Squads Surrey vs Lancashire T20 T20 Blast 22.05.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Roy Jason
batsman
Jennings Keaton
batsman
Thomas Adam Roger George
no information yet
Jones Michael
batsman
Pope Ollie
batsman
McDermott Ben
wicket keeper
Curran Sam
all rounder
Hurst Matthew
wicket keeper
Lawrence Dan
batsman
Moores Joe
no information yet
Evans Laurie
batsman
Green Chris
bowler
Curran Tom
all rounder
Blatherwick Jack
bowler
Clark Jordan
all rounder
Coughlin Paul
all rounder
Abbott Sean
bowler
Hartley Tom
bowler
Majid Yousef
bowler
Mahmood Saqib
bowler
Topley Reece
bowler
Anderson James
bowler
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Fisher Matthew
bowler
Aspinwall Tom
all rounder
Patel Ryan
batsman
Balderson George Philip
all rounder
Sibley Dominic
batsman
Barnard Charlie
bowler
Smith Nathan
bowler
Bohannon Josh
batsman
Sykes Ollie
no information yet
Shetty Arav Ritesh
no information yet
Worrall Daniel
bowler
Singh Harry
all rounder
Zampa Adam
bowler
Stanley Mitchell Terry
batsman