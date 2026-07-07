Match details Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire T20 T20 Blast 11.07.2026

T20

NOR
NOR
WAR
WAR

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, July 11, 2026 11:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Northamptonshire Squad

PlayersBartlett George, Broad Justin, Harrison Calvin, James Kimber Louis Philip, Lynn Chris, McManus Lewis, McSweeney Nathan, Miller Angus H, Procter Luke, Sanderson Ben, Scrimshaw George, Vasconcelos Ricardo, Weatherall Raphael A, Willey David
Benchno information yet

Warwickshire Squad

PlayersAli Tazeem Chaudry, Barnard Ed, Davies Alex, Gilchrist Nathan, Hannon-Dalby Oliver, Lalit Jani Vaansh, Shaikh Hamza, Smith Kai, Tariq Usman, Thompson Jordan, Webster Beau, Woakes Chris, Yates Robert
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

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