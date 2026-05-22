Squads Surrey vs Lancashire T20 T20 Blast 22.05.2026

T20

Kennington Oval

SUR
SUR

213

LAN
LAN

154

Playing

SUR
SUR
LAN
LAN
First TeamSecond Team
Roy Jason

batsman

Thomas Adam Roger George

no information yet

Pope Ollie

batsman

McDermott Ben

wicket keeper

Curran Sam

all rounder

Hurst Matthew

wicket keeper

Moores Joe

no information yet

Curran Tom

all rounder

Clark Jordan

all rounder

Coughlin Paul

all rounder

Bench

SUR
SUR
LAN
LAN
First TeamSecond Team
Aspinwall Tom

all rounder

Patel Ryan

batsman

Sykes Ollie

no information yet

Shetty Arav Ritesh

no information yet

Singh Harry

all rounder