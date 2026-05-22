Squads Somerset vs Hampshire T20 T20 Blast 22.05.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Banton Tom
batsman
Vince James
batsman
Smeed Will
batsman
Albert Toby Edward
batsman
Rew Thomas
no information yet
Weatherley Joe
batsman
Abell Tom
batsman
Prest Thomas James
all rounder
Rew James
wicket keeper
Cartwright Hilton
all rounder
Lammonby Tom
batsman
Potgieter Delano
all rounder
Sams Daniel
all rounder
Fuller James
all rounder
Gregory Lewis
all rounder
Dawson Liam
all rounder
Goldsworthy Lewis
all rounder
Currie Scott
bowler
Overton Craig
bowler
Lumsden Manny
no information yet
Ball Jake
bowler
Wood Chris
bowler
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Davey Josh
all rounder
Baker Sonny
bowler
Green Ben
all rounder
Brevis Dewald
all rounder
Henry Matt
bowler
Howell Benny
all rounder
Kohler-Cadmore Tom
batsman
Lynn Chris
batsman
Meredith Riley
bowler
Mayes Ben
no information yet
Orr Ali
batsman
Pretorius Migael
bowler
Turner John
bowler