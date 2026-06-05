Results Score Surrey vs Hampshire T20 T20 Blast 05.06.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Lawrence Danbatsman
|94
|47
|6
|6
|200
|Jacks Willbatsman
|70
|42
|6
|3
|166.67
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Fuller Jamesall rounder
|4
|0
|41
|1
|10.25
|2
|0
|Dawson Liamall rounder
|4
|0
|42
|1
|10.5
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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19.5
1lb
Good length from Lumsden, pitching near leg stump. Lawrence goes back, and is hit on the pads while trying a pull, resulting in 1 leg bye.
19.4
4
FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside leg stump. Lawrence goes back and plays a drive over the off side for 4 runs.
19.3
.
Lumsden pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump. Lawrence gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a drive