Results Score Somerset vs Glamorgan T20 T20 Blast 04.06.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Dickson Seanbatsman
|63
|36
|6
|4
|175
|Tribe Asa Markbatsman
|48
|31
|5
|1
|154.84
Latest Highlights
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19.5
2
Full toss, pitching on a good line. Neesham moves onto the front foot and skies a shaky drive for a couple of runs.
19.4
3
Ball pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. McAndrew moves onto the front foot and punches a drive back behind point for 3 runs. Tidy work in the field by Sams prevents a certain boundary.
18.6
4
Full toss, pitching on a good line. Neesham moves onto the front foot and skies a shaky drive for a couple of runs.