Results Score Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire T20 T20 Blast 05.06.2026

T20

Trent Bridge

NOT
NOT

143

WAR
WAR

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Haynes Jackbatsman361733211.76
Linde Georgeall rounder292531116
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Yates Robertbatsman402245.520
Tariq Usman40161410

Latest Highlights

19.5
4

FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off stump again. Linde goes back and outside edges back behind point for four runs.

19.4
.

Very short, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Linde. He steps back but makes no contact while attempting a cut

19.3
1

Length ball, outside off. Stone gets forward and eases a drive for a run through the off side field.

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