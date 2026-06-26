Match details Sussex vs Surrey T20 T20 Blast 26.06.2026

T20

County Ground

SUS
SUS

171

SUR
SUR

175

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:Sussex won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, June 26, 2026 06:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Sussex Squad

PlayersHughes Daniel, Ward Harrison, Simpson John, Coles James Matthew, Alsop Tom, Carter Oliver, Price Tom, Briggs Danny, Robinson Oliver, Mills Tymal, Crocombe Henry T
BenchCarson Jack, Clark Tom, Currie Bradley, Foreman Bertie, Hudson-Prentice Fynn, Lamb Danny, Leaning Jack

Surrey Squad

PlayersRoy Jason, Jacks Will, Philippe Josh, Curran Sam, Lawrence Dan, Evans Laurie, Pope Ollie, Curran Tom, Jordan Chris, Lawes Thomas Edward, Topley Reece
BenchAbbott Sean, Clark Jordan, Majid Yousef, Thomas Adam Roger George, Worrall Daniel

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
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Hosts tono information yet