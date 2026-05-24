Match details Warwickshire vs Somerset T20 T20 Blast 24.05.2026

T20

Edgbaston

WAR
WAR

189

SOM
SOM

193

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:Warwickshire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, May 24, 2026 02:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Warwickshire Squad

PlayersDavies Alex, Yates Robert, Webster Beau, Hain Sam, Barnard Ed, Lalit Jani Vaansh, Woakes Chris, Thompson Jordan, Ali Tazeem Chaudry, Hannon-Dalby Oliver, Tariq Usman
BenchGilchrist Nathan, Shaikh Hamza, Smith Kai

Somerset Squad

PlayersBanton Tom, Smeed Will, Rew Thomas, Abell Tom, Rew James, Lammonby Tom, Sams Daniel, Gregory Lewis, Goldsworthy Lewis, Overton Craig, Ball Jake
BenchPretorius Migael, Thomas Joshua F

Venue Guide

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