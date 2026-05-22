Results Score Surrey vs Lancashire T20 T20 Blast 22.05.2026

T20

Kennington Oval

SUR
SUR

213

LAN
LAN

154

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Coughlin Paulall rounder372423154.17
Green Chrisbowler352521140
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Topley Reecebowler402726.7502
Majid Yousefbowler4042310.521

Latest Highlights

16.1
W

OUT! Clark gets the wicket! Full, on line. Mahmood pushes forward and drives sloppily, and is caught by Curran down the ground.

15.6
1

Full ball, on a good line. Mahmood gets forward and glances on the on side for a run.

15.5
W

OUT! Majid gets the wicket! Full, outside off stump again. Hartley advances down the pitch but misses while attempting to play a drive, Evans swiftly whips the bails off, and Hartley has to go

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