Results Score Sussex vs Surrey T20 T20 Blast 26.06.2026

T20

County Ground

SUS
SUS

171

SUR
SUR

175

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Jacks Willbatsman703964179.49
Philippe Joshwicket keeper5228101185.71
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Robinson Oliverbowler40281700
Coles James Matthewall rounder403528.7530

Latest Highlights

15.3
4

FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off. Lawrence goes back and punches a drive through the off side field for 4 runs.

15.2
1

On a good length, outside leg and angled across. Jacks rocks back and drives for a single run on the leg side.

14.6
1

Good line and length. Lawrence tucks a glance through the leg side field for a run.

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