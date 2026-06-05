Match details Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire T20 T20 Blast 05.06.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Blast 2026
|Date:
|Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
|Toss:
|Nottinghamshire won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Friday, June 05, 2026 05:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Nottinghamshire Squad
Warwickshire Squad
|Players
|Yates Robert, Davies Alex, Malik Zen, Mousley Dan, Webster Beau, Barnard Ed, Smith Kai, Thompson Jordan, Woakes Chris, Gleeson Richard, Tariq Usman
|Bench
|Ali Tazeem Chaudry, Gilchrist Nathan, Hannon-Dalby Oliver, Lalit Jani Vaansh, Shaikh Hamza
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet