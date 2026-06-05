19.5 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off stump again. Linde goes back and outside edges back behind point for four runs.

19.4 . Very short, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Linde. He steps back but makes no contact while attempting a cut

19.3 1 Length ball, outside off. Stone gets forward and eases a drive for a run through the off side field.

19.2 1 Full toss, pitching outside off. Linde gets forward and inside edges for a run back behind square.

19.1 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Linde goes back but misses while trying a drive

18.6 . Good length, outside off stump once again. Stone gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive

18.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Stone goes back and eases a drive

18.4 . Good length, outside off. Stone moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a cut

18.3 1 Good line and length from Tariq. Linde moves onto the back foot and defends for one run. The ball is misfielded.

18.2 . On a good length, outside off. Linde rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

18.1 1 Full toss, on a good line. Stone moves onto the front foot and drives for a run.

17.6 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, pitching outside off. Linde gets forward and eases a drive for six runs on the on side.

17.5 . Good length from Mousley, pitching outside off stump once more. Linde rocks back and inside edges

17.4 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Stone gets on the front foot and eases a drive on the off side for a single run.

17.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Linde goes back and defends for a run.

17.2 . Yorker, outside leg and angling across the batter. Linde gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

17.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Linde moves onto the back foot and cuts

16.6 1lb Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Linde rocks back, and is hit on the pad while attempting to defend, resulting in a single leg bye. Warwickshire Bears appeal, but Linde is given not out.

16.5 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Linde gets forward and defends

16.4 4 FOUR! Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Linde pushes forward and eases a drive for 4 runs.

16.3 1 Good length, outside off. Stone moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for a run through the off side.

16.2 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Stone goes back and defends

16.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Stone gets on the front foot and defends

15.6 2 Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Linde moves onto the back foot and flicks for two runs.

15.4 1 Good length from Tariq, outside off stump. Stone moves onto the front foot and defends for 1 run.

15.3 W OUT! Bowled. Good length, outside off stump. Patterson-White rocks back but misses while trying a drive, the ball gets through, and Patterson-White is bowled

15.2 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump. Patterson-White gets on the back foot and cuts for 4 runs.

15.1 1 Length ball, outside off. Linde goes back and cuts back behind point for 1 run.

14.5 1 DROPPED! Good length, outside off stump. Patterson-White steps back and lifts a mediocre drive for a run on the off side. A huge chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Barnard.

14.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Patterson-White pushes forward but swings and misses while trying a reverse sweep

14.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump. Patterson-White advances and drives for 4 runs on the off side.

14.2 . Full ball, on line. Patterson-White moves onto the front foot and drives

14.1 1 On a good length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Linde goes back and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

13.6 6 SIX! Good length from Yates, outside off. Patterson-White gets forward and sweeps for 6 runs.

13.5 . Full, pitching outside off once more. Patterson-White gets forward and defends

13.5 2w Wide. Full, too wide outside leg. It beats the wicketkeeper and trickles away for a couple of wides.

13.4 4 FOUR! Good length from Yates, outside off stump. Linde rocks back and cuts for 4 runs behind point.

13.3 1 Pitched up, on line once again. Patterson-White gets forward and drives for a single run down the ground.

13.2 1 On a good line and length. Linde gets on the back foot and eases a drive for a single run down the ground.

13.1 . Good length from Yates, pitching outside off stump. Linde goes back but makes no contact while attempting a cut

12.6 . Yorker, outside off. Patterson-White gets forward and defends

12.5 1 Yorker, outside off stump. Linde moves onto the front foot and drives for a run.

12.4 . Good length from Tariq, pitching outside off. Linde rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

12.3 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Patterson-White goes back and drives sloppily for one run.

11.6 1 Yorker, outside leg and angled across the batter. Patterson-White moves onto the front foot and drives on the on side for a run.

11.5 W OUT! Yates breaks through! Yorker, pitching on a good line once again. Munsey moves onto the front foot and drives poorly, and is caught by Yates

11.4 1 On a good line and length from Yates. Linde gets on the back foot and flicks for 1 run.

11.3 W OUT! Yates gets the wicket! Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. McCann gets forward and skies a sloppy drive, and is caught by Yates

11.2 . Yates pitches one up, on a good line again. McCann gets on the front foot and defends

10.6 2 On a good line and length from Webster again. McCann moves onto the back foot and plays a ramp behind square for a couple of runs.

10.3 1 Full toss, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Munsey gets forward and sweeps behind square for a run.

10.2 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Howell goes back and cuts for a run.

10.1 . Good length from Webster, pitching on leg and angling across Howell. He gets on the back foot and defends

9.6 . On a good length, outside off stump. Munsey gets on the front foot and edges

9.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg. Howell gets on the back foot and defends for 1 run.

9.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Howell gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

9.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Munsey goes back and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

9.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Munsey moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a sweep. Warwickshire Bears appeal, but the umpire gives Munsey not out.

8.5 1 On a good line and length from Webster. Munsey gets on the front foot and plays a switch hit for one run on the off side.

8.4 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Webster once again. Munsey moves onto the front foot and plays a switch hit back behind point for 4 runs.

8.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Moores moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

8.2 1 On a good line and length from Webster. Munsey moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for 1 run behind square.

8.1 . Good length, outside off stump. Munsey gets forward and reverse sweeps averagely

7.6 . Length ball, outside off once more. Moores goes back but misses while attempting to play a cut

7.5 W OUT! Caught. Yates pitches one up, pitching outside off. Haynes gets on the front foot and punches a shaky drive, and is caught by Mousley on the off side.

7.4 1 Full, pitching outside leg. Munsey moves onto the front foot and sweeps for one run back behind square.

7.3 . Pitching on a good line and length but angling across the batter. Munsey gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a sweep. Warwickshire Bears appeal, however the umpire says not out.

7.2 1 Good length from Yates, pitching outside leg and angled across Haynes. He goes back and plays a pull for a run.

6.6 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Munsey moves onto the front foot and sweeps for a run.

6.6 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg.

6.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Munsey rocks back and plays a late cut

6.4 . Length ball, outside off. Munsey rocks back and defends

6.3 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Munsey rocks back and cuts

6.2 . Good length from Tariq, outside off. Munsey moves onto the back foot and slices a cut

5.6 . Full, on leg stump and angled across. Haynes gets on the front foot and drives

5.5 6 And another! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Haynes advances down the pitch and drives down the ground for six runs.

5.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Haynes gets on the front foot and plays a flick behind square for 1 run.

5.1 4 FOUR! Mousley pitches one up, pitching outside off. Haynes pushes forward and drives through the off side for four runs.

4.6 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, outside off stump once more. Munsey moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for six runs.

4.5 1 Back of a length, outside off. Haynes moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for 1 run.

4.5 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg.

4.4 1 Good line and length from Thompson again. Munsey pushes forward and drives through the on side field for a run.

4.3 1 On a good line and length from Thompson. Haynes pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke down the ground for a single run.

4.2 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off. Haynes gets on the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for four runs.

4.1 6 SIX! Dropped in short by Thompson, on a good line once again. Haynes goes back and plays a pull for a half dozen runs.

3.6 1 Gleeson drops one in short, pitching on a good line. Haynes goes back and pulls for a single run.

3.5 . Short of a length, on line. Haynes rocks back and defends

3.4 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Munsey gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

3.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Munsey rocks back but misses while attempting to play a drive

3.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside leg stump again. Haynes rocks back and plays a flick for four runs back behind square.

2.6 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump once more. Munsey goes back and drives through the off side field for four runs.

2.6 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side.

2.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Munsey pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive

2.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Haynes. He goes back and flicks for a run.

2.2 W OUT! Woakes gets the wicket! Good length, outside off. Clarke gets on the front foot and outside edges, and is caught by Davies

2.1 . Good length, outside off. Clarke moves onto the back foot and guides a cut

1.6 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Clarke rocks back and outside edges for a single run behind point on the off side.

1.5 2 Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angling across Clarke. He rocks back and flicks for a pair of runs. The ball is misfielded.

19.3 W OUT! Stone gets the wicket! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Smith moves onto the front foot and eases a wild drive, and is caught by McCann on the leg side.

19.2 . Yorker, on a good line. Smith pushes forward and inside edges

19.1 6 MAXIMUM! Stone pitches one up, outside off. Smith pushes forward and punches a drive for a half dozen runs on the on side.

18.6 W OUT! Mohammad Ali breaks through! Yorker, on a good line once more. Gleeson gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Gleeson has to depart

18.5 1 Yorker, on line again. Smith gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

18.4 . Bouncer, pitching on a good line once again. Smith goes back but swings and misses while attempting a pull

18.3 1 Mohammad Ali pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Gleeson moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

18.2 W OUT! Bowled. On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Woakes gets on the front foot but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive shot, the stumps are disturbed, and Woakes has to go

18.1 1 Yorker, pitching outside off once again. Smith gets on the front foot and inside edges for a single run.

17.6 6 SIX! Good length, pitching outside off once more. Woakes gets on the front foot and drives for six runs.

17.5 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off. Woakes moves onto the back foot and plays a cut back behind point for 4 runs.

17.4 . Yorker, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Woakes goes back and plays a defensive stroke

17.3 W OUT! Bowled. Yorker, on line. Thompson gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Thompson has to go

17.2 1lb Yorker, pitching outside leg and angling across Smith. He moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a drive, resulting in one leg bye.

16.6 1 Short of a length, on line. Smith gets on the back foot and plays a poor scoop for a run behind square.

16.5 1 Yorker, on line. Thompson gets on the back foot and eases a drive through the on side field for 1 run.

16.4 1lb Yorker, pitching outside leg and angling across Smith. He moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a flick, resulting in a single leg bye.

16.3 . Half-tracker, pitching outside off. Smith gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a pull

16.2 . Yorker, outside leg again. Smith advances down the pitch, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a flick

16.1 4 FOUR! Yorker, outside leg and angled across. Smith rocks back and inside edges for 4 runs back behind square. The ball is misfielded by Pennington.

16.1 1w Wide. Mohammad Ali pitches one up, pitching far outside leg.

15.6 . On a good line and length from Howell. Thompson moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

15.5 W OUT! Howell gets the wicket! Good line and length from Howell. Davies moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to defend. The umpire's finger goes up, and Davies has to go

15.4 2 Howell pitches one up, outside off stump. Davies shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive through the off side for a couple of runs.

15.3 1 Short of a length, on line. Smith moves onto the back foot and pulls behind square for 1 run.

15.2 . Length ball, pitching near leg stump once again. Smith gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a flick

15.1 1 Good length from Howell, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Davies gets on the back foot and plays a flick for one run behind square.

14.6 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Smith gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a cut

14.5 2 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Smith moves onto the back foot and plays a wild pull behind square for a pair of runs.

14.4 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Davies moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke back behind point for 1 run.

14.3 W OUT! Bowled. Yorker, pitching on leg and angled across Webster. He moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a flick, and the ball careens into the stumps

14.2 . Full, pitching outside off once again. Webster pushes forward and eases a drive

13.6 . Good line and length from Patterson-White. Webster rocks back and defends

13.5 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump. Webster goes back and cuts late back behind point for 4 runs.

13.4 1 Pitched up, on leg stump and angling across. Smith pushes forward and flicks for one run.

13.3 1 On a good line and length from Patterson-White. Webster moves onto the front foot and edges for 1 run.

13.2 1 Patterson-White pitches one up, outside off stump. Smith gets forward and eases a drive for a single run through the off side field.

13.1 . Patterson-White pitches one up, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Smith moves onto the front foot and edges onto the pads while attempting a drive

12.4 . Good length from Linde, outside off again. Webster gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

12.3 1 Good length from Linde, outside off again. Smith goes back and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

12.2 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off. Smith moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for 4 runs.

12.1 . On a good line and length again. Smith pushes forward and edges

11.6 1 Good line and length again. Smith goes back and eases a drive for a run.

11.5 1 Good line and length from Patterson-White again. Webster gets on the back foot and drives for a single run through point.

11.4 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line once more. Webster pushes forward and defends

11.3 . Good line and length once again. Webster moves onto the front foot and defends

11.2 1 On a good line and length. Smith moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run on the off side.

11.1 1 Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Smith. He gets on the back foot and plays a flick back behind square for 1 run.

10.6 1 Good line and length from Howell. Smith gets on the back foot and punches a drive for a single run on the on side.

10.5 2 Good length, outside off. Webster gets forward and drives through the off side field for a couple of runs.

10.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Smith gets forward and drives on the off side for a run.

10.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length again. Webster rocks back and punches a drive for 1 run.

5.1 4 FOUR! Full toss, outside off. Yates advances down the pitch and plays a flick for 4 runs behind square.

4.6 1b Full, pitching outside off. Yates pushes forward and inside edges for a single bye.

4.5 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Malik shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive for a single run.

4.3 1 Good line and length from Linde. Malik advances down the pitch and edges for a run back behind square.

4.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Malik rocks back but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

4.1 6 MAXIMUM! Pitching on a good line and length once more. Malik gets forward and drives straight down the ground for six runs.

3.6 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Stone, pitching on leg and angling across Yates. He moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for a half dozen runs behind square.

3.5 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on line. Yates moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs back behind square.

3.4 1 On a good length, pitching near leg stump once again. Malik moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for a run back behind square.

3.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Malik backs away and pulls for 4 runs.

3.2 1lb On a good line and length from Stone but angling across. Yates moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a flick, resulting in 1 leg bye back behind square.