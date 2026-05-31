Results Score Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire T20 T20 Blast 31.05.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Lynn Chrisbatsman
|115
|59
|13
|5
|194.92
|Vasconcelos Ricardowicket keeper
|27
|15
|3
|1
|180
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Woakes Chrisall rounder
|4
|0
|44
|0
|11
|1
|0
|Thompson Jordanall rounder
|4
|0
|39
|2
|9.75
|1
|0
Latest Highlights
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19.1
4
FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off. McManus gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs over the off side.
18.6
1lb
Thompson pitches one up, pitching near leg stump. McManus pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a flick, resulting in 1 leg bye.
18.5
W
OUT! Thompson gets the wicket! Yorker, pitching on a good line. Broad gets on the front foot and inside edges, the stumps are disturbed, and Broad has to depart