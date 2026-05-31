Results Score Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire T20 T20 Blast 31.05.2026

T20

Edgbaston

WAR
WAR

208

NOR
NOR

209

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Lynn Chrisbatsman11559135194.92
Vasconcelos Ricardowicket keeper271531180
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Woakes Chrisall rounder404401110
Thompson Jordanall rounder403929.7510

Latest Highlights

19.1
4

FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off. McManus gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs over the off side.

18.6
1lb

Thompson pitches one up, pitching near leg stump. McManus pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a flick, resulting in 1 leg bye.

18.5
W

OUT! Thompson gets the wicket! Yorker, pitching on a good line. Broad gets on the front foot and inside edges, the stumps are disturbed, and Broad has to depart

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