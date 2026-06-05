Match details Surrey vs Hampshire T20 T20 Blast 05.06.2026

T20

Kennington Oval

SUR
SUR

210

HAM
HAM

215

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:Surrey won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, June 05, 2026 05:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Surrey Squad

PlayersRoy Jason, Jacks Will, Pope Ollie, Curran Sam, Lawrence Dan, Evans Laurie, Curran Tom, Clark Jordan, Jordan Chris, Abbott Sean, Topley Reece
BenchMajid Yousef, Thomas Adam Roger George, Worrall Daniel

Hampshire Squad

PlayersOrr Ali, Albert Toby Edward, Weatherley Joe, Lehmann Jake, Dawson Liam, Stubbs Tristan, Cartwright Hilton, Fuller James, Currie Scott, Lumsden Manny, Wood Chris
BenchNeal Andrew, Potgieter Delano, Prest Thomas James, Vince James

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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