Match details Nottinghamshire vs Yorkshire T20 T20 Blast 22.05.2026

T20

Trent Bridge

NOT
NOT

167

YOR
YOR

169

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:Yorkshire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, May 22, 2026 05:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Nottinghamshire Squad

PlayersClarke Joe, Duckett Ben, Munsey George, Haynes Jack, Moores Tom, James Lyndon, Howell Benny, Pocklington Joe, Stone Olly, Pennington Dillon, Ali Mohammad
BenchAhmed Farhan, Harrison Calvin, Henriques Moises, Henry Hayes James Philip, Lord Robert, McKerr Conor, Patterson-White Liam, Sams Daniel, Seecharan Samuel Jack

Yorkshire Squad

PlayersLyth Adam, Luxton William, Wharton James Henry, Bairstow Jonny, Ali Moeen, Revis Matthew L, Hill George, Bess Dom, Tye Andrew, Chohan Jafer, van Beek Logan
BenchDuke Harry, Malan Dawid, Milnes Matt, O'Rourke William, Shafique Abdullah, Sutherland Will

Venue Guide

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