Results Score Somerset vs Glamorgan T20 T20 Blast 04.06.2026

T20

The Cooper Associates County Ground

SOM
SOM

202

GLA
GLA

203

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Dickson Seanbatsman633664175
Tribe Asa Markbatsman483151154.84
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Ball Jakebowler4047211.7500
Shaw Joshbowler403819.520

Latest Highlights

19.5
2

Full toss, pitching on a good line. Neesham moves onto the front foot and skies a shaky drive for a couple of runs.

19.4
3

Ball pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. McAndrew moves onto the front foot and punches a drive back behind point for 3 runs. Tidy work in the field by Sams prevents a certain boundary.

18.6
4

Full toss, pitching on a good line. Neesham moves onto the front foot and skies a shaky drive for a couple of runs.

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