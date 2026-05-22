Results Score Nottinghamshire vs Yorkshire T20 T20 Blast 22.05.2026

T20

Trent Bridge

NOT
NOT

167

YOR
YOR

169

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Bairstow Jonnywicket keeper834794176.6
Wharton James Henrybatsman554143134.15
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Ali Mohammadbowler402716.7520
Pennington Dillonbowler4046211.530

Latest Highlights

16.3
4

FOUR! Back of a length, outside off once more. Bairstow goes back and cuts square for four runs behind point.

16.2
2

Howell comes over the wicket. Short of a length, outside off stump. Bairstow moves onto the back foot and cuts for two runs.

16.1
1

Short of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Ali moves onto the back foot and guides a leg glance for 1 run back behind square.

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