Match details Surrey vs Lancashire T20 T20 Blast 22.05.2026

T20

Kennington Oval

SUR
SUR

213

LAN
LAN

154

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:Lancashire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, May 22, 2026 05:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Surrey Squad

PlayersRoy Jason, Thomas Adam Roger George, Pope Ollie, Curran Sam, Lawrence Dan, Evans Laurie, Curran Tom, Clark Jordan, Abbott Sean, Majid Yousef, Topley Reece
BenchFisher Matthew, Patel Ryan, Sibley Dominic, Smith Nathan, Sykes Ollie, Worrall Daniel, Zampa Adam

Lancashire Squad

PlayersJennings Keaton, Jones Michael, McDermott Ben, Hurst Matthew, Moores Joe, Green Chris, Blatherwick Jack, Coughlin Paul, Hartley Tom, Mahmood Saqib, Anderson James
BenchAspinwall Tom, Balderson George Philip, Barnard Charlie, Bohannon Josh, Shetty Arav Ritesh, Singh Harry, Stanley Mitchell Terry, Sutton Oliver William, Wells Luke, Wood Luke

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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Hosts tono information yet