Match details Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire T20 T20 Blast 05.06.2026

T20

Trent Bridge

NOT
NOT

143

WAR
WAR

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:Nottinghamshire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, June 05, 2026 05:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Nottinghamshire Squad

PlayersMunsey George, Clarke Joe, Haynes Jack, McCann Freddie, Moores Tom, Linde George, Howell Benny, Patterson-White Liam, Stone Olly, Ali Mohammad, Pennington Dillon
BenchAhmed Farhan, Duckett Ben, Henry Hayes James Philip, James Lyndon, Martindale Ben, Pocklington Joe, Seecharan Samuel Jack

Warwickshire Squad

PlayersYates Robert, Davies Alex, Malik Zen, Mousley Dan, Webster Beau, Barnard Ed, Smith Kai, Thompson Jordan, Woakes Chris, Gleeson Richard, Tariq Usman
BenchAli Tazeem Chaudry, Gilchrist Nathan, Hannon-Dalby Oliver, Lalit Jani Vaansh, Shaikh Hamza

Venue Guide

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