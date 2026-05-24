18.1 . Full toss, on line. Abell moves onto the front foot and leg glances averagely

17.4 W OUT! Tariq gets the wicket! Around the wicket to Rew, good length, pitching outside off stump. He gets forward and outside edges, and is caught by Woakes

17.3 1 Tariq now coming over the wicket to Abell. Pitched up, pitching outside leg again. Abell pushes forward and leg glances for 1 run.

17.2 1 OUT! Tariq gets the wicket! Around the wicket to Rew, good length, pitching outside off stump. He gets forward and outside edges, and is caught by Woakes

17.1 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Abell rocks back and skies a bad drive for 1 run.

16.5 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Abell rocks back and leg glances back behind square for a single run.

16.4 4 And another! Back of a length, outside off once again. Abell rocks back and slices a late cut for 4 runs back behind point.

16.3 4 FOUR! Thompson comes over the wicket to Abell. Full toss, outside off stump. Abell pushes forward and eases a drive on the off side for 4 runs.

16.2 1lb Thompson now coming around the wicket to Rew. Full, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Rew moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a flick, resulting in 1 leg bye. Warwickshire appeal, however umpire Saggers says not out.

16.1 1 Back of a length from Thompson, on line again. Abell goes back and defends for 1 run.

15.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Abell pushes forward and drives for a run.

15.5 3 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Rew moves onto the front foot and inside edges back behind square for 3 runs.

15.3 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Abell moves onto the back foot and pulls behind square for a run.

15.2 1 Back of a length from Woakes, pitching near leg stump and angling across Rew. He gets forward and flicks for a single run.

15.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off again. Abell pushes forward and tucks a leg glance for one run down the ground.

14.3 1 Back of a length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Rew moves onto the back foot and flicks a leg glance for 1 run.

14.2 6 SIX! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Rew moves onto the front foot and switch hits for six runs behind point on the off side.

14.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Rew gets forward and plays a sweep for four runs.

13.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump. Rew pushes forward and drives for 4 runs down the ground.

13.4 6 SIX! Good length from Ali, outside off. Rew moves onto the front foot and lifts a sweep for a half dozen runs back behind square.

13.2 4 FOUR! Rew brings up his fifty in emphatic style! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Rew moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs.

13.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Abell moves down the pitch and drives shakily on the on side for a single run.

12.6 2 Hannon-Dalby drops one in short, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Rew gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a couple of runs.

12.5 . Back of a length from Hannon-Dalby, outside leg and angled across Rew. He goes back but swings and misses while trying a pull

12.4 . Short ball, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Rew shuffles down the pitch but misses while attempting to play a cut

12.3 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off once more. Rew gets on the front foot and flicks for 4 runs.

12.2 3 Good length, outside off. Abell pushes forward and lifts a bad drive on the off side for three runs. The ball is misfielded by Jani.

12.1 1 On a good line and length. Rew moves onto the front foot and plays a mediocre leg glance for a run.

11.6 1 Pitched up, outside off. Rew moves onto the front foot and drives for one run through the leg side field.

11.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Thompson, outside off. Rew gets on the back foot and cuts for 4 runs.

11.3 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. Rew gets forward and drives through the off side field for 1 run.

11.1 . Good length, pitching outside off. Abell gets forward and eases a drive

11.1 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg.

10.6 1 Tariq now coming over the wicket. Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Abell goes back and cuts for 1 run.

10.5 1 Short of a length, outside off. Rew goes back and cuts for a run back behind point.

10.4 4 FOUR! Tariq now coming around the wicket. Pitched up, outside off stump. Rew gets forward and drives for four runs through the off side field.

10.4 2w Wide. Tariq comes over the wicket to Abell. On leg stump. Abell pushes forward and misses while trying a leg glance, but it beats the wicketkeeper and runs away for two wides.

10.3 1 Good line and length. Rew gets forward and drives for a single run.

10.2 . Tariq now coming around the wicket. Full ball, outside off stump once again. Rew gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a reverse sweep

10.1 1 Length ball, outside off. Abell pushes forward and guides a leg glance for 1 run.

9.4 1 Back of a length from Ali, pitching on a good line. Abell gets forward and flicks a leg glance for 1 run.

9.3 3 Full, pitching outside off. Rew gets on the front foot and drives for 3 runs back behind point.

9.1 1 Good line and length again. Abell gets forward and leg glances for a run.

8.5 1 Barnard now coming around the wicket to Rew. Short of a length, on line. Rew moves onto the back foot and leg glances for a run.

8.4 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Abell gets forward and leg glances for a single run.

8.1 1 Back of a length from Barnard, on a good line. Banton gets on the back foot and finesses a leg glance for a run.

7.6 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Banton goes back and guides a leg glance for one run.

7.5 6 DROPPED! Tariq now coming over the wicket. On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across. Banton moves onto the front foot and switch hits for a half dozen runs. A real chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Yates.

7.4 1 Tariq now coming around the wicket. Back of a length from Tariq, outside off. Rew gets on the back foot and pulls for one run.

7.3 1 Tariq now coming over the wicket. Short of a length, on a good line. Banton gets on the back foot and finesses a leg glance for a run.

7.2 1 Good length, outside off. Rew gets on the front foot and drives shakily on the off side for 1 run.

7.1 . Full ball, outside off again. Rew gets forward and punches a drive on the off side.

7.1 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Rew pushes forward but misses while attempting to play a sweep

6.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Banton moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for 4 runs.

6.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Webster, outside off. Banton moves onto the back foot and edges behind point for 4 runs.

6.3 1 Back of a length from Webster, outside off. Rew moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for a single run.

6.2 2 Back of a length from Webster, pitching outside off stump. Rew gets on the back foot and pulls for two runs.

6.1 2 Back of a length from Webster, on line. Rew moves onto the back foot and leg glances for two runs.

5.6 1 DROPPED! Good length from Woakes, outside off. Rew gets forward and drives through the off side field for one run. A huge chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Webster.

5.5 1 Back of a length, on line. Banton steps away and punches a drive for one run on the off side.

5.4 . Back of a length from Woakes, pitching outside off. Banton gets on the front foot and finesses a leg glance

5.3 1 Back of a length, outside off. Rew gets on the back foot and pulls for one run behind square.

5.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Banton gets on the back foot and guides a cut for a run.

5.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Rew pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run.

4.6 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Banton pushes forward and drives for 4 runs on the off side.

4.5 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, on line once again. Banton pushes forward and plays a drive over the leg side field for a half dozen runs.

4.4 . Yorker, pitching on a good line. Banton moves onto the front foot and defends

4.3 . Back of a length from Thompson, outside off stump. Banton moves onto the back foot and drives

4.2 . Back of a length from Thompson, on a good line. Banton rocks back and leg glances

4.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off. Banton gets forward and drives for four runs over the off side field.

3.6 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Rew pushes forward but misses while trying to play a drive

3.5 6 SIX! Hannon-Dalby pitches one up, on a good line. Rew gets forward and lifts a flick for six runs.

3.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on line. Rew shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive for 4 runs.

3.3 . Pitching on a good line and length. Rew pushes forward and drives

3.2 . Back of a length from Hannon-Dalby, pitching on a good line again. Rew goes back and plays a defensive stroke

2.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Woakes, on a good line. Banton steps away and cuts for 4 runs.

2.5 . Length ball, outside off stump. Banton pushes forward and defends

2.4 1 Back of a length from Woakes, on a good line. Smeed moves onto the front foot and drives for one run.

2.3 . Good line and length. Smeed pushes forward and leg glances

2.2 1 Back of a length, outside off. Banton moves onto the back foot and edges onto the pads while trying a leg glance for 1 run.

2.1 . Short of a length, outside off once again. Banton moves onto the back foot and eases a drive through the off side.

1.6 1 Back of a length from Hannon-Dalby, pitching outside off stump. Banton moves onto the back foot and skies a sloppy drive over the off side field for 1 run.

1.5 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Banton goes back and eases a sloppy drive

1.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on line. Banton moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for four runs back behind square.

1.3 . Back of a length from Hannon-Dalby, pitching outside off stump once again. Banton gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a pull

1.2 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Smeed advances down the pitch and eases a drive back through point for one run.

1.1 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Banton gets on the back foot and outside edges for 1 run.

0.6 . Pitching on a good line and length. Smeed moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.5 4 FOUR! Woakes pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Smeed moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs on the off side.

0.4 2 Short of a length, on a good line. Smeed rocks back and pulls for two runs behind square.

0.3 . Back of a length, outside off once more. Smeed gets on the back foot and edges into their pads while attempting a drive

0.2 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump. Smeed gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs.

0.1 1 Short of a length, on a good line but angling across. Banton rocks back and leg glances for a run.

19.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Thompson pushes forward but misses while trying a drive

19.4 2 Ball pitches one up, pitching outside off. Thompson gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field for two runs. The ball is misfielded by Goldsworthy.

19.3 1 Full ball, on line. Woakes moves onto the front foot and flicks for a run.

19.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off. Woakes gets on the front foot and drives for four runs behind point.

18.6 . Short of a length, outside off once again. Jani moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a pull

18.5 1 Sams pitches one up, outside off stump. Hain gets on the front foot and drives through the off side for a single run.

18.4 1b Sams pitches one up, pitching outside off once again. Jani pushes forward but misses while trying a drive, and the ball flies away from Banton for a single bye.

18.3 1 Back of a length from Sams, outside off stump. Hain gets on the back foot and cuts for a single run through point.

18.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off again. Jani pushes forward and drives through the off side for a run.

18.1 1w Wide. Full, pitching far outside off.

17.5 1 Pitched up, outside off. Jani gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run straight down the ground.

17.4 1 Full, on a good line. Hain gets on the front foot and drives for a single run on the on side.

17.3 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off once more. Hain gets on the front foot and plays a pull back behind square for four runs.

17.2 2 DROPPED! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Hain moves onto the back foot and pulls shakily behind square for 2 runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Rew.

17.1 1 Back of a length from Gregory, pitching outside off again. Jani moves onto the back foot and inside edges back behind square for a run.

16.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off again. Jani moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.

16.6 1w Wide. Ball pitches one up, pitching well outside off stump.

16.5 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Hain moves onto the front foot and plays a flick back behind square for one run.

16.4 . Pitched up, outside off once more. Hain gets forward and eases a drive down the ground.

16.3 1 Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Jani gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

16.2 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Hain moves onto the front foot and drives for a run.

16.1 . Pitched up, outside off. Hain pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to play a sweep

15.5 1 Good line and length again. Jani moves onto the front foot and flicks a leg glance for a run.

15.3 6 SIX MORE! Overton pitches one up, pitching on leg and angling across. Barnard pushes forward and plays a flick for a half dozen runs back behind square.

15.2 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Overton, on a good line once more. Barnard rocks back and pulls back behind square for a half dozen runs.

15.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Overton, pitching on a good line. Barnard gets on the back foot and lifts a pull for 4 runs behind square.

14.6 . Back of a length from Sams, outside off. Hain gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a cut

14.5 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Barnard pushes forward and punches a drive for 1 run through the off side field.

14.4 1 Sams pitches one up, outside off again. Hain pushes forward and edges for a run behind square on the leg side.

14.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Barnard pushes forward and plays a pull for one run.

14.2 1 Good length, outside off again. Hain pushes forward and drives for a single run.

14.1 . On a good length, outside off stump once more. Hain gets on the front foot but misses while attempting to play a drive

13.6 1 Full ball, outside off stump once more. Hain pushes forward and drives through the off side for a run.

13.5 1 Goldsworthy pitches one up, pitching outside off. Barnard pushes forward and punches a drive for one run on the off side.

13.4 6 MAXIMUM! Good line and length from Goldsworthy. Barnard advances down the pitch and drives for six runs over the off side field.

13.4 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Barnard gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a sweep

13.3 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Hain rocks back and leg glances for one run.

13.2 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, outside off stump. Hain shuffles down the pitch and drives over the on side field for six runs.

13.1 1 On a good line and length from Goldsworthy. Barnard advances down the pitch and drives on the off side for 1 run.

12.6 2 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Hain rocks back and cuts for a pair of runs back behind point.

12.5 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. Barnard goes back and cuts for a run behind point.

12.4 1 Short of a length, outside off stump again. Hain goes back and plays a pull behind square for one run.

12.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Barnard moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run.

12.2 W OUT! Ball gets the wicket! Good length, outside off. Webster rocks back and edges, and is brilliantly caught by Banton behind square.

12.1 1 Back of a length, on line. Hain creates room and plays a cut back behind point for one run.

11.6 1 Goldsworthy pitches one up, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Hain pushes forward and punches a drive for a run on the leg side.

11.5 1lb Pitching on a good line and length. Webster gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a leg glance, resulting in 1 leg bye.

11.4 1 Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across Hain. He advances down the pitch and punches a drive through the off side field for 1 run.

11.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Goldsworthy, on line. Hain backs away and pulls down the ground for four runs.

11.2 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Webster moves onto the front foot and finesses a leg glance for a single run.

11.1 2 Full ball, on line. Webster gets on the front foot and leg glances for a couple of runs.

10.7 1 Back of a length from Sams, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Webster goes back and tucks a leg glance for one run behind square.

10.6 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off once more. Webster gets forward and outside edges for four runs behind point.

10.5 1 Full ball, outside off stump once again. Hain moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side for a run.

10.4 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Webster moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run.

10.3 6 MAXIMUM! Free hit, and Webster makes the most of it. Full, outside off once more. Webster moves onto the front foot and skies a drive for 6 runs.

10.2 nb No ball. Full toss, pitching outside off stump once again. Hain rocks back and inside edges onto their body while trying to play a pull, resulting in one leg bye.

10.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Webster gets forward and drives for a single run.

9.6 1 Back of a length from Gregory, on line. Webster rocks back and plays a flick for 1 run back behind square.

9.5 2 Full, outside off. Webster gets on the front foot and drives through the off side for a couple of runs.

9.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Webster goes back and lofts a scoop back behind point for four runs.

9.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Hain shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive for a run.

9.2 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Webster goes back and pulls for a run.

9.1 1 Gregory pitches one up, pitching outside off. Hain moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run through the off side.

8.6 1 Goldsworthy pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Hain creates room and drives for one run.

8.5 1 Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across Webster. He gets on the front foot and leg glances for 1 run.

8.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Hain shuffles down the pitch and drives through the off side for one run.

8.3 1 Full ball, pitching outside off again. Webster moves onto the front foot and drives sloppily for a single run.

8.2 . Back of a length from Goldsworthy, outside off. Webster goes back and guides a poor cut

8.1 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line once more. Hain gets forward and leg glances for a single run.

7.6 1 Short of a length, on line. Hain rocks back and pulls behind square for a run.

7.5 1 Good length from Gregory, outside off stump. Webster rocks back and drives for a single run through point.

7.4 . Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Webster rocks back and eases a drive

7.3 1 Back of a length from Gregory, outside off stump. Hain moves onto the back foot and leg glances for 1 run.

7.1 4 FOUR! Full toss, outside off stump. Yates rocks back and lifts a ramp for four runs back behind square.

6.6 1 Back of a length from Goldsworthy, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Yates shuffles down the pitch and leg glances for 1 run.

6.5 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Webster moves onto the back foot and drives for a run down the ground.

6.4 1 Good line and length. Yates gets on the front foot and flicks a leg glance back behind square for one run.

6.3 1 Back of a length from Goldsworthy, pitching outside off stump once again. Webster moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for a run.

6.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Webster gets forward and drives

6.1 1 Back of a length, on line. Yates gets on the back foot and leg glances for a single run.

5.6 1 Yorker, outside off stump. Yates moves onto the front foot and defends for 1 run.

5.5 . Back of a length from Overton, pitching outside off stump. Yates moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a cut

5.4 . Back of a length from Overton, pitching on a good line once more. Yates gets on the back foot but misses while trying to play a cut

5.3 1 On a good line and length from Overton. Webster gets forward and leg glances for a single run.

5.2 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off once again. Webster pushes forward and drives on the off side for 4 runs.

5.1 . On a good length, outside off stump. Webster gets on the back foot and defends

4.6 2 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Yates gets on the back foot and leg glances for a pair of runs back behind square.

4.5 . Dropped in short by Sams, on a good line once again. Yates gets on the back foot, and is struck on the helmet while trying to play a pull

4.4 1 Back of a length from Sams, on line. Webster rocks back and cuts for one run.

4.3 1 Short of a length, on a good line once again. Yates gets on the back foot and flicks a leg glance behind square for a run.

4.2 1 On a good line and length from Sams. Webster moves onto the front foot and leg glances down the ground for a run.

4.1 . On a good length, outside off stump. Webster moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying a drive

3.6 4 FOUR! Overton comes around the wicket. Back of a length from Overton, pitching outside off once again. Yates gets on the back foot and cuts for four runs back behind point.

3.5 1 Good length from Overton, pitching outside off. Webster gets forward and defends back behind point for 1 run.

3.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Webster gets forward and drives behind point for 4 runs.

3.3 . On a good line and length from Overton. Webster moves onto the front foot and defends

3.2 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length, on line again. Davies moves onto the back foot and plays a wild pull, and is caught by Rew

3.1 2 On a good line and length. Davies gets on the back foot and scoops behind square for a pair of runs.

2.6 . Full, pitching on a good line. Yates gets forward and punches a drive down the ground.

2.5 6 MAXIMUM! Good length from Ball, outside off stump. Yates pushes forward and flicks for 6 runs back behind square.

2.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Yates moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for four runs.

2.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Yates pushes forward and drives on the off side.

2.2 4 FOUR! Ball pitches one up, outside off. Yates gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field for four runs.

2.1 6 SIX! Good line and length from Ball. Yates gets forward and lofts a reverse sweep back behind point for six runs.

1.6 . Good length from Overton, pitching outside off once more. Davies gets on the front foot and drives

1.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Davies gets forward but misses while trying to play a drive

1.4 . Overton now coming over the wicket to Davies. Good line and length from Overton. Davies pushes forward and tucks a leg glance

1.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Yates gets on the front foot and punches a shaky drive for a single run.

1.2 2 Good length from Overton, pitching outside off stump. Yates gets forward and eases a drive for a pair of runs on the off side.

1.1 2 Back of a length from Overton, pitching outside off. Yates rocks back and lofts a pull for a pair of runs.

0.6 1 On a good line and length. Yates gets on the front foot and defends for one run.

0.5 1 Back of a length from Lammonby, pitching outside leg stump. Davies rocks back and flicks for one run back behind square.

0.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Yates gets forward and defends on the off side for a run.

0.3 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Yates goes back but makes no contact while trying a cut

0.2 . On a good line and length. Yates pushes forward and leg glances