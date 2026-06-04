Match details Somerset vs Glamorgan T20 T20 Blast 04.06.2026

T20

The Cooper Associates County Ground

SOM
SOM

202

GLA
GLA

203

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:Glamorgan won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Thursday, June 04, 2026 06:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Somerset Squad

PlayersThomas Joshua F, Banton Tom, Hermann Jordan, Abell Tom, Rew Thomas, Gregory Lewis, Sams Daniel, Overton Craig, Goldsworthy Lewis, Shaw Josh, Ball Jake
BenchLammonby Tom, Pretorius Migael, Rew James, Smeed Will

Glamorgan Squad

PlayersCarlson Kiran, Smale William, Tribe Asa Mark, Kellaway Benjamin Ian, Hurle Henry Ellis, Dickson Sean, Douthwaite Daniel, Neesham James, McAndrew Nathan John, Crane Mason, Leonard Ned
BenchCooke Chris, Farooqi Fazalhaq, Gorvin Andrew William, Horton Alex, Ingram Colin, van der Gugten Tim

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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