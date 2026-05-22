Results Score Somerset vs Hampshire T20 T20 Blast 22.05.2026

T20

The Cooper Associates County Ground

SOM
SOM

160

HAM
HAM

158

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Smeed Willbatsman592964203.45
Rew Jameswicket keeper472941162.07
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Dawson Liamall rounder402516.2510
Currie Scottbowler402726.7500

Latest Highlights

16.2
4

FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Rew rocks back and plays a mediocre pull behind square for four runs.

16.1
2

Full, outside off stump. Rew moves onto the front foot and flicks for a pair of runs.

15.6
1

Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Rew rocks back and eases a bad drive for one run through the leg side field.

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