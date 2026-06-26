19.6 6 SIX! On a good line and length. Taylor moves onto the back foot and punches a drive through the off side field for six runs.

19.5 . Yorker, outside off stump once again. Taylor goes back and plays a defensive stroke

19.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off again. Taylor rocks back and eases a drive for 4 runs.

19.3 1 Yorker, pitching outside off again. Waite moves onto the front foot and defends for 1 run back through point.

19.2 1 Dropped in short by Woakes, outside off stump. Taylor gets on the back foot and defends through the off side for a single run.

18.6 4 FOUR! Half-tracker, pitching on a good line again. Waite rocks back and edges behind square for four runs.

18.5 3 Full toss, pitching on a good line but angled across the batter. Usama Mir rocks back and plays a flick back behind square for three runs.

18.4 W OUT! Bowled. Full ball, on line again. Hose goes back but makes no contact while attempting to play a scoop, the stumps are disturbed, and Hose has to depart

18.3 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Waite rocks back and punches a drive for one run.

18.2 6 MAXIMUM! On a good length, outside leg and angling across Waite. He goes back and pulls for six runs.

18.1 2 Yorker, outside leg and angled across Waite. He gets on the back foot and flicks behind square for a couple of runs.

17.6 . Yorker, outside off stump. Hose gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying a drive

17.5 1 Yorker, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Waite gets on the back foot and plays a flick behind square for a single run.

17.4 1 Yorker, on line. Hose gets on the back foot and defends back behind square for 1 run.

17.3 3 On a good length, outside off. Waite moves onto the front foot and skies a shaky drive for three runs.

17.2 . Bouncer, on a good line. Waite creates room but watches the ball through to the keeper

17.1 1 Full toss, outside leg and angled across Hose. He goes back and plays a flick for a single run.

16.6 1 Gleeson pitches one up, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Hose moves onto the back foot and drives for 1 run.

16.4 . Yorker, on line. Waite goes back and plays a defensive stroke

16.3 6 SIX! Dropped in short by Gleeson, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Waite rocks back and pulls for a half dozen runs.

16.2 1 Yorker, on a good line again. Hose gets on the back foot and drives through the leg side field for a single run.

16.1 4 FOUR! Short ball, on line. Hose goes back and outside edges behind point for 4 runs.

15.6 6 MAXIMUM! On a good length, outside off stump once more. Waite gets on the front foot and drives for 6 runs.

15.5 1 Good length from Tariq, outside off stump. Hose gets on the back foot and cuts for a single run.

15.4 2 Good length from Tariq, outside leg and angling across the batter. Hose pushes forward and eases a drive down the ground for two runs.

15.3 6 MAXIMUM! Good line and length from Tariq. Hose gets on the back foot and eases a drive for 6 runs on the on side.

15.2 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Hose gets forward but swings and misses while attempting a reverse sweep

15.1 1 Good length, pitching outside leg stump. Waite goes back and plays a flick back behind square for one run.

14.6 . Thompson pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Hose pushes forward but misses while attempting a drive

14.5 1 Good length from Thompson, pitching outside off stump again. Waite moves onto the back foot and drives for 1 run on the off side.

14.4 1 Good length from Thompson, outside off. Hose rocks back and cuts for a single run.

14.3 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line. Waite gets on the front foot and defends for a single run.

14.2 . Yorker, outside off once again. Waite gets on the front foot and defends

14.1 1 Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Hose moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for one run.

13.6 1 Pitched up, outside off stump again. Hose pushes forward and drives through the off side for 1 run.

13.5 1 Full, outside off stump once more. Waite shuffles down the pitch and drives for 1 run on the off side.

13.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Hose advances down the pitch and drives for one run on the off side.

13.3 1 Good length from Tariq, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Waite shuffles down the pitch and drives for one run behind square.

13.2 . Good length from Tariq, pitching outside off stump. Waite rocks back and defends

13.1 . Good line and length. Waite gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

12.6 1 Yorker, on line. Waite gets on the back foot and punches a drive for a run.

12.5 . Length ball, outside off once again. Waite moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting to play a drive

12.4 2 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Waite pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side for a pair of runs.

12.3 . Back of a length from Woakes, on a good line. Waite moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

12.2 . Length ball, outside off stump. Waite moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a drive

12.1 1 Short of a length, outside off. Hose gets on the back foot and edges for a single run back behind square.

11.6 W OUT! Mousley gets the wicket! Good length from Mousley, pitching outside off. D'Oliveira gets on the front foot and edges, and is caught by Smith

11.3 . Full ball, on a good line. Hose gets on the back foot and defends

11.2 6 And again! Full toss, pitching outside off stump once again. Hose pushes forward and drives back behind square for 6 runs.

11.1 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching on leg and angled across Hose. He moves onto the back foot and pulls for 4 runs.

10.6 . Thompson pitches one up, pitching outside off. D'Oliveira gets on the front foot but decides to allow the ball to go through to the keeper

10.5 1 Yorker, on a good line. Hose pushes forward and drives for 1 run.

10.4 . Yorker, outside off. Hose pushes forward and punches a drive

10.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. D'Oliveira pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

10.2 1lb Good line and length. Hose moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a leg bye.

10.1 6 MAXIMUM! On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Hose gets on the back foot and flicks for a half dozen runs.

9.6 . Good length from Tariq, pitching outside off once more. D'Oliveira moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

9.5 . Full, outside off stump. D'Oliveira moves onto the front foot but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive stroke

9.4 . Full ball, pitching outside off once more. D'Oliveira gets on the front foot and defends

9.3 W OUT! Tariq breaks through! Full, outside off stump again. Sikandar Raza gets forward but misses while trying to play a defensive shot, and the ball careens into the stumps

9.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Hose goes back and eases a drive through the off side for 1 run.

9.1 . DROPPED! Tariq pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Hose gets on the back foot and drives sloppily. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Tariq.

8.6 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Sikandar Raza moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

8.5 1 Good length from Webster, pitching outside off stump. Hose pushes forward and drives for a single run.

8.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Sikandar Raza goes back and defends for a single run.

8.3 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, outside off stump. Sikandar Raza gets on the back foot and pulls for a half dozen runs.

8.2 1 Webster pitches one up, on leg stump and angled across Hose. He rocks back and flicks for 1 run.

8.1 1 Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Sikandar Raza moves down the pitch and eases a drive on the on side for a single run.

7.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Sikandar Raza rocks back and cuts for a run.

7.5 . Full, pitching on a good line. Sikandar Raza gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

7.4 . Good length from Tariq, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Sikandar Raza rocks back and defends

7.3 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Hose gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side for a run.

7.1 1 Good length, on leg stump and angling across. Sikandar Raza goes back and defends for a run behind square on the leg side.

6.6 1 Good length from Thompson, pitching outside off. Sikandar Raza moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for a run back behind point.

6.5 1 Length ball, outside off. Hose rocks back and drives on the off side for one run.

6.4 1 Good line and length once more. Sikandar Raza rocks back and drives for 1 run.

6.3 . Yorker, on line once more. Sikandar Raza rocks back and drives

6.2 W OUT! Thompson traps Roderick in front! On a good line and length. Roderick moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a drive. The umpire's finger goes up, and Roderick has to depart

6.1 . Yorker, pitching outside leg stump. Roderick gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a flick

5.6 1 Short, pitching on a good line. Roderick moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.

5.5 . Full, pitching near leg stump. Roderick gets on the front foot but misses while attempting a sweep

5.4 . Length ball, outside off. Roderick moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive. Warwickshire Bears appeal, however the umpire is unmoved.

5.3 . Good length from Mousley, pitching outside off stump once more. Roderick moves onto the back foot and slices a cut

5.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump. Roderick gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side for 4 runs.

5.1 2 Full ball, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Roderick gets on the front foot and drives for a couple of runs.

4.6 . Good line and length. Hose moves onto the front foot and defends

4.5 . Full, pitching outside off. Hose moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

4.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside leg. Hose moves onto the back foot and flicks for 4 runs behind square.

4.2 1 On a good line and length. Roderick goes back and flicks for 1 run back behind square.

4.1 1 Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Kashif Ali moves onto the front foot and drives for one run on the off side.

3.6 . Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Roderick gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.5 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off once more. Roderick gets on the back foot and outside edges for four runs behind point.

3.4 . Woakes pitches one up, outside off stump. Roderick gets on the front foot and eases a drive

3.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Roderick rocks back and plays a scoop for 4 runs behind square.

3.2 . Good line and length. Roderick gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.1 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Roderick goes back but misses while attempting to play a drive

3.1 1w Wide. Woakes pitches one up, pitching far outside leg.

2.6 1 Good line and length from Webster. Roderick gets forward and drives for a single run down the ground.

2.5 W OUT! Bowled. Webster pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Mohammed. He advances but misses while trying to play a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

2.4 . Length ball, outside off. Mohammed moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

2.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Mohammed pushes forward but misses while attempting a drive

2.2 1 Yorker, outside off once more. Kashif Ali gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.

2.1 6 SIX! Full, outside off stump. Kashif Ali pushes forward and drives through the off side field for six runs.

1.6 1 Pitched up, outside leg and angled across Kashif Ali. He pushes forward and plays a flick behind square for a single run.

1.5 2 DROPPED! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Kashif Ali moves onto the back foot and drives averagely for a couple of runs on the off side. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down.

1.4 . Back of a length from Woakes, pitching outside off stump again. Kashif Ali moves onto the back foot and defends

1.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Kashif Ali pushes forward and eases a drive for 4 runs.

1.2 6 SIX! Dropped in short by Woakes, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Kashif Ali goes back and edges for 6 runs back behind point.

1.1 1 On a good length, outside off. Mohammed gets on the back foot and defends behind point for a run.

0.6 . Short of a length, on a good line. Kashif Ali rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

0.5 1 Short, pitching outside off. Mohammed advances and plays a cut for 1 run back behind point.

0.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside off again. Mohammed gets on the back foot and cuts

0.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Kashif Ali gets on the back foot and defends behind point on the off side for a single run.

0.2 1 Good length, outside off. Mohammed gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a run.

0.1 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Mohammed gets on the back foot and edges for four runs behind point.

19.6 W OUT! Run out. Good length from Waite, outside off stump again. Woakes gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a drive. Tariq is then run out, as a result of some good fielding by Roderick.

19.6 W OUT! Run out. Wide. Very short ball, too wide outside off. He is run out, as a result of some good fielding by Roderick and Waite.

19.5 W OUT! Run out. On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Woakes goes back but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut. Thompson is then run out at the non-striker's end, as a result of some tidy fielding by Roderick.

19.4 W OUT! Caught. On a good line and length from Waite again. Smith goes back and drives shakily, and is caught by Waite

19.3 1 DROPPED! Good line and length from Waite. Thompson goes back and lofts a poor flick for 1 run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Sikandar Raza.

19.2 6 Back-to-back maximums! Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Thompson gets forward and punches a drive down the ground for 6 runs.

19.1 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, on line. Thompson gets on the back foot and pulls for 6 runs.

18.6 . Allison pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Smith rocks back but makes no contact while attempting a drive

18.5 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off once again. Smith gets on the back foot and plays a scoop back behind point for four runs.

18.4 . Yorker, outside off. Smith gets on the front foot but misses while trying a sweep

18.3 4 FOUR! Yorker, outside off. Smith moves onto the back foot and scoops behind point for 4 runs.

18.2 . Yorker, outside off stump. Smith gets on the front foot but misses while attempting to play a drive

18.1 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line. Thompson goes back and plays a flick for one run.

17.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Smith gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

17.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Thompson moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.

17.4 1 Good length from Taylor, outside off. Smith gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run through the off side field.

17.3 4 FOUR! Short, pitching on leg. Smith goes back and pulls for 4 runs back behind square.

17.2 2 Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Smith gets on the back foot and plays a flick for 2 runs.

17.1 W OUT! Taylor gets the wicket! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Hain rocks back and cuts, but is caught by Waite

16.6 W OUT! Usama Mir gets the wicket! Back of a length from Usama Mir, pitching on a good line. Barnard gets on the back foot and plays a pull, but is caught by Sikandar Raza

16.5 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Hain rocks back and drives through the off side field for a run.

16.4 1 Pitched up, pitching on leg and angled across. Barnard gets forward and plays a sweep for a run behind square.

16.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Barnard gets forward and plays a sweep for 4 runs back behind square.

16.2 1 Good line and length from Usama Mir. Hain gets on the back foot and drives for 1 run.

16.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Barnard goes back and eases a drive back through point for a run.

15.6 1 Good length from Sikandar Raza, outside off stump. Barnard moves onto the back foot and defends for a single run through the off side.

15.5 W OUT! Bowled. Good length from Sikandar Raza, pitching outside off again. Mousley advances but makes no contact while attempting a drive, the ball gets through, and Mousley is bowled

15.4 W OUT! Run out. Good length, pitching outside off. Webster gets forward and punches a drive. He is then run out at the striker's end, after some tidy fielding by Allison.

15.3 . Good length, outside off stump. Webster goes back and plays a defensive stroke

15.2 4 FOUR! Good length, outside leg again. Webster moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for 4 runs back behind square.

15.1 1 Good length from Sikandar Raza, outside off. Mousley rocks back and drives through the off side field for 1 run.

14.6 1 Waite drops one in short, on line. Mousley shuffles down the pitch and pulls shakily for one run.

14.5 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Malik rocks back and edges, and is caught by D'Oliveira on the off side.

14.4 . Short of a length, outside off once more. Malik rocks back and cuts

14.3 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Webster moves onto the back foot and cuts for 1 run.

14.2 6 SIX! Pitched up, pitching near leg stump. Webster gets forward and sweeps back behind square for a half dozen runs.

14.1 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Waite. Webster rocks back and drives for four runs through the off side field.

13.6 1 Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Webster rocks back and drives for a run on the on side.

13.5 . On a good line and length. Webster moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

13.4 1 On a good length, outside off. Malik gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run.

13.3 1 Good line and length from Sikandar Raza once again. Webster moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side for one run.

13.2 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Malik goes back and flicks for one run.

13.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Sikandar Raza, pitching outside off. Malik moves down the pitch and drives for four runs down the ground.

12.6 . Good line and length from Usama Mir. Webster goes back and defends

12.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Malik rocks back and defends for a run.

12.4 1 Good line and length from Usama Mir. Webster gets on the back foot and drives for a run through the off side.

12.3 . On a good length, outside off once more. Webster gets on the back foot and punches a drive

12.2 4 And again! Good length, pitching outside off once again. Webster rocks back and punches a drive through the off side field for 4 runs.

12.1 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump again. Webster goes back and drives for 4 runs.

11.6 6 SIX! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Malik moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side for a half dozen runs.

11.6 2w Wide. Singh pitches one up, pitching far outside leg.

11.5 . Good length from Singh, pitching outside off. Webster gets on the front foot and eases a drive

11.4 1 Good length, outside leg and angling across the batter. Malik moves onto the back foot and defends for a run.

11.3 1 On a good line and length. Webster moves onto the back foot and drives through the on side field for 1 run.

11.2 4 FOUR! Fifty comes up for Webster in emphatic style! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Webster goes back and eases a drive for 4 runs.

11.1 2 Length ball, outside leg and angling across the batter. Webster gets forward and sweeps behind square for a couple of runs.

10.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Webster. He gets forward and eases a drive for 1 run on the leg side.

10.5 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Malik goes back and pulls sloppily back behind square for one run.

10.4 2 Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Malik moves onto the back foot and drives through the off side field for a couple of runs.

10.3 4 FOUR MORE! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Malik goes back and cuts for four runs.

10.2 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Malik rocks back and scoops behind point for four runs.

10.1 2 Good line and length from Allison. Malik gets on the back foot and punches a drive down the ground for a couple of runs.

9.6 1 On a good length, on leg stump and angling across. Malik goes back and punches a drive for a run.

9.5 6 MAXIMUM! Good line and length from Sikandar Raza once again. Malik gets on the back foot and reverse sweeps behind point for six runs.

9.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg and angling across. Malik backs away and inside edges for one run behind square on the leg side.

9.2 2 Good length from Sikandar Raza, outside leg. Malik creates room and plays a flick for a pair of runs.

9.1 . Length ball, outside off. Malik shuffles down the pitch and punches a sloppy drive

8.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Webster goes back and defends

8.5 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Webster goes back and eases a drive through the off side field for four runs.

8.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Malik goes back and plays a cut for a single run.

8.3 1 Good line and length from Usama Mir. Webster gets on the back foot and punches a drive for a run.

8.2 6 MAXIMUM! On a good line and length once more. Webster gets on the front foot and sweeps for a half dozen runs.

8.1 2 Pitching on a good line and length. Webster moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for 2 runs.

7.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Webster moves onto the back foot and drives for a single run.

7.5 1 Good length from Sikandar Raza, outside leg and angling across the batter. Malik pushes forward and flicks for a single run.

7.4 1 Good length, outside off stump. Webster gets forward and drives for one run.

7.3 1 Full ball, on leg stump and angling across. Malik moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the on side field for a run.

7.2 6 SIX! On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Malik gets forward and drives for a half dozen runs.

7.1 1 Good length from Sikandar Raza, outside off stump. Webster gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side for a run.

6.6 1 On a good line and length from Usama Mir. Webster rocks back and punches a drive for a run.

6.5 . Good length from Usama Mir, outside off stump. Webster moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

6.4 1 Good length from Usama Mir, outside off stump. Malik rocks back and cuts for one run through point.

6.3 1 Full, on a good line. Webster gets on the front foot and sweeps for a single run.

6.2 . Good length from Usama Mir, pitching outside off once again. Webster moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying to defend

6.1 1 Pitched up, outside off. Malik goes back and plays a cut for one run.

5.6 4 And another! Waite pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Webster gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs straight down the ground.

5.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. Webster moves onto the back foot and edges back behind point for 4 runs.

5.4 1 Length ball, outside off once again. Malik moves onto the back foot and drives on the off side for one run.

5.3 . Very short ball, outside off once again. Malik rocks back but swings and misses while attempting a late cut

5.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Malik backs away but misses while trying to play a drive

5.1 4 FOUR! Malik brings up his fifty in emphatic style! On a good length, outside off. Malik advances down the pitch and drives for four runs.

4.6 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, on line again. Webster moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for a half dozen runs back behind square.

4.5 1 Good line and length from Singh. Malik moves onto the back foot and drives for one run on the off side.

4.4 4 And again! Good length, pitching on leg and angled across Malik. He pushes forward and sweeps for four runs.

4.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Malik goes back and cuts for four runs.

4.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Malik gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

4.1 1lb Good length, pitching on leg and angled across Webster. He gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a leg bye.

3.6 4 And another! Good length from Allison, outside off stump. Malik gets on the back foot and edges behind point on the off side for four runs.

3.5 4 And again! On a good line and length. Malik moves onto the back foot and eases a drive on the leg side for 4 runs.

3.4 4 And again! Good length, outside off stump once more. Malik gets forward and plays a scoop for 4 runs back behind point.

3.3 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off once more. Malik gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for 4 runs.

3.2 2 Back of a length from Allison, outside off. Malik goes back and cuts for a couple of runs back through point. The ball is misfielded.

3.1 1 Back of a length, on line. Webster goes back and defends for a run through the off side.

2.6 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off. Malik moves onto the back foot and drives for four runs through the off side.

2.5 6 Back-to-back maximums! Taylor drops one in short, on leg stump and angled across Malik. He gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a half dozen runs.

2.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Malik pushes forward but misses while attempting to play a drive

2.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Webster moves onto the back foot and defends for one run.

2.2 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Malik moves onto the back foot and drives for one run.

2.1 . Length ball, on leg stump and angling across Malik. He rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

1.6 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Webster moves onto the back foot and drives for four runs.

1.5 1 Good line and length. Malik rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

1.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Webster gets forward but misses while trying a drive

1.3 1w Wide. Full ball, on leg stump.

1.2 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Webster moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for four runs.

1.1 . Short of a length, on line. Webster rocks back and defends

0.6 6 MAXIMUM! Good length from Taylor, outside off again. Malik pushes forward and drives down the ground for 6 runs.

0.5 1 Good length from Taylor, pitching outside off stump. Webster rocks back and drives through the off side field for 1 run.

0.4 W OUT! Taylor breaks through! Good length from Taylor, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Yates. He goes back and plays a flick, but is caught by Waite back behind square.

0.3 . Back of a length from Taylor, on a good line. Yates goes back and defends

0.2 1 On a good length, outside off stump again. Malik moves onto the back foot and defends on the off side for a run.