H2h Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire T20 T20 Blast 11.07.2026

T20

NOR
NOR
WAR
WAR
Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire

T20, T20 Blast

WARWarwickshire

208

NORNorthamptonshire

209

List a, One-Day Cup

WARWarwickshire

291

NORNorthamptonshire

229

T20, T20 Blast

WARWarwickshire

176

NORNorthamptonshire

240
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