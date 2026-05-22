Results Score Nottinghamshire vs Yorkshire T20 T20 Blast 22.05.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bairstow Jonnywicket keeper
|83
|47
|9
|4
|176.6
|Wharton James Henrybatsman
|55
|41
|4
|3
|134.15
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Ali Mohammadbowler
|4
|0
|27
|1
|6.75
|2
|0
|Pennington Dillonbowler
|4
|0
|46
|2
|11.5
|3
|0
Latest Highlights
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16.3
4
FOUR! Back of a length, outside off once more. Bairstow goes back and cuts square for four runs behind point.
16.2
2
Howell comes over the wicket. Short of a length, outside off stump. Bairstow moves onto the back foot and cuts for two runs.
16.1
1
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Ali moves onto the back foot and guides a leg glance for 1 run back behind square.