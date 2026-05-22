Results Score Somerset vs Hampshire T20 T20 Blast 22.05.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Smeed Willbatsman
|59
|29
|6
|4
|203.45
|Rew Jameswicket keeper
|47
|29
|4
|1
|162.07
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Dawson Liamall rounder
|4
|0
|25
|1
|6.25
|1
|0
|Currie Scottbowler
|4
|0
|27
|2
|6.75
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
Read all highlights
16.2
4
FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Rew rocks back and plays a mediocre pull behind square for four runs.
16.1
2
Full, outside off stump. Rew moves onto the front foot and flicks for a pair of runs.
15.6
1
Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Rew rocks back and eases a bad drive for one run through the leg side field.