19.5 2 Full toss, pitching on a good line. Neesham moves onto the front foot and skies a shaky drive for a couple of runs.

19.4 3 Ball pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. McAndrew moves onto the front foot and punches a drive back behind point for 3 runs. Tidy work in the field by Sams prevents a certain boundary.

18.6 4 Full toss, pitching on a good line. Neesham moves onto the front foot and skies a shaky drive for a couple of runs.

17.6 1w Wide. Shaw pitches one up, pitching far outside leg. Neesham moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying a leg glance

16.4 6 SIX! AM Tribe brings up his fifty by clearing the rope! Ball now coming over the wicket. Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. AM Tribe moves onto the front foot and pulls for six runs.

16.3 4 And again! Fifty for AM Tribe in emphatic style! Ball now coming over the wicket to AM Tribe. Pitched up, outside off. AM Tribe gets forward and drives for four runs.

16.2 4 And another! AM Tribe brings up his fifty in emphatic style! Ball comes over the wicket to AM Tribe. Yorker, pitching outside off stump. AM Tribe goes back and plays a paddle for 4 runs behind square.

15.1 1 Length ball, outside off. AM Tribe gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.

13.1 1 Short, on a good line. AM Tribe moves onto the front foot and pulls for a run.

9.1 1 Short of a length, outside off once again. Dickson goes back and cuts for one run.

8.6 1 DROPPED! Back of a length from Gregory, outside off again. Dickson gets on the back foot and lofts a sloppy cut behind point for one run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Ball.

5.2 . Good length from Overton, pitching outside off again. Smale moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.3 1 Good line and length. Carlson gets on the back foot and leg glances for one run back behind square.

2.2 1 Back of a length from Overton, outside off. Smale rocks back and tucks a glance through the on side field for a single run.

1.6 2 Back of a length from Shaw, outside off stump. Carlson pushes forward and plays a shaky hook for a couple of runs back behind square.

1.5 6 MAXIMUM! On a good line and length from Shaw. Carlson pushes forward and flicks back behind square for 6 runs.

1.4 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Smale goes back and glances back behind square for 1 run.

1.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Carlson advances down the pitch and lofts a bad drive down the ground for one run.

1.2 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Shaw, pitching outside off once again. Carlson rocks back and plays a pull for four runs.

1.1 1 Short of a length, outside off once more. Smale gets on the front foot and inside edges onto the body while trying to play a glance for a single run back behind square.

0.6 6 SIX! Length ball, outside off stump. Carlson moves onto the front foot and drives on the on side for 6 runs.

0.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Carlson pushes forward and punches a drive for four runs on the off side.

0.3 1 Good length from Overton, pitching outside off stump. Smale moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for a single run.

0.2 2 Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Smale pushes forward and glances for a pair of runs back behind square.

0.1 1 Good length from Overton, outside off stump. Carlson gets forward and drives poorly for a single run.

19.5 4 FOUR! McAndrew pitches one up, outside off once again. Sams pushes forward and eases a drive for four runs through the off side field.

19.4 . Dropped in short by McAndrew, pitching outside off stump. Sams rocks back but misses while attempting a late cut

19.3 1 Short of a length, outside off once more. Overton gets on the front foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

19.2 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Overton gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

19.1 1 Pitched up, outside off stump once more. Sams moves onto the front foot and drives for one run.

18.6 1 Full toss, outside off stump. Sams moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the off side for a single run.

18.5 . Yorker, outside off stump again. Sams gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to defend

18.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Neesham, pitching outside off. Sams goes back and cuts through point for four runs.

18.3 1 Length ball, outside leg and angled across the batter. Overton gets forward and leg glances for 1 run back behind square.

18.2 2 Short ball, pitching outside off once again. Overton rocks back and pulls for two runs. The ball is misfielded by Hurle costing Glamorgan a run.

18.1 W OUT! Run out. Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Sams pushes forward and edges. Glamorgan appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show Gregory is short of the popping crease, and will have to depart

17.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Sams gets forward and drives through the on side field for one run.

17.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Sams gets on the front foot and drives poorly behind point on the off side for 4 runs.

17.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Sams goes back and drives for 4 runs on the off side.

17.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Gregory rocks back and cuts for a run.

17.2 1 Yorker, outside off stump again. Sams goes back and cuts for a run.

17.1 W OUT! Douthwaite gets the wicket! Full toss, pitching outside off once more. Abell pushes forward and drives shakily, and is caught by Dickson on the on side.

16.6 2 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump again. Gregory moves onto the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for a couple of runs.

16.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Abell pushes forward and drives averagely for a single run.

16.4 1 Back of a length from McAndrew, outside off. Gregory rocks back and cuts for a run.

16.3 . McAndrew pitches one up, pitching outside leg again. Gregory pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a leg glance behind square.

16.2 6 SIX MORE! Gregory brings up his fifty in emphatic style! Short ball, outside off stump once again. Gregory gets on the back foot and pulls for six runs.

16.1 6 SIX! Short, pitching outside off. Gregory moves onto the front foot and pulls for a half dozen runs.

16.1 1w Wide. Back of a length, too wide outside leg. Gregory gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a pull

15.6 1 Good length from Neesham, outside off again. Gregory pushes forward and drives for 1 run.

15.5 2 Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Gregory moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a pair of runs on the leg side.

15.4 6 MAXIMUM! Good length from Neesham, pitching outside off stump. Gregory moves onto the front foot and drives over the on side field for six runs.

15.3 1 Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Abell moves onto the front foot and glances behind square for a single run.

15.2 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump once again. Abell moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs over the off side.

15.1 1 Yorker, outside off. Gregory gets on the front foot and punches a drive on the off side for 1 run.

14.6 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Gregory gets on the back foot and drives through point for 1 run.

14.5 1 Back of a length, outside leg. Abell gets on the back foot and guides a glance back behind square for a single run.

14.4 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Gregory goes back and cuts poorly for a single run.

14.3 6 SIX! Free hit, and Gregory makes the most of it. On a good line and length from Leonard. Gregory gets on the front foot and skies a drive for 6 runs.

14.3 nb No ball. Leonard drops one in short, outside off once again. Gregory rocks back and plays a pull for a couple of runs.

14.2 1 Free hit. Short ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Abell moves onto the front foot and outside edges for one run.

14.2 nb And again! No ball. Dropped in short by Leonard, pitching outside off stump again. Abell goes back and plays a pull behind square for 4 runs.

14.1 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off again. Abell moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for four runs behind point.

13.6 1 Back of a length from Douthwaite, pitching outside off again. Abell gets on the back foot and cuts for 1 run behind point.

13.5 1 Short of a length, outside off once again. Gregory rocks back and slices a cut back behind point for a single run.

13.4 2 Good length, pitching outside off again. Gregory goes back and cuts behind point for a pair of runs.

13.3 4 And again! Dropped in short by Douthwaite, outside off stump. Gregory rocks back and pulls for four runs.

13.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Douthwaite, outside off stump once again. Gregory rocks back and plays a cut for four runs. The ball is misfielded by Hurle costing three runs.

13.1 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Abell gets on the front foot and drives sloppily through the on side field for a single run.

12.6 1 On a good line and length. Abell gets on the back foot and guides a cut for one run.

12.5 . Pitched up, outside off once more. Abell gets on the front foot and drives

12.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Gregory gets on the back foot and finesses a glance for one run on the leg side.

12.3 1 Full ball, on line once more. Abell moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

12.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Gregory goes back and guides a glance for one run.

12.1 . Good length, outside off again. Gregory rocks back and cuts

11.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. Abell moves onto the front foot and outside edges for 4 runs behind point.

11.5 1 Back of a length, outside off but angling across. Gregory gets on the front foot and guides a wild leg glance for a single run behind square.

11.3 2 Length ball, outside off stump again. Gregory pushes forward and leg glances behind square for a couple of runs.

11.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Abell gets on the front foot and pulls for a run back behind square.

11.1 6 MAXIMUM! On a good length, outside leg once more. Abell pushes forward and plays a flick for six runs behind square.

10.6 1 Good length from Crane, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Abell gets on the back foot and tucks a glance on the leg side for one run.

10.5 1 Full, outside leg and angled across. Gregory gets on the front foot and guides a glance for a run.

10.4 1 Good length, outside off. Abell gets on the back foot and drives for a single run.

10.3 1 Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Gregory. He goes back and glances for a run.

10.2 . Crane pitches one up, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Gregory gets on the front foot and defends

10.1 1 On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Abell gets on the back foot and glances through the on side field for one run.

9.6 . Good length from Douthwaite, outside off stump once again. Gregory gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

9.5 W OUT! Douthwaite gets the wicket! Good length from Douthwaite, outside off stump. Rew gets forward but makes no contact while trying a drive, the ball gets through, and Rew is bowled

9.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Abell moves onto the front foot and edges for a single run behind square.

9.3 . Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. Abell gets on the front foot and drives

9.2 2 Dropped in short by Douthwaite, outside off. Abell gets on the back foot and cuts for a couple of runs back behind point.

9.1 1lb Full, pitching near leg stump. Rew gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a glance behind square, resulting in a single leg bye.

8.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Rew backs away and slices a cut for a run.

8.2 1 Good length from Crane, outside off stump. J Hermann gets on the back foot and inside edges for one run behind square.

8.1 6 SIX! Good length from Crane, pitching outside off stump once more. J Hermann goes back and lofts a pull for six runs.

7.6 . Full, outside off. Abell gets on the front foot and punches a drive. Fantastic fielding by Kellaway results in a run being saved.

7.5 1 On a good line and length. J Hermann moves down the pitch and pulls for one run.

7.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Abell moves down the pitch and drives for 1 run.

7.3 1 Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. J Hermann moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for one run down the ground.

7.2 . Kellaway now coming around the wicket to J Hermann. Good length, pitching outside off once again. J Hermann goes back and cuts poorly

7.1 1 Good length, outside off. Abell gets on the back foot and drives for one run on the on side.

6.6 2 Pitched up, outside off. J Hermann pushes forward and plays a reverse sweep for two runs back behind point.

5.6 W appeal, wicket (caught - Thomas)

5.5 4 FOUR! Thomas defends for 4 runs.

5.4 . 0 runs

5.3 . 0 runs

5.2 4 FOUR! Thomas plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

5.1 . 0 runs

4.6 W appeal, wicket (caught - Banton)

4.5 4 FOUR! Banton defends for four runs.

4.4 6 MAXIMUM! Banton plays a defensive stroke for 6 runs.

4.3 1 Free hit. Thomas plays a defensive stroke for a run.

4.3 nb No ball. Banton defends for 1 run.

4.1 . 0 runs

3.6 1 Banton defends for one run.

3.4 . 0 runs

3.3 4 FOUR! Thomas defends for four runs.

3.2 1 Banton defends for a single run.

3.1 2 Banton defends for two runs.

2.6 . 0 runs

2.5 1lb Banton plays a defensive stroke for 1 leg bye.

2.4 . 0 runs

2.3 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Banton plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

2.2 4 FOUR! Banton defends for four runs.

1.6 . 0 runs

1.5 1 Free hit. Banton plays a defensive stroke for a run.

1.5 1 no ball

1.4 . 0 runs

1.3 6 SIX! Banton defends for a half dozen runs.

1.2 4 FOUR! Banton defends for four runs.

0.6 . 0 runs

0.5 . 0 runs

0.4 1 Thomas plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

0.3 1 Banton plays a defensive stroke for a single run.