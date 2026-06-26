Results Score Sussex vs Surrey T20 T20 Blast 26.06.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Jacks Willbatsman
|70
|39
|6
|4
|179.49
|Philippe Joshwicket keeper
|52
|28
|10
|1
|185.71
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Robinson Oliverbowler
|4
|0
|28
|1
|7
|0
|0
|Coles James Matthewall rounder
|4
|0
|35
|2
|8.75
|3
|0
Latest Highlights
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15.3
4
FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off. Lawrence goes back and punches a drive through the off side field for 4 runs.
15.2
1
On a good length, outside leg and angled across. Jacks rocks back and drives for a single run on the leg side.
14.6
1
Good line and length. Lawrence tucks a glance through the leg side field for a run.