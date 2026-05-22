Results Score Surrey vs Lancashire T20 T20 Blast 22.05.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Coughlin Paulall rounder
|37
|24
|2
|3
|154.17
|Green Chrisbowler
|35
|25
|2
|1
|140
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Topley Reecebowler
|4
|0
|27
|2
|6.75
|0
|2
|Majid Yousefbowler
|4
|0
|42
|3
|10.5
|2
|1
Latest Highlights
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16.1
W
OUT! Clark gets the wicket! Full, on line. Mahmood pushes forward and drives sloppily, and is caught by Curran down the ground.
15.6
1
Full ball, on a good line. Mahmood gets forward and glances on the on side for a run.
15.5
W
OUT! Majid gets the wicket! Full, outside off stump again. Hartley advances down the pitch but misses while attempting to play a drive, Evans swiftly whips the bails off, and Hartley has to go