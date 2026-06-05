Results Score Surrey vs Hampshire T20 T20 Blast 05.06.2026

T20

Kennington Oval

SUR
SUR

210

HAM
HAM

215

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Lawrence Danbatsman944766200
Jacks Willbatsman704263166.67
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Fuller Jamesall rounder4041110.2520
Dawson Liamall rounder4042110.500

Latest Highlights

19.5
1lb

Good length from Lumsden, pitching near leg stump. Lawrence goes back, and is hit on the pads while trying a pull, resulting in 1 leg bye.

19.4
4

FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside leg stump. Lawrence goes back and plays a drive over the off side for 4 runs.

19.3
.

Lumsden pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump. Lawrence gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a drive

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