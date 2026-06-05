Results Score Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire T20 T20 Blast 05.06.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Haynes Jackbatsman
|36
|17
|3
|3
|211.76
|Linde Georgeall rounder
|29
|25
|3
|1
|116
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Yates Robertbatsman
|4
|0
|22
|4
|5.5
|2
|0
|Tariq Usman
|4
|0
|16
|1
|4
|1
|0
Latest Highlights
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19.5
4
FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off stump again. Linde goes back and outside edges back behind point for four runs.
19.4
.
Very short, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Linde. He steps back but makes no contact while attempting a cut
19.3
1
Length ball, outside off. Stone gets forward and eases a drive for a run through the off side field.