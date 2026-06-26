Match details Warwickshire vs Worcestershire T20 T20 Blast 26.06.2026

T20

Edgbaston

WAR
WAR

224

WOR
WOR

165

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:Warwickshire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, June 26, 2026 06:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Warwickshire Squad

PlayersYates Robert, Malik Zen, Mousley Dan, Hain Sam, Webster Beau, Barnard Ed, Smith Kai, Thompson Jordan, Woakes Chris, Gleeson Richard, Tariq Usman
BenchAli Tazeem Chaudry, Davies Alex, Gilchrist Nathan, Hannon-Dalby Oliver, Lalit Jani Vaansh, Shaikh Hamza

Worcestershire Squad

PlayersAli Kashif, Mohammed Isaac, Roderick Gareth, Hose Adam, Raza Sikandar, D Oliveira Brett, Waite Matthew, Mir Usama, Taylor Tom, Allison Ben, Singh Fateh
BenchBrookes Ethan, Cullen Henry James, Finch Adam, Home Jack, Libby Jake

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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