16.2 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Rew rocks back and plays a mediocre pull behind square for four runs.

16.1 2 Full, outside off stump. Rew moves onto the front foot and flicks for a pair of runs.

15.6 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Rew rocks back and eases a bad drive for one run through the leg side field.

15.5 6 SIX! Good length, outside off. Rew moves onto the back foot and pulls for 6 runs.

15.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Rew rocks back and plays a pull for a run.

15.3 1 On a good line and length. Rew gets forward and plays a flick for 1 run.

15.2 4 FOUR! Good length from Fuller, pitching outside off. Rew rocks back and drives on the off side for 4 runs.

15.2 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.

15.1 . Good length, pitching outside off. Rew moves onto the back foot and cuts

14.6 . Pitching on a good line and length. Rew pushes forward and defends

14.5 1 Back of a length from SW Currie, on a good line. Rew rocks back and pulls for a single run.

14.4 1 Length ball, outside leg and angling across the batter. Rew moves onto the back foot and pulls for a single run.

14.3 1 On a good line and length from SW Currie. Rew gets on the back foot and plays a flick for a single run back behind square.

14.2 . On a good length, outside off stump. Rew pushes forward and drives

14.1 2 Short of a length, on a good line. Rew rocks back and plays a pull for a pair of runs.

13.6 . Length ball, outside off. Rew pushes forward and punches a drive

13.5 1 Good length from Dawson, pitching outside off. Rew pushes forward and flicks for a single run.

13.4 1 Good length, pitching near leg stump. Rew moves onto the back foot and plays a flick behind square for a single run.

13.3 1 On a good line and length. Rew moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for a single run.

13.2 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Rew gets on the back foot and plays a cut for 1 run.

13.1 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Rew moves onto the front foot and flicks for a run.

12.6 1 On a good line and length. Rew pushes forward and plays a flick for a single run.

12.5 1 Length ball, outside leg and angling across Rew. He gets on the back foot and plays a flick for 1 run back behind square.

12.4 1 On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across. Rew moves onto the back foot and finesses a leg glance behind square for one run.

12.3 1 Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across. Rew goes back and plays a flick for a single run behind square.

12.2 6 SIX! Short ball, on line. Rew moves onto the back foot and pulls for six runs.

12.1 1 Wood drops one in short, pitching on a good line. Rew moves onto the back foot and pulls for a single run.

12.1 1w Wide. Wood drops one in short, too wide outside leg.

11.6 . Good length from Dawson, outside off. Rew gets on the front foot and defends

11.5 1 Good line and length from Dawson. Rew gets on the back foot and plays a flick for a run.

11.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Rew gets on the front foot and eases a drive for four runs.

11.4 1w Wide. Dawson pitches one up, pitching well outside off stump.

11.3 2 Good length, pitching outside off again. Rew gets on the back foot and guides a cut for two runs behind point.

11.2 1 Full, pitching outside off. Rew gets on the front foot and drives for a run on the leg side.

11.1 . Dawson pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once more. Rew gets forward and defends

10.6 1 Length ball, outside off stump again. Rew moves onto the back foot and defends through the on side field for one run.

10.5 . Good length from SW Currie, pitching outside off once more. Rew moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

10.4 . Length ball, outside off stump. Rew moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

10.3 W OUT! Bowled. On a good line and length from SW Currie. Abell goes back but makes no contact while trying to play a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

10.2 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Rew gets forward and drives down the ground for a single run.

10.1 2 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Rew pushes forward and drives sloppily for 2 runs.

9.6 1 Good line and length. Rew moves onto the back foot and defends for a single run back behind square.

9.5 . Length ball, outside off. Rew gets forward and punches a drive

9.4 4 FOUR! Good length from Dawson, pitching outside off stump. Rew gets forward and reverse sweeps behind point for four runs.

9.3 2 On a good length, pitching outside off. Rew goes back and slices a cut for a pair of runs.

9.2 1 Good length from Dawson, pitching on leg and angling across Abell. He moves onto the back foot and defends through the on side field for a single run.

9.1 . Good length, outside off again. Abell gets on the front foot and defends

8.6 1 On a good length, outside off. Abell rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for a run on the leg side.

8.5 W OUT! Caught. Good length from SW Currie, pitching outside off. Smeed gets on the back foot and punches a poor drive, and is caught by Potgieter

8.4 . Length ball, outside off. Smeed moves onto the back foot and defends

8.3 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from SW Currie. Smeed moves onto the back foot and pulls for 4 runs.

8.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Rew moves onto the back foot and defends through the leg side field for a run.

8.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Rew gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

7.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Rew rocks back and eases a drive

7.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Rew moves onto the back foot and guides a cut

7.3 W OUT! Dawson breaks through! Good line and length from Dawson again. Banton gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut, the stumps are disturbed, and Banton has to depart

7.2 1 Good line and length from Dawson. Smeed pushes forward and punches a drive for 1 run down the ground.

7.1 1 Length ball, outside off. Banton gets on the front foot and punches a drive for one run.

6.6 1 Good line and length from Fuller once more. Banton moves onto the back foot and defends for a run.

6.5 1 Good line and length. Smeed moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

6.4 4 FOUR! 50 comes up for Smeed in emphatic style! Length ball, outside off. Smeed moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for four runs through the off side.

6.3 6 SIX! Dropped in short by Fuller, on a good line. Smeed goes back and pulls for 6 runs.

6.2 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line but angled across Banton. He gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

6.1 1 Good length from Fuller, outside off. Smeed goes back and drives for a single run back through point.

5.6 . On a good line and length from SW Currie. Banton rocks back and defends

5.5 1 Length ball, outside off stump once more. Smeed gets on the front foot and drives for a single run on the off side.

5.4 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Banton moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run through the off side field.

5.3 6 SIX! Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Banton gets on the back foot and plays a flick for six runs behind square.

5.2 . On a good length, outside off stump again. Banton moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

5.1 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Banton moves onto the back foot and cuts for four runs.

4.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off again. Banton gets forward and drives through the off side field for a run.

4.5 3 Length ball, outside off once again. Smeed gets on the front foot and drives for 3 runs.

4.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Smeed rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

4.3 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Smeed gets forward and punches a drive through the on side field for four runs.

4.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Banton moves onto the back foot and eases a drive behind square on the leg side for a run.

4.1 . Good length from Wood, on leg stump and angled across Banton. He goes back and defends

3.6 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Smeed goes back and slices a cut for four runs back behind point.

3.5 1lb On a good length, pitching outside leg and angling across. Banton gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a leg bye.

3.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg and angled across Smeed. He rocks back and defends for 1 run through the on side field.

3.3 . Full, pitching on a good line. Smeed moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.2 6 And again! Free hit. On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Smeed gets forward and drives for six runs.

3.2 nb MAXIMUM! No ball, which will trigger another free hit for Somerset. , and Smeed takes advantage. On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Smeed gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for six runs.

3.2 nb No ball. On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Smeed gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.1 1lb On a good length, on leg stump and angling across Banton. He goes back and defends for a leg bye.

2.6 . Length ball, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Smeed rocks back and defends

2.5 6 MAXIMUM! Good length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Smeed moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for 6 runs.

2.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Banton rocks back and flicks for a run back behind square.

2.3 4 FOUR! Short ball, on a good line. Banton moves onto the back foot and pulls for 4 runs.

2.2 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump. Smeed rocks back and flicks for one run behind square.

2.2 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side.

2.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Smeed gets forward and eases a drive

1.6 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside leg and angled across Banton. He gets forward and plays a flick behind square for four runs.

1.5 . Dropped in short by Potgieter, on line. Banton rocks back and plays a mediocre pull

1.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Banton gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.3 1 Potgieter pitches one up, outside off stump again. Smeed pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side for a single run.

1.2 4 FOUR MORE! Pitched up, outside off stump again. Smeed moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for four runs.

1.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Smeed gets on the back foot and cuts for four runs.

0.6 . Good line and length. Banton rocks back and punches a shaky drive

0.5 1 Good length from Wood, pitching outside off. Smeed moves onto the back foot and defends back behind point for 1 run.

0.4 . On a good line and length. Smeed gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

0.3 3 Good length from Wood, outside off. Banton moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 3 runs.

0.2 2 Good line and length once again. Banton rocks back and plays a flick for two runs behind square.

0.1 . Back of a length from Wood, pitching on a good line. Banton gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

19.4 W OUT! Ball gets the wicket! Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Potgieter gets forward and drives poorly, and is caught by Overton down the ground.

19.3 2 Yorker, pitching outside off. Potgieter moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side for 2 runs.

19.2 6 MAXIMUM! Length ball, pitching outside off. Potgieter gets forward and drives for a half dozen runs through the on side field.

19.1 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Potgieter pushes forward and eases a drive

18.6 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Wood pushes forward and punches a shaky drive

18.5 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Wood moves onto the front foot and plays a bad defensive stroke

18.4 W OUT! Sams breaks through! On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Lumsden pushes forward and drives poorly, and is caught by Smeed

18.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Lumsden rocks back and punches a drive

18.2 1 Full toss, pitching outside off. Potgieter rocks back and drives on the off side for a run.

18.1 2 Pitching on a good line and length once more. Potgieter gets on the front foot and flicks for a pair of runs.

17.6 W OUT! Ball gets the wicket! Good line and length from Ball. SW Currie moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

17.5 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line. Potgieter gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

17.4 1lb Short of a length, on line. SW Currie gets on the back foot, and is struck on the body while trying to play a scoop, resulting in one leg bye.

17.3 1 Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Potgieter advances down the pitch and edges for a run.

17.2 1 Yorker, on line. SW Currie goes back and defends for a run.

17.1 W OUT! LBW. Yorker, on a good line. Dawson moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a scoop. Somerset appeal, the umpire agrees, and Dawson has to depart

16.6 1 Yorker, pitching outside off again. Dawson gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run.

16.5 1 Full, outside leg and angling across. Potgieter gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a single run behind square.

16.4 1 Good length, outside off again. Dawson moves onto the back foot and drives through point for one run.

16.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off again. Dawson gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for four runs.

16.2 . On a good length, outside off stump again. Dawson goes back but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

16.1 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Dawson gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

15.6 . Full toss, outside off stump. Potgieter gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying a drive

15.5 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Dawson rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for one run behind point.

15.4 1 Back of a length from Sams, pitching outside off. Potgieter rocks back and drives behind point for one run.

15.3 1 Back of a length, on leg stump and angled across Dawson. He gets on the back foot and flicks for a run.

15.1 1 Good length from Sams, outside off. Potgieter rocks back and cuts for one run behind point.

14.6 1 Dropped in short by Gregory, on line. Potgieter moves onto the back foot and pulls back behind square for 1 run.

14.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Fuller rocks back and flicks behind square for 1 run.

14.4 4 FOUR! Good length from Gregory, outside off. Fuller moves onto the back foot and edges for 4 runs behind point on the off side.

14.3 1 Dropped in short by Gregory, outside off once again. Potgieter goes back and pulls for one run back behind square.

14.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Fuller moves onto the back foot and cuts for a single run behind point.

14.1 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Potgieter gets on the front foot and defends for a single run.

13.6 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Potgieter gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run on the off side.

13.5 2 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump again. Potgieter pushes forward and drives for two runs on the off side.

13.4 1 Pitched up, outside off. Fuller pushes forward and drives for a single run.

13.3 . Length ball, outside off. Fuller goes back and plays a defensive stroke

13.2 . On a good line and length from Goldsworthy. Fuller goes back and defends

13.1 1 Good length from Goldsworthy, pitching outside off once more. Potgieter moves onto the back foot and eases a drive through the off side for a single run.

12.6 W OUT! Overton gets the wicket! Full ball, pitching outside off. Vince gets on the front foot and eases a mediocre drive, and is caught by Gregory on the off side.

12.5 1 Full, outside off once more. Potgieter gets forward and drives for 1 run.

12.4 W OUT! Overton breaks through! Short of a length, outside off. Prest backs away and edges, and is caught by Gregory down the ground.

12.3 . Yorker, outside off stump. Prest rocks back but makes no contact while trying a drive

12.2 1 Back of a length from Overton, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Vince gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke back behind square for one run.

12.1 6 SIX! Good length from Overton, pitching outside off. Vince gets forward and eases a drive on the leg side for six runs.

11.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Prest moves onto the back foot and drives

11.5 2 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Prest gets on the back foot and drives through the off side for a couple of runs.

11.4 1 On a good line and length. Vince moves onto the back foot and pulls for one run.

11.3 1 Good length from Goldsworthy, pitching outside off stump once more. Prest goes back and cuts for 1 run.

11.2 . Good length from Goldsworthy, outside off stump once again. Prest gets on the front foot and plays a reverse sweep

11.1 1 Vince brings up his 50! On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Vince goes back and drives for 1 run through the off side field.

10.6 6 MAXIMUM! Gregory drops one in short, outside off stump again. Prest rocks back and plays a pull for 6 runs.

10.5 1 Short of a length, outside off once more. Vince rocks back and defends for a run.

10.4 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump again. Vince gets on the front foot but allows it to travel through to the keeper without playing a shot

10.3 2 Back of a length from Gregory, pitching outside off stump. Vince rocks back and slices a cut for 2 runs back behind point.

10.2 4 FOUR! Short ball, pitching on a good line. Vince gets on the back foot and pulls for four runs.

10.1 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Prest moves down the pitch and punches a drive through the off side field for a single run.

9.6 1 Good line and length again. Prest advances down the pitch and punches a drive for a single run through the on side field.

9.5 W OUT! Goldsworthy gets the wicket! Pitching on a good line and length. Cartwright moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying a pull, the ball gets through, and Cartwright is bowled

9.4 2 Good length, pitching outside off. Cartwright gets on the front foot and drives for a couple of runs on the off side.

9.3 6 SIX! On a good line and length from Goldsworthy. Cartwright shuffles down the pitch and drives for 6 runs on the on side.

9.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Vince moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field for a run. The ball is misfielded.

9.1 1 On a good line and length from Goldsworthy again. Cartwright moves down the pitch and drives for 1 run down the ground.

8.6 1 On a good line and length. Cartwright gets on the back foot and drives for a run.

8.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Cartwright pushes forward and drives for 4 runs.

8.4 . Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Cartwright moves onto the back foot and defends

8.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Vince rocks back and cuts through point for a run.

8.2 6 SIX! Dropped in short by Sams, outside leg and angling across the batter. Vince gets on the back foot and plays a pull back behind square for six runs.

8.1 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside leg and angling across Vince. He moves onto the back foot and flicks for 4 runs back behind square.

7.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Vince rocks back and drives for 1 run through point.

7.5 4 FOUR! Short ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Vince rocks back and plays a pull for four runs. The ball is misfielded.

7.4 1 Back of a length from Gregory, outside off stump again. Cartwright rocks back and plays a pull for 1 run.

7.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off again. Cartwright pushes forward and eases a drive

7.2 W OUT! Gregory gets the wicket! Back of a length from Gregory, pitching outside off stump. Weatherley backs away and plays a mediocre drive, and is caught by Abell on the off side.

7.1 1 Short, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Vince rocks back and plays a pull back behind square for a single run.

6.6 . Short of a length, on a good line. Weatherley goes back and plays a flick

6.5 1 On a good line and length. Vince gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for a run back behind square.

6.4 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Weatherley rocks back and punches a drive for a run through the off side.

6.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Vince moves onto the front foot and eases a drive on the off side for a run.

6.2 1 Back of a length from Sams, pitching outside leg. Weatherley moves onto the back foot and flicks behind square for one run.

6.1 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Vince rocks back and plays a pull for a run back behind square.

5.6 1 Good length from Overton, pitching outside off stump once again. Vince gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

5.5 1 Good length from Overton, outside off. Weatherley pushes forward and defends for one run through the off side field.

5.4 1 Short of a length, on line. Vince moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run behind square.

5.3 . Back of a length from Overton, outside off stump. Vince gets on the front foot and drives

5.2 1 Good line and length. Weatherley gets forward and flicks for a single run.

5.1 1 Good length from Overton, outside off once more. Vince rocks back and guides a cut for a run back through point.

4.6 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Weatherley goes back and plays a cut for 4 runs.

4.5 . Pitching on a good line and length. Weatherley steps back and defends

4.4 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Vince moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for 1 run.

4.3 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Vince gets on the back foot and slices a cut for four runs back behind point.

4.2 6 SIX! On a good length, pitching outside off. Vince gets forward and eases a drive through the on side field for a half dozen runs.

4.1 . Good length, outside off again. Vince rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

3.6 W OUT! Caught. On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Albert rocks back and outside edges, and is caught by Rew behind point.

3.5 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Albert goes back but makes no contact while attempting a ramp

3.4 1 Short of a length, on line. Vince moves onto the back foot and pulls for one run behind square.

3.3 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Albert gets on the back foot and cuts back behind point for 1 run.

3.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on line once again. Albert gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.

3.1 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Vince moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

2.6 . Good length from Ball, outside off once again. Albert gets on the back foot but misses while trying to play a drive

2.5 . Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Albert gets on the back foot and drives averagely

2.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Albert gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive

2.3 1 Ball drops one in short, pitching near leg stump and angling across Vince. He rocks back and plays a pull for one run back behind square.

2.2 . On a good line and length. Vince gets on the back foot and drives

2.1 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Albert moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run on the off side.

1.6 1 Good line and length from Overton. Albert gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

1.5 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Vince moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run through point on the off side.

1.4 1 On a good line and length from Overton. Albert steps away and drives for 1 run.

1.3 . Good length from Overton, outside off. Albert moves onto the back foot and defends

1.2 . Good line and length. Albert goes back and drives

1.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching on a good line but angling across the batter. Albert moves onto the back foot and plays a pull behind square for four runs.

0.6 1lb Good length from Lammonby, pitching on leg. Albert gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a flick, resulting in a single leg bye.

0.5 6 SIX! Good length from Lammonby, pitching outside off stump. Albert moves onto the front foot and drives for 6 runs through the off side.

0.4 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Albert gets forward and drives for four runs down the ground.

0.3 1 Good length, pitching on leg. Vince rocks back and plays a flick for a single run.

0.2 2 Yorker, pitching outside leg. Vince moves onto the back foot and flicks behind square for a pair of runs.

0.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Albert gets on the front foot and edges back behind point for a run.