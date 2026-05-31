19.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off. McManus gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs over the off side.

18.6 1lb Thompson pitches one up, pitching near leg stump. McManus pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a flick, resulting in 1 leg bye.

18.5 W OUT! Thompson gets the wicket! Yorker, pitching on a good line. Broad gets on the front foot and inside edges, the stumps are disturbed, and Broad has to depart

18.5 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

18.4 2 Full toss, on line. Broad moves onto the front foot and drives poorly down the ground for a pair of runs.

18.3 4 FOUR! Yorker, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Broad. He moves onto the back foot and edges behind square for four runs.

18.2 2 Full toss, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Broad gets on the back foot and lofts a sloppy flick for 2 runs.

18.1 1 Full toss, on a good line again. Lynn goes back and eases a drive for a run through the leg side field.

17.6 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Lynn rocks back and punches a drive down the ground for a single run.

17.5 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Broad gets on the front foot and plays a pull for one run.

17.4 1 DROPPED! Full toss, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Lynn moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for a run. A real chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Malik.

17.3 4 And again! Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Lynn gets on the back foot and drives over the off side for four runs.

17.2 4 And another! Pitched up, pitching near leg stump. Lynn goes back and edges behind square on the leg side for 4 runs.

17.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Woakes, pitching on a good line. Lynn goes back and lifts a pull for 4 runs.

16.6 4 FOUR! Thompson pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Broad moves down the pitch and ramps for four runs behind square on the on side.

16.5 1 Lynn brings up his 100! Full, outside off stump. Lynn gets on the back foot and punches a drive for one run.

16.4 6 SIX! Full ball, outside off. Lynn shuffles down the pitch and flicks behind square for a half dozen runs.

16.3 1 Thompson comes over the wicket. Full ball, on a good line. Broad gets on the front foot and edges on the leg side for one run.

16.2 W OUT! Thompson gets the wicket! Around the wicket to Willey, yorker, on line. He gets on the front foot but plays and misses while trying to defend, the ball gets through, and Willey is bowled

16.1 1 Full toss, pitching outside off once more. Lynn rocks back and plays a drive on the off side for a run.

15.6 1 Good length from Tariq, pitching outside off stump. Lynn gets on the back foot and drives for 1 run on the on side.

15.5 2 Tariq now coming over the wicket. Length ball, outside off stump. Lynn gets on the back foot and plays a drive on the on side for 2 runs.

15.4 1 Tariq comes around the wicket to Willey. On a good length, outside off. Willey moves down the pitch and edges for a single run back behind square.

15.3 1 Tariq comes over the wicket. Good line and length from Tariq once more. Lynn moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.

15.2 . On a good line and length from Tariq. Lynn goes back and glances

15.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Willey goes back and drives through the off side.

14.6 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Willey gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run.

14.5 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, on line. Willey rocks back and pulls for six runs back behind square.

14.4 1 Full, outside off stump once again. Lynn gets on the back foot and inside edges for a single run behind square on the on side.

14.3 6 MAXIMUM! Full, outside off. Lynn gets on the front foot and drives for six runs over the off side field.

14.2 1 Hannon-Dalby pitches one up, on leg stump and angling across. Willey gets forward and edges for a single run.

14.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Hannon-Dalby, pitching on a good line. Willey gets on the back foot and pulls for 4 runs behind square. The ball is misfielded.

13.6 1 Good length, outside off. Willey moves onto the back foot and drives for 1 run over the on side field.

13.5 4 FOUR! Tariq comes around the wicket. Tariq pitches one up, pitching outside off once more. Willey moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs over the off side field.

13.4 1 Tariq comes over the wicket to Lynn. Tariq pitches one up, pitching outside off. Lynn gets on the back foot and cuts for one run.

13.3 1lb Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Willey gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a leg glance behind square, resulting in one leg bye.

13.2 4 FOUR! Tariq now coming around the wicket to Willey. Full ball, pitching outside off. Willey moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs through the off side field.

13.1 W OUT! Tariq gets the wicket! Tariq pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angling across. McSweeney pushes forward and drives poorly, and is caught by Yates down the ground.

12.6 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line. McSweeney goes back and drives for a single run.

12.5 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off again. Lynn rocks back and drives for a run.

12.4 1 Full toss, outside off stump again. McSweeney gets on the front foot and lofts a poor drive for a run over the on side field.

12.3 1 Yorker, outside off stump once again. Lynn rocks back and cuts through point for a run.

12.2 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. McSweeney moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side for a run.

12.1 1 Yorker, on line. Lynn rocks back and eases a drive for a single run.

11.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. McSweeney moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive

11.5 1 On a good line and length. Lynn moves down the pitch and eases a drive on the off side for 1 run.

11.4 4 FOUR MORE! Back of a length from Ali, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Lynn gets on the back foot and edges for four runs behind square.

11.3 4 And again! Ali pitches one up, pitching outside leg and angled across Lynn. He moves down the pitch and sweeps for four runs behind point.

11.2 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Ali once more. Lynn advances down the pitch and inside edges for 4 runs behind square on the on side.

11.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length once more. McSweeney rocks back and guides a glance on the on side for one run.

10.6 1 Full ball, on a good line. McSweeney gets on the back foot and drives for a single run.

10.5 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Lynn gets on the back foot and plays a cut for one run.

10.4 1 Pitched up, on line. McSweeney rocks back and drives for a run.

10.3 1 Tariq pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Lynn pushes forward and skies a drive for one run on the leg side.

10.2 2 Pitched up, outside off again. Lynn rocks back and outside edges for a couple of runs back behind point.

10.1 1 Full ball, outside off stump. McSweeney pushes forward and eases a drive for one run.

9.6 1 On a good line and length. McSweeney pushes forward and finesses a glance through the on side field for 1 run.

9.5 1 Yorker, pitching on leg and angling across. Lynn gets on the back foot and tucks a glance for a run.

9.4 4 And another! Pitched up, on a good line. Lynn gets on the back foot and skies a flick for four runs.

9.3 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off once again. Lynn gets on the back foot and drives for four runs.

9.2 1 Full ball, outside off stump once again. McSweeney gets forward and skies a drive for 1 run down the ground.

9.1 1 Good length from Webster, pitching outside off stump. Lynn rocks back and drives for a run through the off side.

8.6 . On a good line and length. McSweeney goes back and guides a cut

8.5 1 Fifty up for Lynn! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Lynn moves onto the front foot and drives for one run through the off side.

8.4 1 Good line and length. McSweeney moves onto the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

8.3 . Full ball, outside off stump. McSweeney moves onto the back foot and defends

8.2 . Back of a length from Ali, on a good line but angling across McSweeney. He goes back, and is hit on the pad while attempting a pull

8.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching on a good line. McSweeney goes back and edges for four runs behind square.

7.6 . Good length from Tariq, pitching outside off once more. Lynn moves onto the back foot and defends

7.5 1 Good length, outside off again. McSweeney gets on the back foot and eases a drive through the off side for 1 run.

7.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Lynn moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for one run on the off side.

7.3 1 DROPPED! Full ball, pitching outside off once more. McSweeney gets on the front foot and drives shakily down the ground for a single run. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Tariq. A really difficult chance for Tariq there.

7.2 1 Full, pitching outside off stump once more. Lynn moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for one run down the ground.

7.1 1 Length ball, outside off. McSweeney gets on the back foot and drives for one run.

6.6 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. Lynn shuffles down the pitch but misses while attempting to play a drive

6.5 1 On a good length, outside off again. McSweeney gets forward and slices a square cut through point for a run.

6.4 1 Short of a length, outside off once again. Lynn gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.

6.3 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, outside off. Lynn moves onto the front foot and drives over the leg side field for 6 runs.

6.2 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across McSweeney. He gets on the front foot and glances for one run.

6.1 1 Good length from Barnard, outside off. Lynn gets on the back foot and eases a drive on the off side for a single run.

5.6 W OUT! Run out. Good length, outside off. Vasconcelos advances down the pitch and punches a shaky drive. He is then run out, following some tidy fielding by Barnard and Smith.

5.5 1 Yorker, pitching on leg and angling across Lynn. He goes back and plays a flick for a run.

5.4 . Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. Lynn moves onto the back foot and pulls poorly

5.3 4 FOUR! Good length from Woakes, outside off stump once more. Lynn rocks back and drives on the leg side for 4 runs.

5.2 . Back of a length, outside off. Lynn advances but makes no contact while trying a cut

5.1 2 On a good line and length. Lynn rocks back and pulls for two runs.

4.6 1 Thompson pitches one up, outside off again. Lynn gets on the back foot and edges behind square on the on side for 1 run.

4.5 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off. Lynn rocks back and lifts a drive for four runs on the leg side.

4.4 . Thompson now coming over the wicket. Full toss, pitching on leg and angling across. Lynn gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a flick. Warwickshire Bears appeal, however the umpire gives Lynn not out.

4.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Vasconcelos rocks back and skies a pull for one run.

4.2 . Yorker, outside off. Vasconcelos moves onto the back foot and drives

4.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Vasconcelos goes back and lofts a drive on the off side for four runs.

3.6 1 Good line and length. Vasconcelos moves onto the front foot and finesses a glance for 1 run.

3.5 6 SIX! Full ball, pitching outside off once more. Vasconcelos moves down the pitch and drives for a half dozen runs.

3.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Lynn goes back and skies a pull for a single run.

3.3 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Hannon-Dalby once more. Lynn goes back and pulls for four runs.

3.2 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line again. Vasconcelos gets on the back foot and edges back behind point for one run.

3.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on leg stump and angling across Vasconcelos. He pushes forward and edges behind point for 4 runs.

2.6 . Good length from Woakes, outside off stump again. Lynn goes back but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut

2.5 1 Short of a length, outside leg. Vasconcelos advances and inside edges behind square for a run.

2.5 1w Wide. Back of a length, pitching well down the leg side. Vasconcelos advances down the pitch but misses while attempting a glance

2.4 1lb Woakes pitches one up, on leg stump and angled across. Lynn gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a drive, resulting in a single leg bye.

2.3 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, on a good line. Lynn goes back and pulls back behind square for six runs.

2.2 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Lynn gets on the back foot and skies a drive for four runs over the off side.

2.1 1 Good length from Woakes, pitching on leg and angling across. Vasconcelos rocks back and glances for one run through the leg side field.

1.6 . On a good length, outside off again. Lynn moves onto the back foot and eases a drive

1.5 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off. Lynn shuffles down the pitch and inside edges back behind square for 4 runs.

1.4 . Good line and length. Lynn pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

1.4 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Lynn gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a flick

1.3 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, on leg stump. Lynn moves onto the back foot and plays a flick back behind square for six runs.

1.2 . Good length, pitching outside off. Lynn moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying a drive

1.1 1 On a good length, outside off. Vasconcelos rocks back and cuts for a run.

0.6 1 Good length from Woakes, outside leg again. Vasconcelos advances down the pitch and glances back behind square for one run.

0.5 1 Good length, pitching outside leg stump. Lynn rocks back and glances on the on side for one run.

0.4 1 Good line and length from Woakes. Vasconcelos pushes forward and glances for one run.

0.3 4 FOUR! Good length from Woakes, pitching outside off stump once again. Vasconcelos gets on the back foot and lifts a drive on the off side for 4 runs.

0.2 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Lynn gets on the back foot and slices a square cut through point for a single run.

0.1 1 On a good line and length. Vasconcelos gets forward and glances for one run.

19.6 W OUT! Caught. Yorker, pitching outside off. Webster shuffles down the pitch and edges, and is caught by McSweeney through point on the off side.

19.5 W OUT! Run out. Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Webster rocks back and eases a sloppy drive. Woakes is then run out, as a result of some tidy fielding by Sanderson.

19.4 W OUT! Run out. Full, pitching outside leg stump. Thompson moves down the pitch, and is hit on the pads while attempting a drive. He is then run out at the striker's end, after some good fielding by Sanderson.

19.3 2 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Thompson goes back and flicks for 2 runs.

19.2 1 Pitched up, outside off. Webster rocks back and eases a drive for one run down the ground.

19.1 1 Sanderson pitches one up, on line. Thompson shuffles down the pitch and plays a flick for one run behind square.

18.6 2 Willey pitches one up, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Webster moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for a pair of runs.

18.5 6 SIX! Full toss, on a good line. Webster goes back and plays a flick for six runs.

18.5 1w Wide. Willey pitches one up, pitching far outside leg. Webster moves onto the back foot but misses while trying a flick

18.4 1lb Good length, outside off stump. Thompson shuffles down the pitch, and is hit on the pads while trying a drive, resulting in a single leg bye.

18.3 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off once again. Thompson gets on the back foot and drives for 4 runs over the off side field.

18.2 1 Full, outside off stump. Webster moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for 1 run down the ground.

18.1 6 SIX! Full toss, outside leg. Webster moves onto the front foot and flicks for six runs back behind square.

17.6 1 Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Webster goes back and inside edges for a run.

17.5 4 FOUR! Yorker, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Webster advances down the pitch and sweeps for 4 runs back behind square.

17.4 1 Yorker, pitching near leg stump and angling across Thompson. He advances down the pitch and plays a flick for 1 run behind square.

17.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Sanderson, pitching on a good line. Thompson advances and edges for four runs behind square.

17.2 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Webster goes back and drives for a run.

17.1 1 Sanderson pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Thompson pushes forward and flicks for a run.

16.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Thompson rocks back and flicks a glance through the leg side field for 1 run.

16.5 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line again. Webster pushes forward and flicks for a single run.

16.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Thompson pushes forward and eases a drive for a run through the off side field.

16.4 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

16.3 W OUT! Sales gets the wicket! Good line and length. Barnard shuffles down the pitch but swings and misses while trying a ramp, and the ball careens into the stumps

16.3 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Barnard rocks back but makes no contact while trying to play a flick

16.2 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Webster. He moves down the pitch and drives past the bowler for 1 run.

16.1 6 MAXIMUM! Good line and length from Sales. Webster advances down the pitch and pulls for a half dozen runs behind square.

15.6 . Yorker, outside off stump. Barnard gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a glance

15.5 2 Full ball, pitching outside off once again. Barnard goes back and lofts a drive for a couple of runs straight down the ground.

15.4 4 FOUR! Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Barnard gets on the back foot and ramps for 4 runs behind point on the off side.

15.3 1 Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Webster gets on the back foot and plays a mediocre drive for a single run over the off side.

15.2 1 Willey pitches one up, on a good line once again. Barnard goes back and drives over the on side field for a single run.

15.1 6 MAXIMUM! Pitching on a good line and length. Barnard gets on the back foot and lofts a flick back behind square for six runs.

14.6 1lb Pitched up, outside off stump once again. Barnard gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying a sweep, resulting in a leg bye. Northamptonshire Steelbacks appeal, but the umpire gives Barnard not out.

14.5 2 DROPPED! Full, pitching outside off stump. Barnard advances and lofts a poor drive for two runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped.

14.4 2 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Barnard moves down the pitch and edges behind square for two runs.

14.3 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Barnard gets forward but misses while trying to play a sweep

14.2 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line again. Webster moves onto the back foot and guides a glance for a single run.

14.1 . Harrison pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Webster gets on the front foot but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive shot

13.6 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, outside off stump again. Barnard rocks back and plays a drive for six runs.

13.6 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off. Barnard advances but makes no contact while attempting a ramp

13.5 6 SIX! Sales pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Barnard gets on the back foot and flicks for a half dozen runs.

13.4 1 Full, pitching outside off once more. Webster gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run down the ground.

13.4 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching well outside off stump.

13.3 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, outside off. Webster advances down the pitch and lifts a flick for six runs.

13.2 2 Back of a length from Sales, outside off stump. Webster advances and skies a drive for a pair of runs over the off side field.

13.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump. Webster advances and plays a drive over the off side field for four runs.

12.6 . Pitched up, on a good line. Barnard gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

12.5 4 FOUR! Scrimshaw pitches one up, pitching outside off once more. Barnard moves onto the front foot and skies a drive for four runs.

12.4 2 Free hit. Back of a length, outside off. Barnard gets on the back foot and plays a wild pull down the ground for two runs.

12.4 nb No ball. Back of a length from Scrimshaw, on line. Barnard moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a pull

12.3 . Short of a length, outside off stump again. Barnard moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a cut

12.2 . Good length from Scrimshaw, pitching outside off again. Barnard rocks back and punches a drive

12.1 . Back of a length from Scrimshaw, outside off once more. Barnard gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a pull

12.1 1w Wide. Back of a length, pitching well outside off stump. Barnard moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to play a pull

11.6 4 FOUR! Fifty for Webster with a boundary! Pitched up, outside off. Webster moves down the pitch and outside edges back behind point for 4 runs.

11.5 . Full, on a good line. Webster gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

11.4 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Barnard shuffles down the pitch and guides a glance for 1 run.

11.3 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Webster goes back and outside edges for a single run.

11.2 . On a good line and length from Harrison. Webster gets on the back foot and defends

11.1 6 SIX! Full, outside off. Webster gets forward and plays a sweep for a half dozen runs.

10.6 1 Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across Webster. He gets on the back foot and flicks for a run.

10.5 1 Good length from Scrimshaw, outside off stump. Barnard moves onto the back foot and drives poorly for a run.

10.4 1 Full ball, on line. Webster moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for one run.

10.3 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Webster rocks back but makes no contact while trying to play a cut

10.2 1 On a good length, pitching on leg. Barnard rocks back and inside edges back behind square for a single run.

10.1 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Barnard goes back but makes no contact while attempting a pull

9.6 1 Good line and length from Harrison once more. Barnard moves onto the back foot and finesses a glance behind square for a single run.

9.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Webster goes back and glances for a run.

9.4 1 Harrison pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Barnard moves onto the back foot and guides a glance through the leg side field for 1 run.

9.3 W OUT! Harrison breaks through! On a good length, outside off. Hain shuffles down the pitch but misses while attempting a drive, McManus whips the bails off, and Hain is out

9.2 . Good length from Harrison, outside off once more. Hain gets on the back foot and edges

9.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Hain gets forward and edges for 4 runs behind square.

8.6 1 Pitched up, on line. Hain moves down the pitch and flicks for a single run back behind square.

8.5 1 On a good line and length. Webster moves onto the back foot and glances for one run behind point on the off side.

8.4 1 Full, outside off. Hain gets forward and plays a flick for 1 run.

8.3 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line once more. Webster gets on the front foot and drives for a run down the ground.

8.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Scrimshaw, pitching on a good line. Webster shuffles down the pitch and cuts for four runs.

8.1 1 Back of a length, pitching outside leg. Hain shuffles down the pitch and glances for 1 run back behind square.

7.6 . Full ball, outside off again. Webster goes back but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

7.5 1 Full, outside off stump. Hain gets on the back foot and cuts for one run.

7.4 1 Full, on a good line. Webster goes back and drives for a run.

7.3 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Webster gets forward and lifts a sweep back behind square for 4 runs.

7.2 . Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Webster pushes forward and edges back behind square.

7.1 1 Full toss, on line. Hain moves onto the back foot and flicks averagely for a run.

6.6 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Webster rocks back and lofts a late cut for 4 runs behind point.

6.5 2 McSweeney pitches one up, outside off stump. Webster gets forward and plays a drive for a pair of runs over the off side.

6.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Hain rocks back and eases a drive for a run through the off side field.

6.3 1 Pitched up, on line once more. Webster gets on the front foot and sweeps back behind square for a run.

6.2 . Pitched up, on a good line. Webster gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

6.1 1 Good length, pitching on leg and angled across. Hain goes back and tucks a glance on the leg side for a run.

5.6 . Full ball, pitching on a good line once again. Webster gets on the front foot and inside edges behind square.

5.5 . Good line and length from Sales. Webster pushes forward and defends

5.5 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump. Webster gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

5.5 1w Wide. Short of a length, pitching well outside off stump.

5.4 . Back of a length from Sales, pitching outside off stump again. Webster moves onto the back foot and edges onto the body while attempting to play a pull

5.3 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off. Webster advances down the pitch and edges behind point on the off side for four runs. The ball is misfielded by McSweeney costing a pair of runs.

5.2 1 Good length, outside off stump again. Hain moves down the pitch and cuts behind point for one run.

5.1 1 Good length from Sales, pitching outside off stump. Webster goes back and drives sloppily down the ground for 1 run.

4.6 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Webster gets forward and plays a flick for 1 run.

4.5 1 On a good line and length from Sanderson. Hain rocks back and glances behind square on the on side for a run.

4.5 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Hain rocks back but makes no contact while trying to play a leg glance

4.4 2 On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across. Hain gets on the back foot and guides a glance for a pair of runs back behind square.

4.3 . Keeper moves up to the stumps. Short of a length, on a good line but angling across. Hain advances down the pitch, and is hit on the body while attempting a pull

4.2 1 Full, pitching on a good line once more. Webster moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a single run.

4.1 1 Full, on a good line. Hain moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a run.

3.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Hain pushes forward and guides a glance for one run.

3.5 2 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Hain moves onto the front foot and flicks for a couple of runs. Impressive fielding by Kimber saves a boundary.

3.4 W OUT! Sales breaks through! Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Malik advances and cuts shakily, and is caught by McSweeney behind point.

3.3 6 Back-to-back maximums! Short of a length, outside off. Malik gets on the back foot and pulls for 6 runs.

3.2 6 SIX! Short of a length, outside off stump. Malik goes back and pulls for a half dozen runs.

3.2 1w Wide. Sales pitches one up, too wide outside leg. Malik gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a flick

3.1 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Malik moves down the pitch but misses while trying to play a pull

2.6 . Willey comes around the wicket to Webster. Back of a length from Willey, pitching near leg stump. Webster advances down the pitch but misses while attempting a glance

2.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Webster moves down the pitch and drives for four runs over the off side.

2.4 . Good line and length from Willey once more. Webster moves onto the front foot and defends

2.3 . Good line and length again. Webster moves onto the front foot and plays a flick

2.2 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Good line and length. Webster moves down the pitch and skies a drive over the off side for four runs.

2.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside leg. Webster rocks back and plays a leg glance for four runs behind square.

1.6 4 FOUR! Full, on a good line. Malik shuffles down the pitch and lifts a flick for 4 runs.

1.5 6 SIX! Sanderson pitches one up, on a good line. Malik moves onto the front foot and lofts a flick for 6 runs.

1.4 1 Back of a length, pitching on leg. Webster advances and finesses a glance on the leg side for a run.

1.3 . Sanderson pitches one up, outside off again. Webster advances but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

1.2 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Webster moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to defend

1.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Malik moves onto the front foot and lifts a flick for a single run.

0.6 W OUT! Willey gets the wicket! Good length, outside off stump. Yates moves down the pitch and outside edges, and is caught by Scrimshaw

0.5 . Willey pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Yates shuffles down the pitch and drives

0.4 . Good line and length from Willey. Yates moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.3 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Malik moves onto the back foot and edges behind point for a single run.

0.2 . Back of a length from Willey, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Malik advances and plays a wild defensive stroke