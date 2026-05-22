Highlights Nottinghamshire vs Yorkshire T20 T20 Blast 22.05.2026
FOUR! Back of a length, outside off once more. Bairstow goes back and cuts square for four runs behind point.
Howell comes over the wicket. Short of a length, outside off stump. Bairstow moves onto the back foot and cuts for two runs.
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Ali moves onto the back foot and guides a leg glance for 1 run back behind square.
Back of a length from Mohammad Ali, pitching outside leg. He moves onto the back foot and leg glances for one run back behind square.
Wide. Short of a length, too wide outside leg.
FOUR! Good length from Mohammad Ali, outside off. He moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive for 4 runs over the off side field.
Back of a length from Mohammad Ali, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. He moves onto the back foot and defends
Pitched up, outside off stump once again. Bairstow pushes forward and drives for one run.
Dropped in short by Mohammad Ali, outside off once more. Bairstow rocks back but misses while attempting to play a cut
FOUR MORE! 50 comes up for Bairstow with a boundary! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Bairstow gets on the front foot and eases a drive back behind point for four runs.
FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Bairstow pushes forward and pulls for 4 runs.
Wide. Pennington pitches one up, pitching well outside off stump.
Full ball, pitching outside off once again. Wharton moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run down the ground.
Good length, outside off again. Bairstow gets forward and drives poorly on the leg side for 1 run.
Wide. Full ball, pitching well outside off stump.
On a good length, outside off once more. Wharton moves onto the front foot and skies a wild sweep behind square for a run.
Good length, outside off again. Wharton moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a scoop, and the ball rolls away from Moores for four byes.
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Wharton defends for one run.
Wharton defends for one run.
Bairstow plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.
Wharton defends for a single run.
Wharton defends for a pair of runs.
Bairstow defends for a run.
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Wharton plays a defensive stroke for 2 runs.
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SIX! Wharton defends for six runs.
And again! Wharton defends for 4 runs.
FOUR! Wharton defends for 4 runs.
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Wharton defends for one run.
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Bairstow defends for 1 leg bye.
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SIX! Wharton defends for six runs.
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Bairstow plays a defensive stroke for a run.
Wharton plays a defensive stroke for one leg bye.
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Wharton plays a defensive stroke for one run.
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wicket (bowled - Luxton)
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Bairstow defends for 1 run.
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FOUR! Luxton defends for four runs.
Bairstow plays a defensive stroke for a single run.
Luxton defends for a single run.
wicket (caught - Lyth)
FOUR! Lyth defends for four runs.
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OUT! Tye gets the wicket! Tye pitches one up, outside off once more. Howell pushes forward and plays a drive, but is brilliantly caught by Hill on the off side. A simply special piece of fielding by Hill!
Tye drops one in short, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Pocklington goes back and leg glances for one run.
Back of a length from Tye, pitching on leg and angling across. Pocklington moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a pull
Full toss, on a good line. Howell gets on the front foot and leg glances for a run.
MAXIMUM! Short, outside off stump. Howell gets on the back foot and lifts a pull for 6 runs.
Back of a length, on line. Pocklington rocks back and lifts a pull for a run.
Free hit. Full toss, pitching outside off. Howell gets forward and punches a drive on the leg side for a run.
No ball. Full toss, pitching outside leg once more. Howell rocks back and edges into their pads while trying to play a pull back behind square.
Full toss, outside off. Pocklington moves onto the front foot and drives for a run on the off side.
MAXIMUM! Good line and length from Tye once again. Howell pushes forward and lifts a flick for a half dozen runs.
Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Pocklington pushes forward and eases a drive down the ground for 1 run.
Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Pocklington advances down the pitch but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive
Short, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Pocklington goes back but makes no contact while trying a pull
Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Howell pushes forward and lifts a drive for a run down the ground.
Short of a length, pitching on leg and angling across. Pocklington moves onto the back foot and leg glances for one run.
Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Howell advances down the pitch and flicks a leg glance for a pair of runs.
FOUR! On a good line and length from van Beek. Howell advances and lifts a drive straight down the ground for four runs.
Wide. Short ball, pitching far outside off. Howell goes back but swings and misses while attempting a pull
Back of a length from van Beek, on line. Howell moves onto the back foot and plays a pull back behind square for two runs.
On a good length, outside off stump. Pocklington advances and drives for a run down the ground.
On a good length, pitching outside off. Howell gets forward and outside edges for one run back behind point.
Back of a length, outside off stump once more. Pocklington goes back and plays a cut for a run.
OUT! Caught. Good length, outside off stump. James gets forward and plays a bad drive, and is spectacularly caught by Chohan
Back of a length, on line. Pocklington moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for a run on the off side.
Short of a length, outside off once more. Pocklington goes back and cuts
Back of a length from Chohan, pitching outside off. James gets on the back foot and punches a drive down the ground for a run.
Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Pocklington moves onto the front foot and leg glances for a run.
FOUR! Chohan pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angling across Pocklington. He gets on the front foot and plays a reverse sweep behind point for 4 runs.
Back of a length from Ali, on line. Pocklington goes back and flicks a leg glance for one run.
Length ball, pitching outside off. James moves onto the back foot and leg glances for one run.
Full, pitching outside off stump. Pocklington gets forward and eases a drive on the off side for a single run.
Pitched up, pitching on a good line once again. Pocklington pushes forward and punches a drive
Full ball, pitching on a good line. Pocklington moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
OUT! Ali gets the wicket! Back of a length from Ali, outside off stump once more. Moores gets on the back foot and pulls shakily, and is caught by Revis
FOUR! Van Beek pitches one up, outside off. James gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for four runs.
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. James rocks back but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut
DROPPED! Short of a length, on line. Moores goes back and slices a wild cut for 1 run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Bess.
Full, outside off stump. James gets forward and drives for 1 run through the off side field.
Good line and length from van Beek. Moores moves onto the front foot and drives for one run on the off side.
On a good line and length. Moores pushes forward but makes no contact while trying a drive
Bess comes around the wicket. Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Moores gets on the back foot and eases a drive through the off side for one run.
Bess comes over the wicket to James. Full toss, on line. James gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the leg side field for 1 run.
Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Moores gets forward and drives for a single run.
FOUR! Bess pitches one up, outside off. Moores gets on the front foot and drives back behind point for four runs.
Back of a length, outside off. Moores goes back but swings and misses while trying a cut
MAXIMUM! Pitched up, outside off stump. Moores pushes forward and drives over the off side for a half dozen runs.
Short of a length, on line. Moores gets on the back foot and pulls for a run.
Back of a length from Chohan, on leg stump and angling across James. He moves onto the back foot and leg glances behind square for 1 run.
Good length from Chohan, pitching outside off stump. James rocks back and defends
Full, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Moores moves onto the front foot and leg glances for a run.
FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Moores rocks back and cuts for four runs back behind point.
Good length, pitching outside off once again. Moores gets forward but swings and misses while trying to play a drive
OUT! Caught. Full, outside off. Haynes moves onto the front foot and edges, and is caught by van Beek back behind point.
Bess pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Moores pushes forward and drives for a single run over the off side.
FOUR! Bess pitches one up, outside off. Moores pushes forward and drives back behind point for 4 runs.
Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Moores goes back and edges
Full ball, outside off. Moores gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a couple of runs on the off side.
Length ball, on leg stump and angling across. Haynes gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a single run through the on side field.
Back of a length from Chohan, pitching on a good line. Haynes gets on the back foot and pulls for a single run.
Full, outside off. Haynes gets on the front foot and drives averagely
Back of a length, on a good line again. Moores moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for 1 run down the ground.
On a good length, pitching outside leg and angling across Moores. He moves onto the front foot and defends
OUT! Caught. Good length from Chohan, on leg stump and angling across Munsey. He gets forward and plays a shaky sweep, and is caught by Luxton behind square.
Chohan pitches one up, pitching outside off again. Haynes moves onto the front foot and eases a drive on the leg side for a run.
Good length, outside off stump. Haynes moves onto the front foot and flicks a leg glance for one run.
Back-to-back boundaries! Short of a length, outside off stump. Haynes rocks back and eases a drive through the off side for four runs.
FOUR! Ali comes over the wicket. Full ball, outside off. Haynes moves down the pitch and drives on the off side for four runs.
Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Munsey advances and drives poorly for 1 run.
Pitching on a good line and length. Munsey gets on the front foot and defends
Ali pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Munsey gets forward and plays a defensive stroke
Back of a length from Chohan, on leg stump. Munsey moves onto the back foot and leg glances for 1 run.
FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Munsey gets on the front foot and skies a reverse sweep for 4 runs back behind point.
Length ball, pitching outside off. Haynes moves onto the back foot and cuts for 1 run.
Back of a length, on leg stump. Munsey moves onto the back foot and leg glances for one run.
Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Munsey gets forward and drives
Full toss, pitching on a good line. Munsey gets on the front foot and drives straight down the ground for a pair of runs.
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Munsey gets on the back foot and pulls sloppily for one run.
Short of a length, on a good line. Haynes moves onto the back foot and pulls for 1 run.
Wide. Back of a length from van Beek, pitching well down the leg side. Haynes rocks back but swings and misses while trying a pull
Wide. Back of a length from van Beek, pitching far outside leg. Haynes moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to play a leg glance
DROPPED! On a good length, outside off stump. Munsey moves onto the front foot and outside edges for one run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Bairstow.
Pitched up, outside off stump. Munsey moves onto the front foot but decides to let the ball through to Bairstow unchallenged
Short of a length, on line. Haynes goes back and plays a pull for 1 run back behind square.
Short of a length, pitching outside off. Munsey moves onto the back foot and cuts for 1 run.
Bess now coming around the wicket to Munsey. Good length from Bess, outside off stump. Munsey pushes forward and defends for a single run.
Full ball, on line once again. Haynes moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.
FOUR! Pitched up, on a good line. Haynes gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field for four runs.
Full ball, outside off stump. Haynes moves onto the front foot and defends
wicket (caught - Duckett)
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Duckett plays a defensive stroke for one run.
FOUR! Duckett plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.
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SIX! Duckett defends for 6 runs.
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Duckett plays a defensive stroke for a single run.
FOUR! Duckett defends for four runs.
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Munsey defends for one leg bye.
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Duckett plays a defensive stroke for a single run.
SIX! Munsey defends for six runs.
Duckett defends for a run.
Munsey plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.
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Duckett plays a defensive stroke for a run.
FOUR! Duckett plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.
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FOUR! Munsey plays a defensive stroke for four runs.
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FOUR! Munsey plays a defensive stroke for four runs.
Duckett defends for 1 run.
FOUR! Duckett defends for 4 runs.
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wicket (bowled - Clarke)
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Duckett defends for 1 run.
Clarke plays a defensive stroke for a run.