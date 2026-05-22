Match details Somerset vs Hampshire T20 T20 Blast 22.05.2026

T20

The Cooper Associates County Ground

SOM
SOM

160

HAM
HAM

158

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:Somerset won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, May 22, 2026 05:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Somerset Squad

PlayersBanton Tom, Smeed Will, Rew Thomas, Abell Tom, Rew James, Lammonby Tom, Sams Daniel, Gregory Lewis, Goldsworthy Lewis, Overton Craig, Ball Jake
BenchDavey Josh, Green Ben, Henry Matt, Kohler-Cadmore Tom, Meredith Riley, Ogborne Alfie Richard James, Pretorius Migael

Hampshire Squad

PlayersVince James, Albert Toby Edward, Weatherley Joe, Prest Thomas James, Cartwright Hilton, Potgieter Delano, Fuller James, Dawson Liam, Currie Scott, Lumsden Manny, Wood Chris
BenchBaker Sonny, Brevis Dewald, Howell Benny, Lynn Chris, Mayes Ben, Orr Ali, Turner John, Varma Tilak, Wheal Brad

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet