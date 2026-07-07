Match details Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire T20 T20 Blast 11.07.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Blast 2026
|Date:
|Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Saturday, July 11, 2026 11:00 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Northamptonshire Squad
|Players
|Bartlett George, Broad Justin, Harrison Calvin, James Kimber Louis Philip, Lynn Chris, McManus Lewis, McSweeney Nathan, Miller Angus H, Procter Luke, Sanderson Ben, Scrimshaw George, Vasconcelos Ricardo, Weatherall Raphael A, Willey David
|Bench
|no information yet
Warwickshire Squad
|Players
|Ali Tazeem Chaudry, Barnard Ed, Davies Alex, Gilchrist Nathan, Hannon-Dalby Oliver, Lalit Jani Vaansh, Shaikh Hamza, Smith Kai, Tariq Usman, Thompson Jordan, Webster Beau, Woakes Chris, Yates Robert
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet