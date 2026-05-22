16.1 W OUT! Clark gets the wicket! Full, on line. Mahmood pushes forward and drives sloppily, and is caught by Curran down the ground.

15.6 1 Full ball, on a good line. Mahmood gets forward and glances on the on side for a run.

15.5 W OUT! Majid gets the wicket! Full, outside off stump again. Hartley advances down the pitch but misses while attempting to play a drive, Evans swiftly whips the bails off, and Hartley has to go

15.4 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Blatherwick goes back and pulls for a run.

15.3 1 Full, on a good line. Hartley moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a single run down the ground.

15.2 1 Full, outside off stump. Blatherwick gets forward and drives for one run through the off side field.

15.1 6 SIX! On a good line and length from Majid. Blatherwick moves onto the back foot and lofts a pull for 6 runs.

15.1 1w Wide. Pitched up, pitching well outside off stump.

14.6 2 Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Hartley pushes forward and drives sloppily for 2 runs. The ball is misfielded by Abbott costing a run.

14.5 1 Clark pitches one up, pitching outside off. Blatherwick gets on the front foot and drives for a run on the on side.

14.5 1w Wide. Short ball, pitching far outside off. Blatherwick goes back but makes no contact while attempting a pull

14.4 1 Full, outside off. Hartley gets forward and drives for 1 run on the off side.

14.3 2 On a good line and length from Clark. Hartley pushes forward and drives for 2 runs straight down the ground.

14.2 W OUT! Clark gets the wicket! On a good length, outside off. Blatherwick gets on the front foot and edges, and is caught by Curran

14.1 1 Pitched up, on a good line once more. Green shuffles down the pitch and glances through the leg side field for one run.

13.6 1 Good line and length from Topley. Green rocks back and defends for 1 run through point on the off side.

13.5 . On a good length, outside leg and angling across Green. He steps back but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull

13.4 . Good line and length. Green pushes forward but misses while trying a pull

13.3 1 On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Green rocks back and cuts for 1 run back through point.

13.2 . Back of a length from Topley, pitching on a good line. Green moves onto the back foot but misses while trying a cut

13.1 . Free hit, but Green doesn't take advantage of it. Good length, outside off stump. Green moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

13.1 nb No ball. Topley pitches one up, on a good line once again. Green pushes forward and drives for two runs straight down the ground.

12.6 1 Full ball, on a good line. Green pushes forward and punches a mediocre drive for a run.

12.5 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump. Green rocks back and skies a shaky pull for four runs back behind square.

12.4 2 Full toss, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Green moves onto the front foot and guides a glance through the on side field for a pair of runs.

12.3 2 Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Green rocks back and plays a pull for a couple of runs.

12.2 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Blatherwick gets forward and drives for a single run through the off side field.

12.1 6 MAXIMUM! Pitching on a good line and length. Blatherwick moves onto the front foot and drives for six runs.

11.6 2 Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Green moves onto the back foot and cuts for 2 runs.

11.5 1 Full, outside off again. Blatherwick gets on the front foot and drives for a run.

11.4 W OUT! Caught. Pitched up, outside off stump once again. Coughlin gets on the front foot and drives poorly, and is caught by Curran down the ground.

11.3 2 Majid pitches one up, outside off stump. Coughlin gets on the front foot and drives sloppily for two runs down the ground.

11.3 nb No ball. Full toss, on a good line. Green goes back and plays a pull for a run back behind square.

11.2 2 Length ball, outside off stump. Green moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for a couple of runs.

11.1 . Good length from Majid, outside off stump. Green moves onto the back foot but misses while trying a cut

10.6 1 Full ball, on a good line. Green moves onto the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for 1 run.

10.5 1 Good length from Curran, outside off stump once more. Coughlin advances and drives for one run.

10.4 2 Good length, outside off stump. Coughlin rocks back and pulls for 2 runs. Good fielding by Lawrence prevents a boundary.

10.3 1 Good length, outside leg and angled across. Green gets on the back foot and glances for one run back behind square.

10.2 1 Full, on a good line. Coughlin advances down the pitch and punches a drive down the ground for a run.

10.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Green rocks back and punches a drive for a run through the off side.

9.6 . Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Coughlin gets on the front foot but misses while trying a drive

9.5 . On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across. Coughlin goes back but misses while attempting a pull

9.4 2 DROPPED! Full ball, on a good line again. Coughlin moves onto the front foot and skies a shaky drive for two runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Curran. A really difficult chance for Curran there.

9.3 . Full, on a good line once again. Coughlin moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a drive

9.2 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Coughlin gets on the front foot and drives over the on side field for six runs.

9.1 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Coughlin gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive

8.6 . Majid pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Green moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

8.5 1 Pitched up, on leg stump and angled across. Coughlin moves onto the front foot and guides a glance back behind square for a run.

8.4 4 FOUR! On a good line and length once again. Coughlin moves onto the back foot and pulls behind square for four runs.

8.3 6 MAXIMUM! Majid pitches one up, on line once more. Coughlin advances and lifts a drive for six runs.

8.2 1 Full ball, on line. Green gets forward and drives through the leg side field for a run.

8.1 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Coughlin gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run on the off side.

7.6 1 Full, on leg stump and angling across. Coughlin advances down the pitch and drives for one run.

7.5 6 SIX! On a good line and length from Clark. Coughlin moves onto the front foot and plays a drive for six runs over the leg side field.

7.4 1 Good length from Clark, on leg stump and angling across. Green goes back and glances for a run back behind square.

7.3 6 SIX! Good length, outside off. Green gets on the back foot and skies a pull for six runs.

7.2 1lb Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Coughlin goes back and glances for one leg bye.

7.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Green rocks back and pulls for one run.

6.6 . Full, on line. Coughlin advances but makes no contact while attempting a drive

6.5 1 Full, on line. Green gets on the front foot and flicks a glance on the on side for a run.

6.4 1lb Abbott pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Coughlin gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a drive, resulting in a leg bye.

6.3 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Green gets forward and drives for 1 run.

6.2 . Abbott pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Green gets forward and eases a drive

6.1 4 FOUR! Full, outside off. Green pushes forward and edges behind point for 4 runs.

5.6 . Full toss, pitching on a good line once more. Coughlin gets forward and eases a drive

5.5 . Full ball, on a good line. Coughlin shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive

5.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Coughlin shuffles down the pitch and drives for 4 runs back through point.

5.4 1w Wide. Pitched up, too wide outside leg. Coughlin gets on the front foot but misses while trying a sweep

5.3 . Majid pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Coughlin gets on the front foot and glances through the on side field.

5.2 W OUT! Majid gets the wicket! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Jones moves onto the front foot and skies a drive, but is impressively caught by Majid. A special catch there by Majid!

5.1 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Majid. Jones advances down the pitch and lofts a drive for four runs.

4.6 W OUT! Abbott breaks through! Pitched up, outside off stump. Moores gets on the front foot and outside edges, and is impressively caught by Pope

4.5 6 SIX MORE! Good line and length once again. Moores pushes forward and drives for 6 runs on the leg side.

4.4 6 MAXIMUM! Full, pitching on a good line once more. Moores gets on the front foot and flicks for six runs.

4.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Jones gets on the back foot and glances for 1 run on the on side.

4.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Moores goes back and eases a drive back behind point for 1 run.

4.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Jones gets on the back foot and guides a glance for a single run.

3.5 . Pitching on a good line and length. Moores rocks back but decides to just let it pass through to the wicketkeeper unchallenged

3.4 W OUT! Curran gets the wicket! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. McDermott goes back and drives, but is caught by Curran down the ground.

3.3 1 Good length, outside off. Jones moves down the pitch and drives for a single run.

3.2 . Good length from Curran, pitching outside off stump once again. Jones moves onto the back foot and punches a drive

2.5 1lb Good length from Topley, pitching outside leg and angling across McDermott. He moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a glance, resulting in a leg bye.

2.4 . Free hit, but McDermott can't take advantage. Yorker, outside off stump. McDermott moves onto the front foot and outside edges

2.4 nb No ball. Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. McDermott goes back and plays a defensive stroke

2.3 6 SIX! Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. McDermott steps away and lofts a scoop for six runs back behind square.

2.2 1 Good length, outside leg and angled across. Jones gets on the back foot and tucks a glance for a run.

2.1 . Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Jones moves onto the front foot and defends

1.6 4 On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. McDermott moves down the pitch but misses while trying to play a drive, and the ball trickles away from Evans for 4 byes.

1.5 1 Full, outside off stump once more. Jones moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for a run.

1.4 2 Curran pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. Jones moves down the pitch and lofts a drive for a pair of runs.

1.3 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Jones shuffles down the pitch but misses while trying a glance

1.2 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. McDermott advances and glances behind square for a run.

1.1 . Good length, pitching outside off. McDermott rocks back, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a defensive stroke

0.6 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across McDermott. He moves onto the back foot and drives through the off side field for one run.

0.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off. McDermott gets forward and drives through the off side field for four runs.

0.4 W OUT! LBW. Topley pitches one up, on line. Hurst moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a glance. Surrey appeal, the umpire agrees, and Hurst has to go

0.3 . Good length from Topley, pitching outside leg and angled across Hurst. He goes back and punches a drive through the off side field.

0.2 . Yorker, outside off. Hurst gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

0.1 W OUT! What a start for Surrey, as Topley gets the wicket! Good length from Topley, outside off. Jennings goes back and outside edges, and is spectacularly caught by Roy

19.6 6 MAXIMUM! Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Curran. He gets on the front foot and lofts a drive over the leg side field for a half dozen runs.

19.4 6 And another! Pitching on a good line and length. Curran goes back and lifts a drive over the off side field for 6 runs.

19.3 6 SIX! Full ball, pitching on leg and angled across Curran. He gets forward and skies a drive for six runs down the ground.

19.2 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Curran moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying a drive

19.1 4 FOUR! Green pitches one up, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Curran gets forward and glances for four runs behind square.

18.6 . Full toss, outside off again. Clark moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying a drive

18.5 4 FOUR! Mahmood pitches one up, pitching outside off again. Clark moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for four runs through the off side.

18.4 W OUT! Run out. Full, outside off once more. Curran gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a glance. Curran is then run out at the bowler's end, after some good fielding by Hurst.

18.4 1w Wide. Full toss, pitching far outside off.

18.3 1 Full, outside leg and angling across. Curran pushes forward and drives behind square on the on side for a run.

18.3 1w Wide. Dropped in short by Mahmood, pitching on a good line.

18.2 4 FOUR! Good length from Mahmood, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Curran moves onto the back foot and pulls for four runs.

18.1 2 Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Curran pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while trying a leg glance back behind square, resulting in two leg byes.

17.6 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Curran gets forward and drives down the ground for 4 runs.

17.5 1 Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Curran gets on the front foot and drives for one run.

17.4 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line once again. Curran gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

17.3 4 FOUR! Full toss, on a good line. Curran goes back and plays a pull for four runs back behind square.

17.2 2 Length ball, pitching outside off. Curran moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for two runs behind point.

17.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on line. Curran gets on the front foot and lifts a drive for 4 runs on the on side.

16.6 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Curran gets forward and drives for 1 run.

16.5 6 SIX! Full toss, outside off. Curran gets on the front foot and skies a drive through point for six runs.

16.4 . Full ball, on line. Curran gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground.

16.3 . Full, outside off. Curran moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive

16.2 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Curran gets on the front foot and defends

16.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Curran goes back and eases a drive

15.6 1 Blatherwick now coming over the wicket to Curran. Full ball, on line. Curran gets on the front foot and flicks a glance on the leg side for a run.

15.5 1 Full, outside off stump. Curran pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side field for 1 run.

15.5 1w Wide. Blatherwick comes around the wicket to Curran. Full ball, too wide outside off.

15.4 W OUT! Run out. On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Curran goes back and cuts for a run. Evans is then run out, after some good fielding by Moores.

15.3 . Good length from Blatherwick, pitching outside off. Curran moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

15.2 6 MAXIMUM! Blatherwick pitches one up, on a good line. Curran gets on the front foot and skies a drive on the leg side for six runs.

15.1 1 Full toss, on a good line. Evans steps away and plays a scoop for 1 run behind square.

14.6 1 Coughlin pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Evans pushes forward and leg glances behind square for 1 run.

14.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Evans rocks back and plays a late cut back behind point for four runs.

14.4 1 Short of a length, on leg stump and angling across. Curran goes back and pulls sloppily for a run.

14.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside leg stump. Curran goes back and pulls back behind square for four runs.

14.2 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Curran moves onto the front foot and plays a drive for a half dozen runs over the leg side field.

14.1 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Evans moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run.

13.6 1 Green comes over the wicket to Evans. Full, on a good line. Evans gets on the front foot and glances for one run through the on side field.

13.5 1 Full, pitching on a good line once again. Curran moves onto the front foot and tucks a glance for a run.

13.4 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Curran gets forward and tucks a glance through the on side field.

13.3 1 Full, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Evans gets forward and finesses a glance on the leg side for one run.

13.2 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Evans pushes forward and defends

13.1 1 Green pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Curran rocks back and drives for 1 run down the ground.

12.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg and angled across. Curran goes back and finesses a glance on the leg side for a run.

12.6 1w Wide. Blatherwick drops one in short, on leg stump and angling loosely across Curran.

12.5 1 On a good line and length once more. Evans goes back and flicks a glance for a single run back behind square.

12.4 W OUT! Blatherwick breaks through! Blatherwick pitches one up, on a good line again. Lawrence moves onto the front foot and drives, but is caught by Coughlin on the on side.

12.3 1 On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Curran goes back and tucks a glance for 1 run on the leg side.

12.2 1 Full, pitching on a good line once again. Lawrence moves onto the front foot and tucks a glance for a run.

12.1 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Curran gets on the front foot and drives for one run through the leg side field.

11.6 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Curran gets forward and lifts a drive for one run.

11.5 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Curran gets forward but swings and misses while trying a drive

11.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Curran moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

11.3 1 Length ball, outside off again. Lawrence goes back and glances for 1 run on the leg side.

11.2 . Pitched up, outside off stump once again. Lawrence gets on the front foot and drives

11.1 W OUT! Coughlin gets the wicket! Pitched up, outside off once again. Pope advances and drives poorly, and is spectacularly caught by Blatherwick on the off side.

10.6 1 Length ball, outside off again. Pope moves onto the back foot and cuts for a run.

10.5 2 Full, pitching outside off stump again. Pope pushes forward and drives for a pair of runs.

10.4 1 On a good length, outside leg and angled across Curran. He advances and guides a glance down the ground for 1 run.

10.3 . Short ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Curran ducks

10.2 W OUT! Anderson breaks through! Pitching on a good line and length. Thomas pushes forward and lifts a sloppy drive, and is impressively caught by Blatherwick on the on side.

10.1 1 Full ball, outside off again. Pope pushes forward and drives for a run on the off side.

9.6 . Green pitches one up, outside off stump. Thomas gets on the front foot and drives averagely

9.5 1 Pitched up, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Pope gets forward and glances for 1 run through the leg side field.

9.4 1 Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Thomas gets forward and finesses a glance for a run.

9.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Pope moves onto the back foot and guides a glance for one run through the leg side field.

9.2 1 On a good line and length from Green again. Thomas goes back and flicks a glance for a run down the ground.

9.1 4 FOUR! Green pitches one up, on line. Thomas rocks back and edges back behind point for 4 runs.

8.6 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Thomas pushes forward and drives for a run through the off side.

8.5 1 Pitched up, outside leg and angled across. Pope pushes forward and sweeps for one run back behind square.

8.4 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off once more. Pope gets forward and drives on the off side for four runs.

8.3 2 Full ball, outside off stump once more. Pope gets on the front foot and plays a poor drive for a couple of runs over the off side.

8.2 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off again. Pope advances down the pitch and drives for 4 runs.

8.1 1 Good length from Hartley, outside off stump once again. Thomas goes back and cuts for a run.

7.6 . Length ball, outside off. Pope moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting to play a cut

7.6 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching well down the leg side. Pope pushes forward but swings and misses while trying to play a sweep

7.5 1 Good line and length from Blatherwick once more. Thomas rocks back and glances behind square on the on side for a run.

7.4 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, on line. Thomas moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive on the on side for 6 runs.

7.3 . Good length from Blatherwick, pitching outside off stump. Thomas moves onto the back foot and defends on the off side.

7.2 1 Good line and length. Pope advances and drives for a single run.

7.1 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Pope pushes forward and flicks behind square for 6 runs.

6.6 4 FOUR! Full, outside leg and angled across. Thomas pushes forward and plays a sweep behind square for four runs.

6.5 1 Good length from Hartley, outside off stump. Pope rocks back and slices a cut for 1 run.

6.4 . Pitched up, on line. Pope pushes forward and sweeps

6.3 1 Hartley pitches one up, pitching outside off. Thomas pushes forward and drives for 1 run through the off side.

6.2 2 Hartley pitches one up, outside leg and angled across the batter. Thomas pushes forward and sweeps averagely for a pair of runs behind square.

6.1 1 Full, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Pope pushes forward and glances for a run on the leg side.

5.6 1 Green pitches one up, on line once more. Pope gets on the front foot and glances on the on side for a single run.

5.5 . Full ball, on a good line. Pope moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

5.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Pope gets on the back foot and cuts for 4 runs behind point.

5.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Pope gets on the back foot and drives on the on side.

5.2 W OUT! Caught. Full ball, pitching outside off. Roy moves onto the front foot and drives sloppily, and is caught by Jennings on the off side.

5.1 1 Good line and length from Green once again. Thomas rocks back and finesses a glance for a run on the leg side.

4.6 4 And again! Full, on line. Roy gets forward and lofts a drive for four runs down the ground.

4.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Full, pitching outside off once again. Roy pushes forward and drives through the off side field for four runs.

4.4 4 FOUR! Full, outside off stump once more. Roy moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs.

4.3 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Roy gets on the front foot and lofts a drive for 6 runs down the ground.

4.2 1 On a good line and length from Coughlin. Thomas goes back and glances behind square for 1 run.

4.1 2 Full ball, outside off again. Thomas gets on the front foot and drives for a couple of runs.

3.6 . Length ball, outside off stump once more. Roy moves onto the back foot and drives back through point.

3.5 6 SIX! Good length from Anderson, pitching outside off stump again. Roy rocks back and pulls back behind square for 6 runs.

3.4 . Good length from Anderson, outside off. Roy pushes forward and inside edges back behind square.

3.3 6 SIX! Anderson pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Roy pushes forward and drives over the on side field for six runs.

3.2 2 Length ball, pitching outside off. Roy moves onto the back foot and pulls behind square for a couple of runs.

3.1 1 On a good line and length. Thomas rocks back and edges for one run behind square on the on side.

2.6 1 On a good length, outside off. Thomas rocks back and cuts back behind point for 1 run.

2.5 . On a good line and length. Thomas goes back and defends

2.4 1 On a good length, outside off stump once more. Roy rocks back and edges back behind point for 1 run.

2.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Mahmood, pitching outside off stump. Roy gets on the back foot and pulls for 4 runs behind square.

2.2 2 Pitched up, on a good line. Roy gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a pair of runs.

2.1 1 Mahmood pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Thomas moves onto the front foot and drives sloppily for a single run.

1.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Roy goes back but makes no contact while trying to defend

1.5 . Full ball, outside off. Roy gets on the front foot and drives shakily down the ground.

1.4 1 Good length from Anderson, outside off once more. Thomas goes back and slices a cut for one run behind point.

1.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Thomas gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.2 1 On a good line and length. Roy rocks back and finesses a glance for a run behind square on the on side.

1.1 1 On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Thomas. He gets on the back foot and glances for one run behind square on the on side.

0.6 1 Full, on a good line. Thomas pushes forward and punches a drive for a single run down the ground. Good work in the field by Anderson prevents a certain boundary.

0.5 . Pitching on a good line and length. Thomas moves onto the back foot and defends down the ground.

0.4 . Good length from Mahmood, pitching outside off once again. Thomas gets on the back foot and defends

0.3 1 Mahmood pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Roy gets on the front foot and edges behind point on the off side for a run.

0.2 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Roy gets on the front foot and drives for four runs on the off side.