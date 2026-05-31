Match details Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire T20 T20 Blast 31.05.2026

T20

Edgbaston

WAR
WAR

208

NOR
NOR

209

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:Warwickshire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, May 31, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Warwickshire Squad

PlayersYates Robert, Malik Zen, Webster Beau, Hain Sam, Barnard Ed, Woakes Chris, Thompson Jordan, Ali Tazeem Chaudry, Hannon-Dalby Oliver, Tariq Usman, Smith Kai
BenchDavies Alex, Gilchrist Nathan, Lalit Jani Vaansh, Shaikh Hamza

Northamptonshire Squad

PlayersLynn Chris, Vasconcelos Ricardo, McSweeney Nathan, Willey David, Broad Justin, James Kimber Louis Philip, McManus Lewis, Harrison Calvin, Sales James, Sanderson Ben, Scrimshaw George
BenchBartlett George, Miller Angus H, Procter Luke, Weatherall Raphael A

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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