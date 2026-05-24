Results Score Warwickshire vs Somerset T20 T20 Blast 24.05.2026

T20

Edgbaston

WAR
WAR

189

SOM
SOM

193

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Rew Jameswicket keeper934894193.75
Banton Tombatsman472662180.77
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Woakes Chrisall rounder403508.7500
Tariq Usman404011030

Latest Highlights

18.1
.

Full toss, on line. Abell moves onto the front foot and leg glances averagely

17.4
W

OUT! Tariq gets the wicket! Around the wicket to Rew, good length, pitching outside off stump. He gets forward and outside edges, and is caught by Woakes

17.3
1

Tariq now coming over the wicket to Abell. Pitched up, pitching outside leg again. Abell pushes forward and leg glances for 1 run.

Read all highlights