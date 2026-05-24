Results Score Warwickshire vs Somerset T20 T20 Blast 24.05.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Rew Jameswicket keeper
|93
|48
|9
|4
|193.75
|Banton Tombatsman
|47
|26
|6
|2
|180.77
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Woakes Chrisall rounder
|4
|0
|35
|0
|8.75
|0
|0
|Tariq Usman
|4
|0
|40
|1
|10
|3
|0
Latest Highlights
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18.1
.
Full toss, on line. Abell moves onto the front foot and leg glances averagely
17.4
W
OUT! Tariq gets the wicket! Around the wicket to Rew, good length, pitching outside off stump. He gets forward and outside edges, and is caught by Woakes
17.3
1
Tariq now coming over the wicket to Abell. Pitched up, pitching outside leg again. Abell pushes forward and leg glances for 1 run.