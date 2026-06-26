Highlights Warwickshire vs Worcestershire T20 T20 Blast 26.06.2026
SIX! On a good line and length. Taylor moves onto the back foot and punches a drive through the off side field for six runs.
Yorker, outside off stump once again. Taylor goes back and plays a defensive stroke
FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off again. Taylor rocks back and eases a drive for 4 runs.
Yorker, pitching outside off again. Waite moves onto the front foot and defends for 1 run back through point.
Dropped in short by Woakes, outside off stump. Taylor gets on the back foot and defends through the off side for a single run.
FOUR! Half-tracker, pitching on a good line again. Waite rocks back and edges behind square for four runs.
Full toss, pitching on a good line but angled across the batter. Usama Mir rocks back and plays a flick back behind square for three runs.
OUT! Bowled. Full ball, on line again. Hose goes back but makes no contact while attempting to play a scoop, the stumps are disturbed, and Hose has to depart
Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Waite rocks back and punches a drive for one run.
MAXIMUM! On a good length, outside leg and angling across Waite. He goes back and pulls for six runs.
Yorker, outside leg and angled across Waite. He gets on the back foot and flicks behind square for a couple of runs.
Yorker, outside off stump. Hose gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying a drive
Yorker, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Waite gets on the back foot and plays a flick behind square for a single run.
Yorker, on line. Hose gets on the back foot and defends back behind square for 1 run.
On a good length, outside off. Waite moves onto the front foot and skies a shaky drive for three runs.
Bouncer, on a good line. Waite creates room but watches the ball through to the keeper
Full toss, outside leg and angled across Hose. He goes back and plays a flick for a single run.
Gleeson pitches one up, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Hose moves onto the back foot and drives for 1 run.
Yorker, on line. Waite goes back and plays a defensive stroke
SIX! Dropped in short by Gleeson, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Waite rocks back and pulls for a half dozen runs.
Yorker, on a good line again. Hose gets on the back foot and drives through the leg side field for a single run.
FOUR! Short ball, on line. Hose goes back and outside edges behind point for 4 runs.
MAXIMUM! On a good length, outside off stump once more. Waite gets on the front foot and drives for 6 runs.
Good length from Tariq, outside off stump. Hose gets on the back foot and cuts for a single run.
Good length from Tariq, outside leg and angling across the batter. Hose pushes forward and eases a drive down the ground for two runs.
MAXIMUM! Good line and length from Tariq. Hose gets on the back foot and eases a drive for 6 runs on the on side.
Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Hose gets forward but swings and misses while attempting a reverse sweep
Good length, pitching outside leg stump. Waite goes back and plays a flick back behind square for one run.
Thompson pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Hose pushes forward but misses while attempting a drive
Good length from Thompson, pitching outside off stump again. Waite moves onto the back foot and drives for 1 run on the off side.
Good length from Thompson, outside off. Hose rocks back and cuts for a single run.
Yorker, pitching on a good line. Waite gets on the front foot and defends for a single run.
Yorker, outside off once again. Waite gets on the front foot and defends
Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Hose moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for one run.
Pitched up, outside off stump again. Hose pushes forward and drives through the off side for 1 run.
Full, outside off stump once more. Waite shuffles down the pitch and drives for 1 run on the off side.
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Hose advances down the pitch and drives for one run on the off side.
Good length from Tariq, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Waite shuffles down the pitch and drives for one run behind square.
Good length from Tariq, pitching outside off stump. Waite rocks back and defends
Good line and length. Waite gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke
Yorker, on line. Waite gets on the back foot and punches a drive for a run.
Length ball, outside off once again. Waite moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting to play a drive
Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Waite pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side for a pair of runs.
Back of a length from Woakes, on a good line. Waite moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke
Length ball, outside off stump. Waite moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a drive
Short of a length, outside off. Hose gets on the back foot and edges for a single run back behind square.
OUT! Mousley gets the wicket! Good length from Mousley, pitching outside off. D'Oliveira gets on the front foot and edges, and is caught by Smith
Full ball, on a good line. Hose gets on the back foot and defends
And again! Full toss, pitching outside off stump once again. Hose pushes forward and drives back behind square for 6 runs.
FOUR! Full toss, pitching on leg and angled across Hose. He moves onto the back foot and pulls for 4 runs.
Thompson pitches one up, pitching outside off. D'Oliveira gets on the front foot but decides to allow the ball to go through to the keeper
Yorker, on a good line. Hose pushes forward and drives for 1 run.
Yorker, outside off. Hose pushes forward and punches a drive
Pitching on a good line and length. D'Oliveira pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for one run.
Good line and length. Hose moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a leg bye.
MAXIMUM! On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Hose gets on the back foot and flicks for a half dozen runs.
Good length from Tariq, pitching outside off once more. D'Oliveira moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke
Full, outside off stump. D'Oliveira moves onto the front foot but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive stroke
Full ball, pitching outside off once more. D'Oliveira gets on the front foot and defends
OUT! Tariq breaks through! Full, outside off stump again. Sikandar Raza gets forward but misses while trying to play a defensive shot, and the ball careens into the stumps
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Hose goes back and eases a drive through the off side for 1 run.
DROPPED! Tariq pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Hose gets on the back foot and drives sloppily. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Tariq.
Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Sikandar Raza moves onto the front foot and eases a drive
Good length from Webster, pitching outside off stump. Hose pushes forward and drives for a single run.
Pitching on a good line and length. Sikandar Raza goes back and defends for a single run.
MAXIMUM! Back of a length, outside off stump. Sikandar Raza gets on the back foot and pulls for a half dozen runs.
Webster pitches one up, on leg stump and angled across Hose. He rocks back and flicks for 1 run.
Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Sikandar Raza moves down the pitch and eases a drive on the on side for a single run.
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Sikandar Raza rocks back and cuts for a run.
Full, pitching on a good line. Sikandar Raza gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke
Good length from Tariq, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Sikandar Raza rocks back and defends
Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Hose gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side for a run.
Good length, on leg stump and angling across. Sikandar Raza goes back and defends for a run behind square on the leg side.
Good length from Thompson, pitching outside off. Sikandar Raza moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for a run back behind point.
Length ball, outside off. Hose rocks back and drives on the off side for one run.
Good line and length once more. Sikandar Raza rocks back and drives for 1 run.
Yorker, on line once more. Sikandar Raza rocks back and drives
OUT! Thompson traps Roderick in front! On a good line and length. Roderick moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a drive. The umpire's finger goes up, and Roderick has to depart
Yorker, pitching outside leg stump. Roderick gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a flick
Short, pitching on a good line. Roderick moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.
Full, pitching near leg stump. Roderick gets on the front foot but misses while attempting a sweep
Length ball, outside off. Roderick moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive. Warwickshire Bears appeal, however the umpire is unmoved.
Good length from Mousley, pitching outside off stump once more. Roderick moves onto the back foot and slices a cut
FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump. Roderick gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side for 4 runs.
Full ball, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Roderick gets on the front foot and drives for a couple of runs.
Good line and length. Hose moves onto the front foot and defends
Full, pitching outside off. Hose moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside leg. Hose moves onto the back foot and flicks for 4 runs behind square.
On a good line and length. Roderick goes back and flicks for 1 run back behind square.
Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Kashif Ali moves onto the front foot and drives for one run on the off side.
Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Roderick gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke
FOUR! Good length, outside off once more. Roderick gets on the back foot and outside edges for four runs behind point.
Woakes pitches one up, outside off stump. Roderick gets on the front foot and eases a drive
FOUR! On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Roderick rocks back and plays a scoop for 4 runs behind square.
Good line and length. Roderick gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Short of a length, outside off stump. Roderick goes back but misses while attempting to play a drive
Wide. Woakes pitches one up, pitching far outside leg.
Good line and length from Webster. Roderick gets forward and drives for a single run down the ground.
OUT! Bowled. Webster pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Mohammed. He advances but misses while trying to play a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps
Length ball, outside off. Mohammed moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Mohammed pushes forward but misses while attempting a drive
Yorker, outside off once more. Kashif Ali gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.
SIX! Full, outside off stump. Kashif Ali pushes forward and drives through the off side field for six runs.
Pitched up, outside leg and angled across Kashif Ali. He pushes forward and plays a flick behind square for a single run.
DROPPED! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Kashif Ali moves onto the back foot and drives averagely for a couple of runs on the off side. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down.
Back of a length from Woakes, pitching outside off stump again. Kashif Ali moves onto the back foot and defends
FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Kashif Ali pushes forward and eases a drive for 4 runs.
SIX! Dropped in short by Woakes, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Kashif Ali goes back and edges for 6 runs back behind point.
On a good length, outside off. Mohammed gets on the back foot and defends behind point for a run.
Short of a length, on a good line. Kashif Ali rocks back and plays a defensive stroke
Short, pitching outside off. Mohammed advances and plays a cut for 1 run back behind point.
Short of a length, pitching outside off again. Mohammed gets on the back foot and cuts
On a good length, pitching outside off. Kashif Ali gets on the back foot and defends behind point on the off side for a single run.
Good length, outside off. Mohammed gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a run.
FOUR! On a good line and length. Mohammed gets on the back foot and edges for four runs behind point.
OUT! Run out. Good length from Waite, outside off stump again. Woakes gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a drive. Tariq is then run out, as a result of some good fielding by Roderick.
OUT! Run out. Wide. Very short ball, too wide outside off. He is run out, as a result of some good fielding by Roderick and Waite.
OUT! Run out. On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Woakes goes back but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut. Thompson is then run out at the non-striker's end, as a result of some tidy fielding by Roderick.
OUT! Caught. On a good line and length from Waite again. Smith goes back and drives shakily, and is caught by Waite
DROPPED! Good line and length from Waite. Thompson goes back and lofts a poor flick for 1 run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Sikandar Raza.
Back-to-back maximums! Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Thompson gets forward and punches a drive down the ground for 6 runs.
MAXIMUM! Short of a length, on line. Thompson gets on the back foot and pulls for 6 runs.
Allison pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Smith rocks back but makes no contact while attempting a drive
FOUR! On a good length, outside off once again. Smith gets on the back foot and plays a scoop back behind point for four runs.
Yorker, outside off. Smith gets on the front foot but misses while trying a sweep
FOUR! Yorker, outside off. Smith moves onto the back foot and scoops behind point for 4 runs.
Yorker, outside off stump. Smith gets on the front foot but misses while attempting to play a drive
Full toss, pitching on a good line. Thompson goes back and plays a flick for one run.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Smith gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive
Good length, pitching outside off. Thompson moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.
Good length from Taylor, outside off. Smith gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run through the off side field.
FOUR! Short, pitching on leg. Smith goes back and pulls for 4 runs back behind square.
Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Smith gets on the back foot and plays a flick for 2 runs.
OUT! Taylor gets the wicket! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Hain rocks back and cuts, but is caught by Waite
OUT! Usama Mir gets the wicket! Back of a length from Usama Mir, pitching on a good line. Barnard gets on the back foot and plays a pull, but is caught by Sikandar Raza
Short of a length, outside off stump. Hain rocks back and drives through the off side field for a run.
Pitched up, pitching on leg and angled across. Barnard gets forward and plays a sweep for a run behind square.
FOUR! On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Barnard gets forward and plays a sweep for 4 runs back behind square.
Good line and length from Usama Mir. Hain gets on the back foot and drives for 1 run.
Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Barnard goes back and eases a drive back through point for a run.
Good length from Sikandar Raza, outside off stump. Barnard moves onto the back foot and defends for a single run through the off side.
OUT! Bowled. Good length from Sikandar Raza, pitching outside off again. Mousley advances but makes no contact while attempting a drive, the ball gets through, and Mousley is bowled
OUT! Run out. Good length, pitching outside off. Webster gets forward and punches a drive. He is then run out at the striker's end, after some tidy fielding by Allison.
Good length, outside off stump. Webster goes back and plays a defensive stroke
FOUR! Good length, outside leg again. Webster moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for 4 runs back behind square.
Good length from Sikandar Raza, outside off. Mousley rocks back and drives through the off side field for 1 run.
Waite drops one in short, on line. Mousley shuffles down the pitch and pulls shakily for one run.
OUT! Caught. Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Malik rocks back and edges, and is caught by D'Oliveira on the off side.
Short of a length, outside off once more. Malik rocks back and cuts
Back of a length, pitching outside off. Webster moves onto the back foot and cuts for 1 run.
SIX! Pitched up, pitching near leg stump. Webster gets forward and sweeps back behind square for a half dozen runs.
FOUR! On a good line and length from Waite. Webster rocks back and drives for four runs through the off side field.
Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Webster rocks back and drives for a run on the on side.
On a good line and length. Webster moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
On a good length, outside off. Malik gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run.
Good line and length from Sikandar Raza once again. Webster moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side for one run.
Full, pitching on a good line. Malik goes back and flicks for one run.
FOUR! Good length from Sikandar Raza, pitching outside off. Malik moves down the pitch and drives for four runs down the ground.
Good line and length from Usama Mir. Webster goes back and defends
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Malik rocks back and defends for a run.
Good line and length from Usama Mir. Webster gets on the back foot and drives for a run through the off side.
On a good length, outside off once more. Webster gets on the back foot and punches a drive
And again! Good length, pitching outside off once again. Webster rocks back and punches a drive through the off side field for 4 runs.
FOUR! Good length, outside off stump again. Webster goes back and drives for 4 runs.
SIX! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Malik moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side for a half dozen runs.
Wide. Singh pitches one up, pitching far outside leg.
Good length from Singh, pitching outside off. Webster gets on the front foot and eases a drive
Good length, outside leg and angling across the batter. Malik moves onto the back foot and defends for a run.
On a good line and length. Webster moves onto the back foot and drives through the on side field for 1 run.
FOUR! Fifty comes up for Webster in emphatic style! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Webster goes back and eases a drive for 4 runs.
Length ball, outside leg and angling across the batter. Webster gets forward and sweeps behind square for a couple of runs.
Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Webster. He gets forward and eases a drive for 1 run on the leg side.
Back of a length, on a good line. Malik goes back and pulls sloppily back behind square for one run.
Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Malik moves onto the back foot and drives through the off side field for a couple of runs.
FOUR MORE! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Malik goes back and cuts for four runs.
FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Malik rocks back and scoops behind point for four runs.
Good line and length from Allison. Malik gets on the back foot and punches a drive down the ground for a couple of runs.
On a good length, on leg stump and angling across. Malik goes back and punches a drive for a run.
MAXIMUM! Good line and length from Sikandar Raza once again. Malik gets on the back foot and reverse sweeps behind point for six runs.
Length ball, pitching outside leg and angling across. Malik backs away and inside edges for one run behind square on the leg side.
Good length from Sikandar Raza, outside leg. Malik creates room and plays a flick for a pair of runs.
Length ball, outside off. Malik shuffles down the pitch and punches a sloppy drive
On a good length, pitching outside off. Webster goes back and defends
FOUR! On a good line and length. Webster goes back and eases a drive through the off side field for four runs.
Length ball, pitching outside off. Malik goes back and plays a cut for a single run.
Good line and length from Usama Mir. Webster gets on the back foot and punches a drive for a run.
MAXIMUM! On a good line and length once more. Webster gets on the front foot and sweeps for a half dozen runs.
Pitching on a good line and length. Webster moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for 2 runs.
Good length, pitching outside off. Webster moves onto the back foot and drives for a single run.
Good length from Sikandar Raza, outside leg and angling across the batter. Malik pushes forward and flicks for a single run.
Good length, outside off stump. Webster gets forward and drives for one run.
Full ball, on leg stump and angling across. Malik moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the on side field for a run.
SIX! On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Malik gets forward and drives for a half dozen runs.
Good length from Sikandar Raza, outside off stump. Webster gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side for a run.
On a good line and length from Usama Mir. Webster rocks back and punches a drive for a run.
Good length from Usama Mir, outside off stump. Webster moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive
Good length from Usama Mir, outside off stump. Malik rocks back and cuts for one run through point.
Full, on a good line. Webster gets on the front foot and sweeps for a single run.
Good length from Usama Mir, pitching outside off once again. Webster moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying to defend
Pitched up, outside off. Malik goes back and plays a cut for one run.
And another! Waite pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Webster gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs straight down the ground.
FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. Webster moves onto the back foot and edges back behind point for 4 runs.
Length ball, outside off once again. Malik moves onto the back foot and drives on the off side for one run.
Very short ball, outside off once again. Malik rocks back but swings and misses while attempting a late cut
Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Malik backs away but misses while trying to play a drive
FOUR! Malik brings up his fifty in emphatic style! On a good length, outside off. Malik advances down the pitch and drives for four runs.
MAXIMUM! Full ball, on line again. Webster moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for a half dozen runs back behind square.
Good line and length from Singh. Malik moves onto the back foot and drives for one run on the off side.
And again! Good length, pitching on leg and angled across Malik. He pushes forward and sweeps for four runs.
FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Malik goes back and cuts for four runs.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Malik gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke
Good length, pitching on leg and angled across Webster. He gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a leg bye.
And another! Good length from Allison, outside off stump. Malik gets on the back foot and edges behind point on the off side for four runs.
And again! On a good line and length. Malik moves onto the back foot and eases a drive on the leg side for 4 runs.
And again! Good length, outside off stump once more. Malik gets forward and plays a scoop for 4 runs back behind point.
FOUR! Good length, outside off once more. Malik gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for 4 runs.
Back of a length from Allison, outside off. Malik goes back and cuts for a couple of runs back through point. The ball is misfielded.
Back of a length, on line. Webster goes back and defends for a run through the off side.
FOUR! Good length, outside off. Malik moves onto the back foot and drives for four runs through the off side.
Back-to-back maximums! Taylor drops one in short, on leg stump and angled across Malik. He gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a half dozen runs.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Malik pushes forward but misses while attempting to play a drive
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Webster moves onto the back foot and defends for one run.
Short of a length, outside off stump. Malik moves onto the back foot and drives for one run.
Length ball, on leg stump and angling across Malik. He rocks back and plays a defensive stroke
FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Webster moves onto the back foot and drives for four runs.
Good line and length. Malik rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for a run.
Length ball, pitching outside off. Webster gets forward but misses while trying a drive
Wide. Full ball, on leg stump.
FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Webster moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for four runs.
Short of a length, on line. Webster rocks back and defends
MAXIMUM! Good length from Taylor, outside off again. Malik pushes forward and drives down the ground for 6 runs.
Good length from Taylor, pitching outside off stump. Webster rocks back and drives through the off side field for 1 run.
OUT! Taylor breaks through! Good length from Taylor, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Yates. He goes back and plays a flick, but is caught by Waite back behind square.
Back of a length from Taylor, on a good line. Yates goes back and defends
On a good length, outside off stump again. Malik moves onto the back foot and defends on the off side for a run.
Good length from Taylor, pitching outside off. Malik moves onto the back foot and defends