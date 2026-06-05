19.5 1lb Good length from Lumsden, pitching near leg stump. Lawrence goes back, and is hit on the pads while trying a pull, resulting in 1 leg bye.

19.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside leg stump. Lawrence goes back and plays a drive over the off side for 4 runs.

19.3 . Lumsden pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump. Lawrence gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a drive

19.2 4 FOUR! Lumsden pitches one up, outside off stump. Lawrence moves onto the back foot and skies a drive over the off side for four runs.

19.1 6 SIX! Short of a length, on a good line. Lawrence gets on the back foot and skies a pull behind square for 6 runs.

18.6 1lb Good length from Lumsden, pitching near leg stump. Lawrence goes back, and is hit on the pads while trying a pull, resulting in 1 leg bye.

18.5 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Lawrence advances and drives for 1 run on the leg side.

18.4 1 Full, outside off stump once more. Jordan rocks back and lofts a bad drive for a single run.

18.3 4 FOUR! SW Currie pitches one up, outside off again. Jordan rocks back and outside edges for 4 runs back behind point.

18.2 W OUT! Caught. Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Clark gets forward and skies a poor drive, and is caught by Orr on the leg side.

17.6 6 And again! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Lawrence advances and lofts a drive for a half dozen runs.

17.5 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, on line. Lawrence rocks back and skies a drive for a half dozen runs down the ground.

17.4 2 On a good length, outside off. Lawrence gets on the back foot and lifts a drive for 2 runs over the off side.

17.3 1lb On a good line and length from Dawson but angled across the batter. Curran moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a glance, resulting in 1 leg bye.

17.2 2 Full ball, pitching outside leg and angling across Curran. He shuffles down the pitch and drives for a pair of runs.

17.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Lawrence goes back and eases a drive down the ground for 1 run.

16.6 . Pitched up, outside off again. Curran goes back but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

16.5 4 FOUR! Good length from Wood, pitching outside off stump once again. Curran advances down the pitch and outside edges behind point for four runs.

16.4 1 Length ball, outside off once more. Lawrence moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for a run through the off side.

16.3 1 Pitched up, outside off. Curran goes back and punches a drive for a single run.

16.2 1w Wide. Pitched up, pitching well outside off stump. Evans moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to play a drive

16.2 1w Wide. Full toss, too wide outside off.

16.1 2 Full toss, outside off stump once again. Evans shuffles down the pitch and drives poorly on the off side for 2 runs.

16.1 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

15.5 1 Short of a length, on a good line but angled across Evans. He moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a glance behind square on the leg side.

15.4 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line once again. Lawrence moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

15.3 . Back of a length from Lumsden, pitching on a good line. Lawrence shuffles down the pitch, and is hit on the pads while trying a pull

15.2 1 Yorker, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Evans backs away and inside edges for a run.

15.1 1 Back of a length from Lumsden, outside off again. Lawrence goes back and pulls shakily for 1 run back behind square.

14.6 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off once more. Lawrence gets on the front foot and drives for a run down the ground.

14.5 2 Pitched up, outside off stump. Lawrence advances and outside edges back behind point for 2 runs.

14.4 . Pitched up, outside off stump once more. Lawrence goes back and eases a poor drive

14.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Evans goes back and edges behind point for a single run.

14.2 . Full ball, outside off again. Evans advances but makes no contact while attempting a ramp

14.1 1 Back of a length from SW Currie, outside off. Lawrence goes back and plays a pull for one run.

13.6 1 Full ball, outside leg and angling across Lawrence. He moves down the pitch and eases a drive for a single run through the off side.

13.5 . Dawson pitches one up, on line. Lawrence gets forward and drives

13.4 1 Full ball, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Evans goes back and drives through the off side field for one run.

13.3 1 50 comes up for Lawrence! Pitched up, outside off stump. Lawrence gets forward and drives through the off side field for 1 run.

13.2 1 Full ball, on line again. Evans gets on the front foot and drives for one run.

12.6 2 Length ball, pitching outside off. Lawrence gets on the back foot and slices a cut for two runs back through point. Good work in the field by Cartwright prevents a boundary.

12.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Fuller, pitching outside off stump once more. Lawrence advances and outside edges for four runs back behind point.

12.2 2 On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Lawrence advances and inside edges for a couple of runs.

12.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Jacks moves onto the back foot and cuts for a run.

11.6 4 FOUR! Free hit, and Lawrence makes the most of it. Back of a length, pitching outside off. Lawrence moves onto the back foot and pulls for 4 runs.

11.6 nb No ball. Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Jacks gets on the back foot and pulls for one run.

11.6 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg.

11.5 1 Lumsden pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Lawrence moves onto the back foot and flicks for a run.

11.4 6 SIX! Back of a length, outside leg and angled across Lawrence. He advances and slices a cut for 6 runs behind point.

11.4 1w Wide. Back of a length, pitching far outside leg.

11.3 6 SIX! Full, on line. Lawrence shuffles down the pitch and scoops back behind square for a half dozen runs.

9.6 4 FOUR! Dawson pitches one up, outside off stump. Jacks pushes forward and lifts a drive for four runs over the off side field.

9.1 6 SIX! Fifty comes up for Jacks in emphatic style! Full toss, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Jacks gets forward and lifts a drive over the on side field for six runs.

8.6 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Jacks gets forward and punches a drive for a single run through the off side.

1.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on a good line. Jacks moves onto the back foot and skies a pull for 4 runs behind square.

1.3 2 Back of a length, outside off. Jacks gets on the back foot and skies a wild pull for a couple of runs.

1.2 . Back of a length from Lumsden, pitching outside off again. Jacks gets on the back foot and defends

0.1 W OUT! What a way to start for Hampshire Hawks. Back of a length from Wood, on a good line. Roy gets forward and edges, and is caught by Albert

18.4 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length from Curran, pitching outside off stump. Dawson gets on the back foot and lifts a wild pull, and is caught by Jacks

18.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length once more. Stubbs pushes forward and plays a drive down the ground for 1 run.

18.2 1 Full toss, pitching near leg stump and angling across Dawson. He moves onto the back foot and drives shakily for a run on the leg side.

16.6 1lb Back of a length from Jordan, on leg stump. Weatherley rocks back, and is hit on the pads while trying a pull, resulting in one leg bye.

16.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on a good line. Weatherley gets on the back foot and lofts a pull behind square for four runs. The ball is misfielded by Lawrence costing a pair of runs.

14.6 1lb Back of a length, on a good line but angling across the batter. Stubbs moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a glance back behind square, resulting in a leg bye.

13.3 6 SIX! Topley pitches one up, outside off stump. Weatherley gets forward and flicks for six runs behind square.

13.1 W OUT! Topley gets the wicket! Back of a length from Topley, pitching on a good line. Cartwright rocks back and lifts a mediocre pull, and is caught by Abbott

12.5 . Length ball, outside off stump. Weatherley pushes forward but makes no contact while trying a drive

11.3 . Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Cartwright gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a pull

11.2 1 Back of a length from Abbott, outside off once again. Weatherley gets forward and plays a pull for 1 run.

11.1 . Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Weatherley gets on the back foot but misses while trying a drive

11.1 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump. Weatherley gets forward but swings and misses while trying a drive

10.6 2 On a good length, on leg stump. Cartwright gets on the front foot and flicks for a pair of runs.

10.6 1w Wide. Full, pitching far outside off.

10.5 1 Full ball, on line. Weatherley gets on the front foot and plays a flick for one run.

10.4 1 Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Cartwright gets on the front foot and flicks for a run.

9.6 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Cartwright gets on the back foot and lofts a cut behind point for four runs.

8.3 W OUT! Caught. Jacks pitches one up, on a good line. Orr shuffles down the pitch and lifts a bad flick, and is caught by Abbott

6.6 1 On a good length, outside off. Orr goes back and punches a drive for one run on the leg side.

6.3 1lb Jacks comes around the wicket. Full, outside leg and angling across the batter. Orr gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a flick, resulting in one leg bye behind square.

5.1 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Good length from Abbott, pitching outside off stump again. Albert moves onto the front foot and slices a square cut for four runs back behind point.

4.6 1 Full ball, outside off. Albert gets forward and drives for a single run.

4.6 5w Wide. Short of a length, pitching near leg stump. The ball beats the keeper and flies to the boundary for 5 wides.

3.3 . Back of a length from Topley, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Albert rocks back but makes no contact while trying a switch hit

2.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Orr gets on the back foot and inside edges

2.5 . Back of a length from Curran, outside leg. Orr shuffles down the pitch but makes no contact while trying to play a pull

2.4 2 Good line and length. Orr gets on the front foot and flicks a glance back behind point for two runs. The ball is misfielded costing a run.

2.3 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Orr pushes forward and lofts a drive over the leg side field for a half dozen runs.

1.5 1 Good length from Topley, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Albert gets on the back foot and plays a cut for one run behind point.

1.3 4 Pitched up, outside off. Albert moves down the pitch, and is hit on the pads while attempting a ramp behind point on the off side, resulting in 4 leg byes.

0.5 1 Jacks pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Albert moves onto the front foot and outside edges for one run on the off side.

0.2 . Full, on a good line. Albert moves down the pitch and plays a defensive stroke