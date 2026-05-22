Squads Somerset vs Hampshire T20 T20 Blast 22.05.2026

T20

The Cooper Associates County Ground

SOM
SOM

160

HAM
HAM

158

Playing

SOM
SOM
HAM
HAM
First TeamSecond Team
Banton Tom

batsman

Smeed Will

batsman

Rew Thomas

no information yet

Abell Tom

batsman

Rew James

wicket keeper

Potgieter Delano

all rounder

Sams Daniel

all rounder

Fuller James

all rounder

Gregory Lewis

all rounder

Dawson Liam

all rounder

Lumsden Manny

no information yet

Ball Jake

bowler

Bench

SOM
SOM
HAM
HAM
First TeamSecond Team
Davey Josh

all rounder

Green Ben

all rounder

Brevis Dewald

all rounder

Howell Benny

all rounder

Lynn Chris

batsman

Mayes Ben

no information yet

Orr Ali

batsman