and length from Webster. Procter advances and drives through the leg side field for a run.

17.2 4 And again! Length ball, outside off. Procter advances down the pitch and drives down the ground for 4 runs.

17.1 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump. Procter advances down the pitch and drives for 4 runs through the off side.

16.6 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Good length, outside off. Sanderson backs away and slices a cut for 4 runs behind point.

16.5 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Sanderson gets on the back foot and ramps back behind square for 4 runs.

16.4 1 Full toss, pitching outside off. Procter moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run down the ground.

16.3 1 Yorker, pitching on leg and angling across. Sanderson steps away and drives for 1 run.

16.2 W OUT! Caught. Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Zaib goes back and cuts, but is caught by Malik

16.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Procter pushes forward and punches a drive for 1 run.

15.6 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Procter goes back and plays a cut for a run back behind point.

15.5 1 Back of a length from Woakes, on line once again. Zaib moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.

15.4 1 Pitched up, on leg stump and angled across Procter. He rocks back and plays a flick for a single run.

15.3 . Pitching on a good line and length once again. Procter rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

15.2 1 Short, pitching on a good line again. Zaib rocks back and pulls for a single run.

15.1 1 Short ball, on line. Procter goes back and pulls back behind square for a run.

14.6 1 On a good length, outside off. Procter pushes forward and drives for 1 run down the ground.

14.5 2 Back of a length from Thompson, pitching outside off. Procter rocks back and flicks for 2 runs.

14.5 1w Wide. Very short ball, too wide outside off.

14.4 . Good length, outside off. Procter gets forward and drives

14.3 1 On a good line and length from Thompson. Zaib moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

14.2 4 FOUR! Short, pitching outside off stump. Zaib gets on the back foot and pulls for four runs.

14.1 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Procter gets on the front foot and flicks for 1 run.

13.6 1 Mousley pitches one up, on line. Procter gets forward and plays a flick for 1 run.

13.5 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off. Procter moves onto the back foot and slices a cut behind point for four runs.

13.4 . Pitched up, outside off. Procter moves onto the front foot and defends

13.3 1 Full ball, outside off. Zaib pushes forward and drives through the off side field for a run.

13.2 . Good length from Mousley, outside off stump. Zaib rocks back and cuts

13.1 1 On a good line and length but angling across Procter. He rocks back and edges into their pads while attempting a pull for a single run. WARWICKSHIRE appeal, but the umpire says not out.

12.6 1 On a good line and length from Webster. Procter moves onto the front foot and drives for one run on the on side.

12.5 . Good line and length from Webster again. Procter gets forward and defends

12.4 W OUT! Consecutive wickets! Good line and length once more. Harrison rocks back, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a defensive shot. WARWICKSHIRE appeal, the umpire agrees, and Harrison has to go

12.3 W OUT! Webster gets the wicket! Short, on line. McManus goes back and pulls shakily, and is caught by Malik

12.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching on a good line. McManus goes back and pulls for 4 runs back behind square.

12.1 . Dropped in short by Webster, outside off stump. McManus gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a pull

11.6 1 Good length, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. McManus rocks back and defends through the on side field for 1 run.

11.5 W OUT! Ali gets the wicket! Pitching on a good line and length. Kimber gets on the front foot and sweeps poorly, and is caught by Mousley back behind square.

11.4 1 Good line and length again. Zaib goes back and pulls for a single run.

11.3 4 FOUR MORE! Ali pitches one up, pitching on a good line once more. Zaib moves down the pitch and punches a drive for 4 runs straight down the ground.

11.2 1 On a good line and length from Ali once again. Kimber gets on the back foot and eases a drive for one run through the on side field.

11.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Zaib gets on the back foot and plays a flick for a single run behind square.

10.6 . Back of a length, on line. Kimber gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

10.5 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump. Kimber goes back and cuts for four runs.

10.3 1 Back of a length from Thompson, outside off. Kimber gets on the back foot and punches a drive for a single run.

10.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Zaib goes back and defends for a single run.

10.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Thompson, pitching outside off. Zaib moves onto the front foot and outside edges behind point on the off side for four runs.

9.6 . Good length, outside leg and angling across. Kimber goes back and defends

9.5 2 On a good line and length. Kimber gets forward and drives on the on side for a pair of runs.

9.4 . Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Kimber gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying a sweep. WARWICKSHIRE appeal, however Kimber is given not out.

9.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Zaib gets on the back foot and slices a cut for a run.

9.2 1 Good line and length. Kimber moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for a single run.

8.6 6 SIX! Pitched up, on a good line. Zaib advances down the pitch and punches a drive for 6 runs.

8.5 1 On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Kimber. He rocks back and guides a cut for one run.

8.4 1 On a good line and length from Ali again. Zaib moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for one run back behind square.

8.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Kimber advances and punches a drive for a run.

8.2 1 Good length, outside off stump again. Zaib goes back and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

8.1 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Kimber gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side for 1 run.

7.6 1 On a good line and length from Mousley. Kimber gets on the back foot and drives on the leg side for a single run.

7.5 W OUT! Caught. Pitching on a good line and length. Willey moves onto the back foot and pulls shakily, and is caught by Hamza Shaikh

7.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Zaib moves down the pitch and punches a drive through the off side for one run.

7.3 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Willey goes back and eases a drive for 1 run through point on the off side.

7.2 2 On a good length, outside off. Willey gets on the back foot and eases a drive through the off side field for 2 runs.

7.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Willey gets on the back foot and drives on the off side.

6.6 1 Good length, outside off. Willey moves onto the back foot and drives for a run.

6.5 1 Full, outside off stump. Zaib gets forward and punches a drive for 1 run.

6.4 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Willey pushes forward and drives for a run on the off side.

6.3 1 Back of a length from Webster, on a good line. Zaib gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

6.2 4 FOUR! Good length from Webster, outside off stump. Zaib moves onto the back foot and outside edges for four runs behind point.

6.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Zaib moves onto the back foot and guides a cut

5.6 . On a good line and length. Willey rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

5.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Willey moves onto the back foot and flicks for 4 runs behind square.

5.4 1 Good line and length from Woakes. Zaib gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

5.3 . Good length, outside off. Zaib moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

5.2 W OUT! Woakes gets the wicket! Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. McSweeney rocks back and lofts a mediocre cut, and is caught by Hamza Shaikh

5.1 6 MAXIMUM! Good length from Woakes, outside off. McSweeney gets on the front foot and punches a drive on the on side for six runs.

4.6 . Back of a length from Webster, on a good line but angling across. Willey gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a defensive shot

4.5 W OUT! Webster breaks through! Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angling across. Lynn steps back and plays a poor drive, and is caught by Hain on the on side.

4.4 4 FOUR! Webster drops one in short, pitching outside off stump once again. Lynn goes back and pulls for 4 runs.

4.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. McSweeney gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run.

4.1 1lb On a good line and length from Webster but angling across the batter. McSweeney rocks back and defends for one leg bye.

3.6 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Lynn gets on the back foot but misses while trying a cut

3.5 1 Back of a length from Gleeson, on a good line. McSweeney moves down the pitch and plays a flick behind square for one run.

3.4 . Good length, outside off. McSweeney gets forward but misses while trying a drive

3.3 1 DROPPED! Short of a length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Lynn rocks back and inside edges for a single run behind square on the on side. A great chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Smith.

3.2 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Gleeson once again. Lynn moves onto the back foot and drives on the leg side for four runs.

2.6 6 SIX! Dropped in short by Woakes, pitching on a good line. Lynn advances down the pitch and pulls for 6 runs.

2.5 1 Good length, outside off again. McSweeney moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a single run down the ground.

2.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off once more. McSweeney advances, and is hit on the pads while attempting a flick. WARWICKSHIRE appeal, but McSweeney is given not out.

2.3 . Good length from Woakes, pitching outside off. McSweeney moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.2 . Good length from Woakes, outside off stump again. McSweeney advances, and is hit on the pad while trying a flick

2.1 . Good length from Woakes, pitching outside off stump. McSweeney goes back but misses while trying to play a drive

1.6 1 On a good line and length from Gleeson once again. McSweeney gets forward and flicks behind square for one run.

1.5 W OUT! Gleeson breaks through! Back of a length from Gleeson, pitching on a good line. Vasconcelos pushes forward and outside edges, and is caught by Hamza Shaikh on the off side.

1.4 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Lynn goes back and lifts a cut behind point for one run.

1.3 2 On a good line and length once more. Lynn goes back and plays a flick for two runs.

1.2 1 Short of a length, pitching near leg stump. Vasconcelos moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for 1 run back behind square.

0.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Lynn advances but swings and misses while attempting a drive

0.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Lynn gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive shot

0.4 . On a good length, outside off. Lynn gets forward but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive stroke

0.3 1 Good line and length once again. Vasconcelos gets on the back foot and defends down the ground for one run.

0.2 . Good length, on leg stump and angling across Vasconcelos. He moves onto the front foot and defends