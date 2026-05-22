16.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off once more. Bairstow goes back and cuts square for four runs behind point.

16.2 2 Howell comes over the wicket. Short of a length, outside off stump. Bairstow moves onto the back foot and cuts for two runs.

16.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Ali moves onto the back foot and guides a leg glance for 1 run back behind square.

15.6 1 Back of a length from Mohammad Ali, pitching outside leg. He moves onto the back foot and leg glances for one run back behind square.

15.6 1w Wide. Short of a length, too wide outside leg.

15.5 4 FOUR! Good length from Mohammad Ali, outside off. He moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive for 4 runs over the off side field.

15.4 . Back of a length from Mohammad Ali, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. He moves onto the back foot and defends

15.3 1 Pitched up, outside off stump once again. Bairstow pushes forward and drives for one run.

15.2 . Dropped in short by Mohammad Ali, outside off once more. Bairstow rocks back but misses while attempting to play a cut

10.6 4 FOUR MORE! 50 comes up for Bairstow with a boundary! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Bairstow gets on the front foot and eases a drive back behind point for four runs.

10.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Bairstow pushes forward and pulls for 4 runs.

10.5 1w Wide. Pennington pitches one up, pitching well outside off stump.

10.4 1 Full ball, pitching outside off once again. Wharton moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run down the ground.

10.3 1 Good length, outside off again. Bairstow gets forward and drives poorly on the leg side for 1 run.

10.3 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching well outside off stump.

10.2 1 On a good length, outside off once more. Wharton moves onto the front foot and skies a wild sweep behind square for a run.

10.1 4 Good length, outside off again. Wharton moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a scoop, and the ball rolls away from Moores for four byes.

6.5 . 0 runs

6.4 1 Wharton defends for one run.

6.2 1 Wharton defends for one run.

5.6 1 Bairstow plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

5.5 1 Wharton defends for a single run.

5.4 2 Wharton defends for a pair of runs.

5.3 1 Bairstow defends for a run.

5.2 . 0 runs

4.6 . 0 runs

4.5 2 Wharton plays a defensive stroke for 2 runs.

4.4 . 0 runs

4.3 6 SIX! Wharton defends for six runs.

4.2 4 And again! Wharton defends for 4 runs.

4.1 4 FOUR! Wharton defends for 4 runs.

3.6 . 0 runs

3.5 1 Wharton defends for one run.

3.4 . 0 runs

3.3 1lb Bairstow defends for 1 leg bye.

3.2 . 0 runs

3.1 . 0 runs

2.6 . 0 runs

2.5 6 SIX! Wharton defends for six runs.

2.4 . 0 runs

2.3 1 Bairstow plays a defensive stroke for a run.

2.2 1lb Wharton plays a defensive stroke for one leg bye.

2.1 . 0 runs

1.6 . 0 runs

1.5 1 Wharton plays a defensive stroke for one run.

1.5 1 wide

1.4 W wicket (bowled - Luxton)

1.3 . 0 runs

1.2 1 Bairstow defends for 1 run.

1.1 . 0 runs

0.6 4 FOUR! Luxton defends for four runs.

0.5 1 Bairstow plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

0.4 1 Luxton defends for a single run.

0.3 W wicket (caught - Lyth)

0.2 4 FOUR! Lyth defends for four runs.

0.1 . 0 runs

19.6 W OUT! Tye gets the wicket! Tye pitches one up, outside off once more. Howell pushes forward and plays a drive, but is brilliantly caught by Hill on the off side. A simply special piece of fielding by Hill!

19.3 1 Tye drops one in short, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Pocklington goes back and leg glances for one run.

19.2 . Back of a length from Tye, pitching on leg and angling across. Pocklington moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a pull

18.5 1 Full toss, on a good line. Howell gets on the front foot and leg glances for a run.

18.4 6 MAXIMUM! Short, outside off stump. Howell gets on the back foot and lifts a pull for 6 runs.

18.3 1 Back of a length, on line. Pocklington rocks back and lifts a pull for a run.

18.2 1 Free hit. Full toss, pitching outside off. Howell gets forward and punches a drive on the leg side for a run.

18.2 nb No ball. Full toss, pitching outside leg once more. Howell rocks back and edges into their pads while trying to play a pull back behind square.

18.1 1 Full toss, outside off. Pocklington moves onto the front foot and drives for a run on the off side.

17.6 6 MAXIMUM! Good line and length from Tye once again. Howell pushes forward and lifts a flick for a half dozen runs.

17.5 1 Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Pocklington pushes forward and eases a drive down the ground for 1 run.

17.4 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Pocklington advances down the pitch but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

17.3 . Short, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Pocklington goes back but makes no contact while trying a pull

17.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Howell pushes forward and lifts a drive for a run down the ground.

17.1 1 Short of a length, pitching on leg and angling across. Pocklington moves onto the back foot and leg glances for one run.

16.6 2 Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Howell advances down the pitch and flicks a leg glance for a pair of runs.

16.5 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from van Beek. Howell advances and lifts a drive straight down the ground for four runs.

16.5 1w Wide. Short ball, pitching far outside off. Howell goes back but swings and misses while attempting a pull

16.4 2 Back of a length from van Beek, on line. Howell moves onto the back foot and plays a pull back behind square for two runs.

16.3 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Pocklington advances and drives for a run down the ground.

16.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Howell gets forward and outside edges for one run back behind point.

16.1 1 Back of a length, outside off stump once more. Pocklington goes back and plays a cut for a run.

15.6 W OUT! Caught. Good length, outside off stump. James gets forward and plays a bad drive, and is spectacularly caught by Chohan

15.5 1 Back of a length, on line. Pocklington moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for a run on the off side.

15.4 . Short of a length, outside off once more. Pocklington goes back and cuts

15.3 1 Back of a length from Chohan, pitching outside off. James gets on the back foot and punches a drive down the ground for a run.

15.2 1 Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Pocklington moves onto the front foot and leg glances for a run.

15.1 4 FOUR! Chohan pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angling across Pocklington. He gets on the front foot and plays a reverse sweep behind point for 4 runs.

14.6 1 Back of a length from Ali, on line. Pocklington goes back and flicks a leg glance for one run.

14.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. James moves onto the back foot and leg glances for one run.

14.4 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Pocklington gets forward and eases a drive on the off side for a single run.

14.3 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line once again. Pocklington pushes forward and punches a drive

14.2 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Pocklington moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

14.1 W OUT! Ali gets the wicket! Back of a length from Ali, outside off stump once more. Moores gets on the back foot and pulls shakily, and is caught by Revis

13.6 4 FOUR! Van Beek pitches one up, outside off. James gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for four runs.

13.5 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. James rocks back but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut

13.4 1 DROPPED! Short of a length, on line. Moores goes back and slices a wild cut for 1 run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Bess.

13.3 1 Full, outside off stump. James gets forward and drives for 1 run through the off side field.

13.2 1 Good line and length from van Beek. Moores moves onto the front foot and drives for one run on the off side.

13.1 . On a good line and length. Moores pushes forward but makes no contact while trying a drive

12.6 1 Bess comes around the wicket. Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Moores gets on the back foot and eases a drive through the off side for one run.

12.5 1 Bess comes over the wicket to James. Full toss, on line. James gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the leg side field for 1 run.

12.4 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Moores gets forward and drives for a single run.

12.3 4 FOUR! Bess pitches one up, outside off. Moores gets on the front foot and drives back behind point for four runs.

12.2 . Back of a length, outside off. Moores goes back but swings and misses while trying a cut

12.1 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, outside off stump. Moores pushes forward and drives over the off side for a half dozen runs.

11.6 1 Short of a length, on line. Moores gets on the back foot and pulls for a run.

11.5 1 Back of a length from Chohan, on leg stump and angling across James. He moves onto the back foot and leg glances behind square for 1 run.

11.4 . Good length from Chohan, pitching outside off stump. James rocks back and defends

11.3 1 Full, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Moores moves onto the front foot and leg glances for a run.

11.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Moores rocks back and cuts for four runs back behind point.

11.1 . Good length, pitching outside off once again. Moores gets forward but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

10.6 W OUT! Caught. Full, outside off. Haynes moves onto the front foot and edges, and is caught by van Beek back behind point.

10.5 1 Bess pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Moores pushes forward and drives for a single run over the off side.

10.4 4 FOUR! Bess pitches one up, outside off. Moores pushes forward and drives back behind point for 4 runs.

10.3 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Moores goes back and edges

10.2 2 Full ball, outside off. Moores gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a couple of runs on the off side.

10.1 1 Length ball, on leg stump and angling across. Haynes gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a single run through the on side field.

9.6 1 Back of a length from Chohan, pitching on a good line. Haynes gets on the back foot and pulls for a single run.

9.5 . Full, outside off. Haynes gets on the front foot and drives averagely

9.4 1 Back of a length, on a good line again. Moores moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for 1 run down the ground.

9.3 . On a good length, pitching outside leg and angling across Moores. He moves onto the front foot and defends

9.2 W OUT! Caught. Good length from Chohan, on leg stump and angling across Munsey. He gets forward and plays a shaky sweep, and is caught by Luxton behind square.

9.1 1 Chohan pitches one up, pitching outside off again. Haynes moves onto the front foot and eases a drive on the leg side for a run.

8.6 1 Good length, outside off stump. Haynes moves onto the front foot and flicks a leg glance for one run.

8.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Short of a length, outside off stump. Haynes rocks back and eases a drive through the off side for four runs.

8.4 4 FOUR! Ali comes over the wicket. Full ball, outside off. Haynes moves down the pitch and drives on the off side for four runs.

8.3 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Munsey advances and drives poorly for 1 run.

8.2 . Pitching on a good line and length. Munsey gets on the front foot and defends

8.1 . Ali pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Munsey gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

7.6 1 Back of a length from Chohan, on leg stump. Munsey moves onto the back foot and leg glances for 1 run.

7.5 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Munsey gets on the front foot and skies a reverse sweep for 4 runs back behind point.

7.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Haynes moves onto the back foot and cuts for 1 run.

7.3 1 Back of a length, on leg stump. Munsey moves onto the back foot and leg glances for one run.

7.2 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Munsey gets forward and drives

7.1 2 Full toss, pitching on a good line. Munsey gets on the front foot and drives straight down the ground for a pair of runs.

6.6 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Munsey gets on the back foot and pulls sloppily for one run.

6.5 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Haynes moves onto the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

6.5 1w Wide. Back of a length from van Beek, pitching well down the leg side. Haynes rocks back but swings and misses while trying a pull

6.5 1w Wide. Back of a length from van Beek, pitching far outside leg. Haynes moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to play a leg glance

6.4 1 DROPPED! On a good length, outside off stump. Munsey moves onto the front foot and outside edges for one run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Bairstow.

6.3 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Munsey moves onto the front foot but decides to let the ball through to Bairstow unchallenged

6.2 1 Short of a length, on line. Haynes goes back and plays a pull for 1 run back behind square.

6.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Munsey moves onto the back foot and cuts for 1 run.

5.6 1 Bess now coming around the wicket to Munsey. Good length from Bess, outside off stump. Munsey pushes forward and defends for a single run.

5.5 1 Full ball, on line once again. Haynes moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.

5.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on a good line. Haynes gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field for four runs.

5.3 . Full ball, outside off stump. Haynes moves onto the front foot and defends

5.2 W wicket (caught - Duckett)

5.1 . 0 runs

4.6 . 0 runs

4.5 1 Duckett plays a defensive stroke for one run.

4.4 4 FOUR! Duckett plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.

4.3 . 0 runs

4.2 6 SIX! Duckett defends for 6 runs.

4.1 . 0 runs

3.6 1 Duckett plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

3.5 4 FOUR! Duckett defends for four runs.

3.4 . 0 runs

3.3 1lb Munsey defends for one leg bye.

3.2 . 0 runs

3.1 1 Duckett plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

2.6 6 SIX! Munsey defends for six runs.

2.5 1 Duckett defends for a run.

2.4 1 Munsey plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

2.3 . 0 runs

2.2 1 Duckett plays a defensive stroke for a run.

2.1 4 FOUR! Duckett plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.

2.1 1 wide

1.6 4 FOUR! Munsey plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

1.5 . 0 runs

1.4 4 FOUR! Munsey plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

1.3 1 Duckett defends for 1 run.

1.2 4 FOUR! Duckett defends for 4 runs.

1.1 . 0 runs

0.6 W wicket (bowled - Clarke)

0.5 . 0 runs

0.4 . 0 runs

0.3 . 0 runs

0.2 1 Duckett defends for 1 run.