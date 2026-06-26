15.3 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off. Lawrence goes back and punches a drive through the off side field for 4 runs.

15.2 1 On a good length, outside leg and angled across. Jacks rocks back and drives for a single run on the leg side.

14.6 1 Good line and length. Lawrence tucks a glance through the leg side field for a run.

14.4 2 Yorker, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Lawrence pushes forward and glances for two runs on the on side.

14.3 1 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off. Lawrence goes back and punches a drive through the off side field for 4 runs.

14.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Jacks moves onto the back foot and cuts for a run.

14.1 4 FOUR! Coles pitches one up, on line. Jacks gets on the front foot and plays a drive for 4 runs.

13.6 4 FOUR! Crocombe pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump. Lawrence backs away and drives for 4 runs over the leg side field.

13.5 6 DROPPED! Good length from Crocombe, outside off stump once more. Lawrence moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive for 6 runs over the on side field. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by OE Robinson. That was a hard chance for OE Robinson.

13.4 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Jacks gets forward and plays a square cut for one run behind point.

13.3 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside leg stump. Jacks gets forward and plays a paddle behind square for 4 runs.

13.2 . Short of a length, on a good line. Jacks gets forward, and is struck on the body while attempting to play a pull

13.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Lawrence goes back and guides a glance for one run on the on side.

12.6 1 On a good length, outside off stump again. Lawrence gets on the back foot and cuts for 1 run back behind point.

12.4 3 Full, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Lawrence moves onto the front foot and leg glances for 3 runs behind square.

12.2 W OUT! Coles gets the wicket! Full, outside off stump once again. Curran gets forward and drives sloppily, and is caught by Ward on the off side.

11.3 1 Good length from Price, outside off. Jacks gets forward and eases a drive on the on side for one run.

11.2 1 Price pitches one up, on line. Curran pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run on the on side.

11.1 2 Back of a length from Price, pitching outside off. Curran gets on the front foot and drives behind point for 2 runs. Good fielding by Alsop saves a certain boundary.

10.6 1 Coles now coming over the wicket to Curran. Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Curran moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field for a run.

10.5 1 On a good length, outside off stump again. Jacks gets on the back foot and drives for 1 run.

10.5 1w Wide. Coles comes around the wicket. Coles pitches one up, too wide outside off.

10.2 . Coles comes over the wicket. On a good length, outside off once more. Curran gets on the front foot and defends

9.2 1 Fifty for Philippe! Back of a length, outside off stump. Philippe goes back and drives down the ground for a run.

8.6 . Briggs pitches one up, pitching outside leg and angled across Philippe. He moves onto the front foot and edges into their pads while trying a drive

8.5 4 FOUR! Good length from Briggs, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Philippe gets on the front foot and sweeps shakily for 4 runs back behind point.

8.4 . Briggs pitches one up, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Philippe moves down the pitch and plays a defensive stroke

7.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. Jacks moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs on the off side.

7.3 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, pitching outside off. Jacks gets forward and flicks behind square for six runs.

7.3 1w Wide. Mills now coming around the wicket to Jacks. Back of a length, outside off but angling across. Jacks rocks back but makes no contact while attempting to play a leg glance

7.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Jacks gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a single run on the off side.

6.4 1 On a good line and length from Briggs. Jacks rocks back and glances for a single run on the leg side.

6.2 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside leg. Philippe pushes forward and plays a poor sweep for 4 runs back behind square.

6.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Philippe steps away and punches a drive through the off side field.

5.6 4 FOUR! Good length from Crocombe, outside leg. Jacks gets forward and finesses a leg glance for 4 runs back behind square.

5.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Philippe pushes forward and leg glances behind square for a run.

5.5 1w Wide. Short ball, too wide outside off.

5.5 1w Wide. Back of a length, pitching on a good line but angling loosely across Philippe. He gets on the back foot but misses while attempting a leg glance

5.4 4 And again! Back of a length from Crocombe, outside off stump. Philippe pushes forward and pulls for 4 runs.

5.2 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Philippe gets on the back foot and glances

5.1 1lb Good length from Crocombe, on leg stump and angling across. Jacks gets on the front foot, and is hit on the body while trying to play a glance, resulting in a leg bye behind square.

4.4 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Philippe advances down the pitch but swings and misses while trying to play a pull

4.2 . Back of a length from OE Robinson, pitching outside off stump once more. Philippe gets on the front foot but misses while trying to play a pull

3.5 1lb Short of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across. Philippe gets on the back foot, and is hit on the helmet while trying a pull, resulting in a leg bye back behind point.

3.4 1 Back of a length from Mills, on leg stump and angling across. Jacks gets forward and cuts back behind point for one run.

3.2 4 And another! Short of a length, outside leg and angled across Jacks. He moves onto the back foot and cuts back through point for four runs.

2.5 4 FOUR! Good length from OE Robinson, pitching outside off. Philippe pushes forward and skies a drive for 4 runs over the off side field.

2.3 1 OE Robinson drops one in short, outside off again. Jacks gets on the front foot and pulls for a run.

2.2 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Jacks gets on the front foot but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive stroke

2.1 . Back of a length, on leg stump. Jacks creates space and plays a poor switch hit

1.6 6 MAXIMUM! Full, pitching outside off stump. Roy gets forward and lofts a sweep for a half dozen runs.

1.4 . On a good length, pitching outside leg stump once again. Roy rocks back, and is hit on the body while attempting to play a glance

1.2 6 MAXIMUM! Length ball, outside off once more. Jacks gets forward and lifts a drive for six runs on the off side.

0.6 . Good length from OE Robinson, outside off stump again. Jacks moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to defend

0.5 . Good length from OE Robinson, pitching outside off again. Jacks moves down the pitch and eases a drive

0.4 . Back of a length, outside off again. Jacks gets on the back foot and defends

19.3 W OUT! Topley gets the wicket! Good length from Topley, pitching outside leg once again. Mills creates space and drives, but is caught by Jordan on the leg side.

19.2 . Dropped in short by Topley, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Mills gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

18.5 2 On a good length, pitching outside off. Crocombe pushes forward and drives for 2 runs down the ground.

18.4 W OUT! Jordan gets the wicket! Good line and length. Briggs moves down the pitch but makes no contact while attempting to play a scoop, the stumps are disturbed, and Briggs has to go

18.2 2 Good length, outside off once more. Briggs pushes forward and pulls for two runs. Tidy work in the field by Lawes prevents a boundary.

18.1 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Briggs moves onto the front foot and drives

17.6 1 Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across. Briggs goes back and plays a hook for a single run behind square.

17.5 1 Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. OE Robinson moves down the pitch and drives poorly behind point on the off side for one run.

17.3 1 Length ball, outside leg once more. OE Robinson creates room and eases a drive through the off side for a run.

17.2 1 Topley now coming over the wicket to Briggs. Back of a length from Topley, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Briggs rocks back and glances for a run.

17.1 W OUT! Caught. Full ball, on leg stump and angled across. Alsop moves onto the front foot and lifts a flick, but is caught by Curran behind square.

16.5 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off again. OE Robinson gets on the back foot and outside edges for 1 run behind point.

15.6 6 SIX! On a good line and length. Price moves onto the front foot and lifts a sweep for a half dozen runs.

15.4 2 Good line and length from Jacks. Alsop shuffles down the pitch and glances on the leg side for a pair of runs.

15.2 1 Good length, outside off. Alsop rocks back and slices a cut for one run.

14.6 1 Back of a length, outside off once again. Price gets on the front foot and eases a drive on the on side for a run.

14.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Price moves onto the front foot and plays a poor pull down the ground.

14.4 . Back of a length from Lawes, outside off once again. Price moves onto the front foot and pulls poorly

14.3 1 Back of a length, outside leg and angled across Alsop. He gets forward and eases a drive down the ground for one run.

13.5 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Price pushes forward and drives for a run.

13.4 . Good length, pitching on leg and angled across. Price gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

13.3 . On a good line and length. Price pushes forward and inside edges onto the pads while trying a glance

13.2 . Good length from Lawrence, pitching near leg stump and angling across Price. He moves onto the back foot and edges onto their body while trying to play a glance. Surrey appeal, but Price is given not out.

12.6 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Price moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

12.5 W OUT! Lawes breaks through! Good length, pitching outside leg and angling across Simpson. He pushes forward and drives, but is caught by Lawrence on the on side.

12.4 1 Back of a length from Lawes, outside leg and angled across. Alsop pushes forward and drives for 1 run through the off side.

12.3 1 Back of a length from Lawes, pitching outside leg stump. Simpson creates room and pulls shakily for 1 run.

12.2 1 Back of a length, on line. Alsop rocks back and plays a sloppy defensive stroke for one run.

12.1 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Lawes. Alsop gets on the front foot and skies a sweep for four runs behind square.

11.6 1 Full ball, on leg stump and angling across Alsop. He moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run through the leg side field.

11.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Alsop moves onto the back foot and plays a cut

11.2 1 Good length, outside off stump. Alsop gets on the back foot and glances for a run on the leg side.

10.4 . Good length, pitching outside off. Carter gets on the front foot but misses while trying a pull

10.3 1 Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Simpson gets on the back foot and pulls for a single run.

10.1 1lb Back of a length from Lawes, pitching outside leg and angled across. Simpson goes back, and is struck on the body while trying to play a glance, resulting in one leg bye.

9.6 1 Full ball, outside leg and angling across Simpson. He pushes forward and guides a glance for 1 run through the on side field.

9.3 W OUT! Caught. Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Coles moves onto the front foot and sweeps, but is caught by Roy

9.2 1 Full, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Simpson steps away and lofts a drive over the off side field for 1 run.

8.1 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Hughes gets forward and punches a drive for a run behind point on the off side.

7.6 . Lawrence pitches one up, pitching outside off. Coles pushes forward and punches a drive on the off side.

7.4 W OUT! LBW. Full, on line. Ward gets forward, and is struck on the body while attempting to play a sweep. Surrey appeal, the umpire agrees, and Ward has to depart

7.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Hughes advances down the pitch and drives for one run through the off side field.

7.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Ward gets forward and drives for 1 run down the ground.

7.1 . Length ball, outside off stump. Ward goes back and drives

5.6 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off. Ward gets forward and lofts a drive for four runs over the leg side field.

5.3 4 FOUR! Curran pitches one up, pitching outside off. Ward pushes forward and drives for 4 runs.

5.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off again. Ward pushes forward and lofts a drive over the off side field for 4 runs.

4.3 6 SIX! Good length from Jordan, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Hughes pushes forward and flicks behind square for a half dozen runs.

4.2 . Short of a length, outside leg and angled across Hughes. He pushes forward and drives down the ground.

4.1 1 Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angling across. Ward gets on the back foot and punches a sloppy drive for a single run on the off side.

3.6 2 Full toss, pitching outside leg. Hughes gets on the front foot and tucks a glance behind square on the on side for a couple of runs.

3.5 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. Ward moves onto the front foot and drives for a run.

3.4 . Short, pitching outside leg and angled across. Ward gets forward, and is struck on the body while trying a pull

3.2 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump. Ward gets forward and outside edges for four runs behind point.

3.1 . Length ball, outside off stump once again. Ward gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

2.3 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump once more. Hughes gets on the back foot and punches a drive for 4 runs.

1.6 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Hughes gets on the back foot and slices a cut back behind point for one run.

1.5 . Good length, pitching outside off. Hughes pushes forward and eases a drive down the ground.

0.6 . Good length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Ward moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a sweep

0.5 . Good length, pitching outside off. Ward gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke