H2h Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire T20 T20 Blast 31.05.2026

T20

Edgbaston

WAR
WAR

208

NOR
NOR

209

Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire

List a, One-Day Cup

WARWarwickshire

291

NORNorthamptonshire

229

T20, T20 Blast

WARWarwickshire

176

NORNorthamptonshire

240

T20, T20 Blast

NORNorthamptonshire

184

WARWarwickshire

174