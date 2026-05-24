Match details Warwickshire vs Somerset T20 T20 Blast 24.05.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Blast 2026
|Date:
|Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
|Toss:
|Warwickshire won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Sunday, May 24, 2026 02:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Warwickshire Squad
|Players
|Davies Alex, Yates Robert, Webster Beau, Hain Sam, Barnard Ed, Lalit Jani Vaansh, Woakes Chris, Thompson Jordan, Ali Tazeem Chaudry, Hannon-Dalby Oliver, Tariq Usman
|Bench
|Gilchrist Nathan, Shaikh Hamza, Smith Kai
Somerset Squad
|Players
|Banton Tom, Smeed Will, Rew Thomas, Abell Tom, Rew James, Lammonby Tom, Sams Daniel, Gregory Lewis, Goldsworthy Lewis, Overton Craig, Ball Jake
|Bench
|Pretorius Migael, Thomas Joshua F
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet